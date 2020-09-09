Journalistic assassin weighs in:

In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton in North Carolina — 49.8 to 46.2. Today, he’s basically tied with Joe Biden in the state polling averages. But Trump tells his supporters here that he thinks the crowds are bigger at his events this cycle than they were last time. pic.twitter.com/TS28w3Ang8 — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) September 8, 2020

Several Trump one-liners have fallen flat with the crowd here in North Carolina. He called the Green New Deal the “Green New Nightmare” with delivery that left room for a beat of laughter or applause. It didn’t come. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) September 8, 2020

Don’t you think he looks… tired?

Let me sum up this presser for those of you who are not Trump cultists: he is terrified — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 7, 2020





Every time Trump steps to the microphone now it's like the end of A Face in the Crowd, except everyone pretends it's not. — Schooley (@Rschooley) September 7, 2020



Andy Griffith libel! (Nobody would greenlight a production about Putin’s media-made mouthpiece, DonJon ‘Pissy’ Rhodes… )

you’re gonna get a lot more of these morose tantrums as he realizes the morose tantrums are not working https://t.co/4vSBcaSNI7 — kilgore trout, non mini-stroke haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 7, 2020