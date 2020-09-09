Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night GOP #FAILShow Open Thread

Late Night GOP #FAILShow Open Thread

by | 86 Comments

Journalistic assassin weighs in:

Don’t you think he looks… tired?



Andy Griffith libel! (Nobody would greenlight a production about Putin’s media-made mouthpiece, DonJon ‘Pissy’ Rhodes… )

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      RaflW

      Trump is considering putting $100M of his own cash into the campaign exactly the way he is considering releasing his new health care plan two weeks ago.

      sanjeevs

      I’ve been reading Compromised – the book by Peter Strzok , Comey’s head of Counterintelligence at the FBI. I really wanted to know what happened with the CI investigation and so far I’ve just read up to the Election.

       

      The Ciinton emails controversy

      1. They’re all Republicans, pretty much. Mostly not the type that would say “I hope you get that bitch” to Strzok, as one did, but they’re all Republicans.
      2. They all love Comey. At every key point in the Clinton investigation he’d meet with the team to discuss his next steps. And they’d all agree with Comey’s course being the wisest. There was never a dissenting voice even if Comey proposed going against precedent or DoJ guidelines,
      3. He really doesn’t like Clinton. Strzok was angered that in the FBI interview of Clinton, her answers were “carefully parsed”.
      4. Strzok also expresses anger that Clinton was reluctant to provide the FBI with her laptop during the investigation. To this day Strzok can’t understand why she was reluctant to trust the FBI.
      5. Comey was writing the speech he would make in July back in May. The tarmac meeting of Clinton and Lynch had no effect. He was always going to make that speech.
      6. Comey did discuss it with Strzok and the top team and none thought it a problem for the FBI to publicly trash Clinton even though no charges were made even if no-one could remember the FBI ever doing anything like that before
      7. Strzok is proud of the emails investigation. Every year the DoJ/FBI give out awards for best investigation and Strzok think his team would have won if the investigation wasn’t so political. The FBI normally give coins to members of major investigations and that couldn’t happen so Comey personally bought commemorative coins for the Clinton Emails Investigation (not ‘matter’).
      Elie

      Problem is that the more he swirls down his financial and other resources, the more reckless and crazy he will become.  We have not demonstrated any way to contain his most destructive actions — who — WHO/WHAT will stop him from destroying whole agencies and programs — impacts worse than we have experienced for REAL PEOPLE.  The military leadership has been ultra disciplined but what are their margins?  This guy will try to destroy the old US of A if things don’t go this way.  Do you have any doubts about that?  So what the fuck are the options for those of us who care to retain our country’s government?   Stop bullshitting me with the fog of “who knows?”  — we are fast approaching a decision point where we better have some answers — and most of this is likely to come before things are really “settled” from the election…. We are a civilian led government for now — but how do we address what may be civilian led insurrection from Trumps MAGAT militias?  Lets not wait to talk about it until after the election….

      sanjeevs

      The Trump Campaign Investigation (up until the Election).

      1. The Counterintelligence investigation was opened on July 31, four days after Trump made his infamous “Russia, if you’re listening..” speech
      2. The CI team was mostly taken from the (now-free) Clinton investigation team (a few dozen officers). Bizarrely Strzok (and the FBI) doesn’t seem to be phased by the mismatch between the task of looking at one person’s emails and investigating the efforts of an entire country.
      3. A week earlier (and before the Trump speech) Josh Marshall had laid pretty well the publicly known facts about Trump and Russia at the time https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/trump-putin-yes-it-s-really-a-thing
      4. Strzok lists the same concerns – Trump’s finances (hidden tax returns history with shady Russians etc), Trump’s public backing for Putin, Manafort’s history, Carter Page’s history and Russian media backing for Trump.
      5. Strzok had one additional concern – Papadopolous remarks to the Australian ambassador which wasn’t publicly known and which Strzok immediately chased down and verified.
      6. After confirming the Papadopolous story the FBI began to focus on … Carter Page. As Strzok notes Page turned out not to be a major player and barely featured in the Mueller report. He never explains why they focussed on Page – they knew he tried to work with the Russian in 2013 but the Russians correctly identified him as stupid.
      7. There is no evidence that the FBI ever investigated Trump or his finances. Strzok does not explain this at all even while acknowledging it’s a legitimate concern.
      8. The same with Manafort. Even after he resigned as campaign chief (whilst still performing the role) after the Ukraine payments were revealed, it seems he was never investigated in any meaningful way.
      9. There was no investigation of what Manafort was doing at the convention. You would think CI would want to know what a self styled ‘convention fixer’ was doing and exactly what that ‘fixing’ entails.
      10. The same with Flynn. Strzok recognizes he was of interest but it seems there was no meaningful effort to investigate what he was doing – even though they knew about his trip to Putin and his relationship with Svetlana Lokhova.
      11. Instead they spent from mid-August to the end of October working to get a FISA warrant, not for Trump or Manafort or Flynn but for Carter fucking Page.
      12. I have no idea how long it takes to get a FISA warrant. I’m guessing if these had been scary brown people it wouldn’t have taken over 2 months.
      13. Strzok confirms the entire FBI was pretty much blind to the Russian social media operation. Once upon a time all western intelligence agencies kept a close watch on Russian (and others) attempts to infiltrate and influence the media but I guess we don’t need that anymore.
      14. Other than one mild word against McConnell who refused to sign on the Obama administration letter on interference, Strzok has no criticism of Republicans. The Russians were infiltrating the Trump campaign you see. Strzok doesn’t like Trump at all, but it seems the got elected with no help at all from any Republicans.
      15. Ominously, he says the Russians had more they could use but inexplicably held it back. He can’t reveal what it is and whether it might still be of use in 2020.
      Jean

      If anything is working so far for Trump, it may be the socialism scare.  I hear it among Republicans I know (with whom I don’t engage).  I wonder what they think socialism means–giving free stuff to poor people?  Communism?  I don’t get it.  They certainly like Medicare, Social Security, Public education, interstate highways, etc.  Over at the Orange Satan, there crying about Florida–we’re tied there, according to some polling, and not winning Latinos by the same margin Hilliary did.

      Chetan Murthy

      @sanjeevs: All these “heroes” were 100% on the “nuke Hillary team”, ready to do whatever it fuckin’ took.  And then, they got their wish, and boy howdy talk about buyer’s remorse.  And they’re tryin’ to patch back together their run-thru-a-woodchipper reputations.

      Citizen Alan

      @Jean: Socialism. Communism. Marxism. The assholes don’t know what any of those words mean and they don’t care to. This is because they use those words merely as placeholders because they know in 2020 that they can’t get away with calling us n*****-lovers, which is how 90% of Republicans in the country refer to us in their inner monologues.

      Morzer

      @Chetan Murthy:

      Nothing has done more to destroy what little faith I had in the FBI than the spectacle of Comey and his best and brightest publicly revealing day after day just how unprofessional, arrogant and unfit for the job they all were.  They are apparently too stupid and self-absorbed to realize just how much they are showing the world about themselves – and it’s an amazingly unpleasant and embarrassing picture.

      Roger Moore

      @RaflW:

      When Trump says he’s considering putting $100M of his own money into the campaign, you have to remember he considers all the campaign money his personal property. Putting his own money into the campaign effectively means not embezzling that much.

      Redshift

      @Jean: Republicans have been running on socialism=Soviet dictatorship since the 1970s, in my memory, and I’d guess since the 50s. That’s enough for the older Republicans; now they try to reach a bit younger by adding that anything socialist will inevitably lead to becoming Venezuela.

      So no, they will not accept that anything like Social Security or Medicare are socialist, or that numerous European countries have had socialist prime ministers who were later voted out without having become dictators.

      Jean

      @Citizen Alan: I agree that “socialism” is used as a “placeholder” for Democrats are scary.  They don’t seem equally frightened about far right extremists or authoritarian government, and would be astonished by any accusation of how this current trend as exemplified by the Trump administration can lead to  American fascism.

      sanjeevs

      @Chetan Murthy: Yeah. I was trying to figure out why the CI investigation was such a wet noodle.

      It’s clear they all idolized Comey. A guy who, like them had risen to the top echelon at the FBI then went to the private sector where he scored a 7m a year sinecure at Bridgewater before returning to the FBI.

      They didnt do a proper investigation of Trumpco because they’re Republicans. Start Investigating finances and you risk pissing off the Mercers, Dalios and Erik Princes that were going to provide that sweet retirement package.

      James E Powell

      @sanjeevs:

      To this day Strzok can’t understand why she was reluctant to trust the FBI.

      He is either lying or just so fucking stupid it isn’t worth listening to him. Is it possible that he was not aware of the “visceral hatred” the NY FBI agents expressed for Hillary Clinton?

      There is no evidence that the FBI ever investigated Trump or his finances. Strzok does not explain this at all even while acknowledging it’s a legitimate concern.

      This is evidence that neither he nor the FBI cares about corruption as long it’s Republican corruption. Looking the other way, letting things go, that’s just how they do things in the FBI. Unless it’s a Clinton. Then it’s pull out all the stops and abandon all the rules.

      Redshift

      @sanjeevs: Didn’t someone else’s book or article recently reveal that Rosenstein had made the counterintelligence investigation part of Mueller’s assignment because the FBI really thought there should be one, and then ordered Mueller not to pursue it without telling the FBI, so there never was one?

      Calouste

      @Jean: I don’t know what the shitgibbon has against communists. He’s probably jealous that they could build a wall (the East German ones anyway), and he can’t.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Jean:

       

      If anything is working so far for Trump, it may be the socialism scare.

      Socialism is evil and must be strictly reserved for the rich.

      sanjeevs

      @James E Powell: She didn’t trust the FBI and she was proven right. She thought she’d be safer with a private email server and she was right (State Department was hacked, she wasnt).

      She said half Trump’s supporters were ‘deplorables’ (racists) and she was right. She called Trump a Russian puppet to his face whilst the FBI was fucking around trying to get a warrant on Carter Page.

      cain

      @Morzer:

      And it’s just really unfortunate that Obama kept this man as head of the FBI instead of someone else. I feel like all this feel good kumbaya and adding the opposing party has turned into a farce.

      Jean

      @cain: That’s a great question.  When my husband was working for Tim Kaine, he had a positive view of Comey.  It made the whole Clinton attack seem very bizarre.  Why Obama chose Comey instead of someone else is also weird.

      James E Powell

      @Jean:

      I never did either. And I know plenty of Democratic voting tote-baggers who have hated her since 1992.

      I don’t know if the video is available, but there was a concert for New York City after 9/11 and when NY Senator Hillary Clinton began to speak, there were boos. Why? I have no idea. The only explanation that makes sense to me is that this nation has a lot of very fucked up people in it. Ignorant, hateful bigots.

      Splitting Image

      @Calouste:

      I don’t know what the shitgibbon has against communists. He’s probably jealous that they could build a wall (the East German ones anyway), and he can’t.

      Under communism, he wouldn’t have been able to turn away black residents from his rental buildings. He got sued for this back in the 70s and he’s held a grudge ever since. Racism is the one and only thing he has truly believed in all of his life.

      sanjeevs

      @Jean: Not sure I understand that either.

      But even apart from that is that the criticism from Republicans matters a lot to the FBI. This is really clear in the book.

      They don’t care about Congressional Dems, Dems at the DoJ or even Obama.

      Why? Mabye because of who hands out the lucrative post-FBI career jobs. It’s not Democrats.

      cain

      @Splitting Image: Under communism, he wouldn’t have been able to turn away black residents from his rental buildings. He got sued for this back in the 70s and he’s held a grudge ever since. Racism is the one and only thing he has truly believed in all of his life.

      He believe in  himself more than anything else.

      piratedan

      @sanjeevs: please do, if nothing else, tomes like this should be on file and into the historic record and used to unfuck the agency.  It’s obvious now that they’re subject to the same organizational biases as our 4th estate and if we can’t find people willing to simply follow the rules and follow the established protocol without using their thumbs on the scales then you don’t need to be in public service anymore and don’t expect us to be fucking grateful that you fucked up in your job so egregiously.

      Makes me wonder how many qualified people out there could be potentially working for the government but weren’t hired because they’re weren’t conservative white males with shitty haircuts.

      cain

      @James E Powell:

      I wasn’t a big fan of her either. I think it’s just because she just wasn’t particularly inspiring and all the political shit that happens around her is so tiring.

      They ruined a good candidate with their constant shit throwing over 30 years.

      Origuy

      @HumboldtBlue: San Jose here. We’ve been getting the smoke from the Mendocino fire. Earlier today it stayed in the upper atomosphere, but in the afternoon it lowered and the air quality got worse. I’ve been monitoring the Creek Fire around Shaver Lake. It’s starting to get out of the mountains and into the foothills to the south. One evacuation center in Oakhurst had to be closed because the area was evacuated. It’s heading north towards Yosemite, too.

      Up in Oregon, the outskirts of Medford are on fire. We could lose a medium-sized city.

      piratedan

      @Sebastian: I feel the same, all of this shit that has gone down and what do we get?  Do we get remorse?  Do we get introspection?  No, we get, “I got a book deal and once everyone reads it they’ll be completely on board with how this went down….”.

      THEY STILL don’t think they did anything wrong….

      Steeplejack

      @sanjeevs:

      They’re all Republicans, pretty much.

      I think this is a big background cause of the (long-term) rot in the DOJ (and especially the FBI). They are mostly nice, polite Republicans, but they buy into GOP framing even more than the mainstream media do, and it colors everything that they do. That’s why Mueller was so persnickety about how he conducted his (too narrow) inquiry, and it’s why many of them didn’t realize for years what a monster Barr is. The signs were there in his first go-round in the Reagan administration. They act like they’re all collegial members of a wise gentlemen’s club, and the Democrats don’t even come into it.

      Mallard Filmore

      @HumboldtBlue: South end of the Big Valley here.  No fire danger in my area.  Smoke all day, must be in the upper atmosphere as there is no strong smell.

      It’s taking about 20% off my solar panel output.

      Chetan Murthy

      @piratedan:

      THEY STILL don’t think they did anything wrong….

      The media give ’em a pass, too.  I mean even Wonkette (all hail The Editrix, may her red correction pen never run dry) doesn’t call out Strzok at all for being such a Hillary-hater at a time when the real threat was Putin’s Pet Coprophage.

      piratedan

      @Chetan Murthy: and I sit back here and I try to list all of the transgressions committed by Hilary Clinton against the United States of America and it’s a pretty thin damn list….

      1. decided to forgive her husband for being an opportunistic horn dog
      2. tried to assist in bringing healthcare to more Americans in the 1990s
      3. married a guy from Arkansas, even though she wasn’t from there
      4. is smart, prepared and honest
      5. understood that not everyone in Washington is as smart as they think they are, both inside and outside the government.

      For this she is apparently one of the most hated women in politics and its a long burning visceral hatred.

      Not much of a list although I have to say, its a freaking miracle that she’s never been served papers to defend herself in court, and the best reason I can think of, is that they understand #4 all too well and wouldn’t like being shown up by a woman.

      sanjeevs

      @Steeplejack: Meant to add one more line about that. The pre-election investigation was a Trump campaign investigation only.

      They must have known about the tape Evan McMullin made, where Paul Ryan, Kevin McCarthy have a good laugh about Putin paying Trump and Rohrbacher.

      I presume the FBI knew about Maria Butina too and the other Russian operations on GOP reps and associated organizations like the NRA.

      But Strzok never mentions any of this.

      Kent

      @Splitting Image: Under communism, he wouldn’t have been able to turn away black residents from his rental buildings. He got sued for this back in the 70s and he’s held a grudge ever since. Racism is the one and only thing he has truly believed in all of his life.

      Plenty of racism under communism. It’s just flavored to each individual country’s history.

      USSR – Holodomor and many mass ethnic deportations and massacres
      Cambodia – Genocide against ethnic Vietnamese and other ethnic minorities launched the whole thing.
      China – Uighurs and Tibetans

      I don’t know what Trump would have been under communism, but nothing good.

      Mary G

      @HumboldtBlue: Here’s the LAT article on the Bobcat Fire, set by idiots revealing their baby’s gender:

      The Bobcat fire continued to burn unchecked Tuesday through the Angeles National Forest and officials warned that Santa Ana winds could cause the fire to threaten homes in several foothill communities.

      At 0% containment, the fire has burned more than 10,000 acres as of Tuesday night with red flag warnings issued due to the windy conditions.

      “The big worry is the weather model, which is forecasting a shift in the winds to Santa Ana winds,” said Angeles National Forest representative John Clearwater, “and there is a possibility of that fire being pushed south. South of the fire line is our foothill communities.”

      Residents of Monrovia, located at the base of the forest, have already been placed on notice and are being urged to stay alert for official evacuation orders. If an order is issued, the city said it would work in two phases, Phase 1 to include residents north of Hillcrest Boulevard north of Greystone Avenue, and Phase 2 to include residents between Hillcrest Foothill boulevards.

      “We have been told to plan for the fire to get worse and we are asking all residents to be prepared and ready if an evacuation order is issued,” the city said in a statement. “Santa Ana winds can change the fire conditions incredibly quickly.”

      Arcadia also said residents living Foothill Boulevard and east of Santa Anita Avenue should be prepared to evacuate.

      The nearby cities of Duarte and Sierra Madre are also urging residents to remain vigilant.

      Residents of Monrovia were on edge as fire trucks roamed the neighborhood.

      Cliff Armstrong, a cable marketer, has lived in the Cloverleaf Canyon neighborhood for 21 years. He said Tuesday that he has never seen so many firefighters moving in and around the area before.

      Earlier in the day, Armstrong was watching helicopters dip large buckets into a sawpit debris basin. He saw firetrucks traveling up and down the street for the last two days.

      “I’ve never seen this level of preparation before,” he said.

      Residents such as Armstrong say if they’re forced to evacuate it would be the first time they will have to flee their homes. Fires have come and gone through this area, including the Station fire in 2009.

      Armstrong said he stayed behind, watering his home during that blaze.

      “I don’t think I’ll risk it this time,” he said.

      Neighbors have started packing up their cars and moving vehicles to the homes of friends living away from the mountains or in other cities. They share tips with one another about how to best defend their homes from a fire.

      Outside their homes, Armstrong and his neighbor talk about those efforts. His neighbor tells him he’s removed all the cushions around the patio and floor mats, anything that is combustible.

      “Oh, right, right. Well, wait a minute,” Armstrong said. “I have a garage full of toilet paper and paper towels because of the COVID thing, man,”

      He chuckled.

      “Remember it was hard to find? So I have a bunch of paper goods sitting in the garage.”

      The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning through 8 p.m. Tuesday for the mountains and valleys of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

      The Bobcat fire started just after noon Sunday, and is one of two fires currently burning in the region. The El Dorado fire in the San Bernardino National Forest has burned more than 10,000 acres and is roughly 16% contained.

      The Bobcat fire’s “remote and rugged location” has made it challenging to contain, Clearwater said, adding that establishing and reinforcing bulldozer lines around the fire is a top priority. The Forest Service is now estimating its containment date as Oct. 15.

      “It is growing rapidly,” Clearwater said. “A lot of thought and preparation is going into how to mitigate and prevent that fire from moving into a position where it poses a serious risk.”

      The Mt. Wilson Observatory has a half-million-gallon, gravity-fed water tank filled and ready for battle should the Bobcat fire close in on the property, said the observatory’s director Tom Meneghini.

      Three employees remain at the mountaintop location as a skeleton staff, ready to hand over the keys and fire hoses to firefighters if needed, Meneghini said.

      The Bobcat fire is the third in as many months to pose a danger to the observatory, but the gravest threat in recent memory was the 2009 Station fire.

      “That took the cake,” Meneghini said. “We had Arizona hotshots camped up there in the dome, living up there. They were fighting defensively from the observatory. We hope this isn’t a repeat.”

      Conditions were calm Tuesday morning, as seen on observatory surveillance cameras, Meneghini said. But Santa Ana winds forecast for the days ahead have him concerned.

      “I don’t know what that’s going to do, that’s the wild card in this whole thing,” he said. Fire risk is part of forest life — “like gravity, there all the time,” Meneghni said, He welcomed federal authorities’ decision to close national forests in California during the current heat wave.

      “Given the heightened danger, I think it’s good. I’m just kind of jaundiced on my fellow men being responsible for these conditions,” Meneghini said of the fires. “Privilege comes with responsibility … and we are our own worst enemies.”

      We had a much cooler day in coastal OC today and no Santa Ana winds have showed up yet. Usually my joints hurt before they show up and I feel fine, but it could all go to hell in a minute.

      scott (the other one)

      @sanjeevs

      Here’s the thing. Strzok and Comey clearly think they’re in the mold of Eliot Ness or maybe Harry Callahan or, hell, maybe Martin Riggs or even Jack Bauer.

      But one of the things most of those stories make clear is that the characters know and understand—whether they say it or not, and either way, the AUDIENCE knows and understands—that they may need to break the rules, go outside the law, to get the bad guy…but that if they’re wrong, they’re screwed.

      That’s the trade-off those heroes/anti-heroes make. They bend or break the rules to get the villain. And if they get it wrong, they’re fired, they lose their badges, they maybe go to jail. They understand that’s how it works: the fact that they’re willing to risk everything is what makes them heroes (in the context of these stories).

      Comey and Strzok and the rest of them don’t get that second bit. They just think the rules don’t apply to them being, well, obviously, they’re righteous. And that’s reason enough, no?

      So Comey and Strzok need to have their pensions stripped, their clearances stripped and, in the case of Comey, be disbarred. Make it crystal clear to these wannabe heroes that if they’re going play with the big boys, they’re going to reap the consequences if they’re wrong.

      Or, in the future, such guys could, you know, just do their damn jobs right.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @HumboldtBlue:  The sky in the afternoon was a creepy orange here in Ukiah from the Willits “Oak” fire, and with all the smoke, it was actually almost dark by around 2 p.m. The silver lining was the smoke kept it noticeably cooler today, only getting up to around 89 degrees (it had been forecast to be about 99, which was already down from the weekend 107) so that was a break for the firefighters. Hwy 101 is still closed both directions around Willits and some suburbs (e.g. all of Brooktrails) are evacuated. The fire is heading north; no news yet on what caused it

      It’s 863+ acres, about 10% contained now, up from 5% this afternoon.

      Ruckus

      @Roger Moore:

      Plus he’d have to have that money available. $100 million? Yeah I don’t think he has that laying around. In any form. He may have a bit but $100mil is more than just a bit. And he’s so good with money….

      Ruckus

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Socal has issues as well. The Bobcat fire is thought to be threatening  quite a few bedroom communities and they are telling people to prepare to evacuate. The home I grew up in is in that area. It’s over 100 yrs old now. Mom moved out quite a while back and I haven’t seen the place for a while but still. So the north sides of Arcadia, Monrovia, Duarte, Azusa and Glendora are all under a possible evacuation order. This is the fire that started 2 days ago that I wrote about being 4-5 miles from me has grown to over 10,000 acres and is only 10% contained and Santa Ana winds are expected tomorrow.

      smike

      @cain:

      They ruined a good candidate with their constant shit throwing over 30 years.

      Exactly! The millions and millions of dollars spent returned a dividend. Right wing in action.

      Morzer

      @Ruckus:

      I think you are absolutely right – and that shortage of money is one of the reasons Trump got Bill Barr’s Criminal Department to take over from his lawyers in his latest rape case.

      Feathers

      @Steeplejack: The background checks and recruiting standards at the FBI means that it is full of Mormons and Catholics who wanted to be priests, but decided on the FBI instead. High on their own supply of self-righteousness.

      The crime solving of the FBI (and even more so in local police departments) is seriously hindered by the fact that everyone needs to have been a special agent (or regular beat cop) before moving into a specialty or becoming a detective. There are lots of people who would be very good at fighting white collar crime, but have little or no interest in carrying a gun and being a a cop or special agent.

      I can see why and how law enforcement evolved in this way, but it is another thing really holding the profession back from becoming truly modern. These people join other agencies or the state investigative units, but a police force needs to be more diverse than all cops or cops who’ve been promoted.

      lgerard

      Given the cash crunch killing his businesses, there is no way the papaya pinochet has 100 million bucks laying around even in the unlikely event he would waste them on his own campaign.

      This is just happy talk in an attempt to assure the nervous vendors that they won’t be stiffed, even though history tells us they will be.

      SectionH

      @HumboldtBlue@Mary G: The Valley Fire is still burning. East San Diego County. I almost feel guilty reporting at all, because I’m in the city, but I used to live in North County, and I remember the Cedar fire – still in the “top” 5 ever worst CA fires, and I really hope it stays there, and the Witch, so I’m really twitchy right now.

      So far, the Valley fire’s still burning, but SD had an incredible marine layer last night, fanned I guess by some of the strongest on shore winds I’ve seen in the mere 20 years or so I’ve been around here. Srsly, I had one narrow west-facing window in my bedroom open with one window in a north-facing wall in another room open, and the wind was so strong, one gust knocked 2 pictures off 2 different walls in the bedroom. I reckon those  winds must have driven moisture a lot farther inland than usual.

      Tonight, everybody who’s paying attention is worried about the wind reversal – big Santa Anas were/are forecast until Wednesday 8pm. So far (I checked a minute ago) CalFire SD has nothing new to report. May it stay that way.

      James E Powell

      @scott (the other one):

      So Comey and Strzok need to have their pensions stripped, their clearances stripped and, in the case of Comey, be disbarred.

      The only gripe I’ve got against Strzok is that he is apparently trying to make himself out to be a hero. He’s not, no one thinks he is, and he’s at most a footnote.

      Comey, on the other hand, should find a hole in the wall, crawl inside, and die. If that’s too cruel, maybe shave his head and join a monastery of cloistered monks. At the very least he should shut up and go away somewhere.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Fuck the FBI

      They investigated the emails for 16 months.   That’s way to long to read 30,000 emails.  We saw Hillary’s emails, they were small paragraphs about gefilte fish.  Let’s say you read 10 emails per hour during a 10 hour day – that’s 100 email per day.  You assign 10 agents to the task, that’s 1,000 emails per day.  At that slow rate, you can comb through the batch of 30,000 in 30 working days.  At 5 days per week, it would take 6 weeks at most.

      But no, they dragged it out for 16 months to damage her.

       

      They got everything they deserved.   Typical blowback.  CIA armed and trained Osama bin Laden and they’re shocked their monster turned on them.   FBI aided and abetted Dump and they’re shocked their monster turned on them.

      Fuck’em.

      Dan B

      @sanjeevs: Mind boggling book report.  The blindness to Russian interference seems intentional – chase a few blind alley leads and ignore the powerful people in the Trump campaign.  What security agency does this?  Is it blindness or is Strzok compromised?

      Thanks for a great synopsis!  I forgot about the fires for a few minutes.

      J R in WV

      It seems that the whole FBI has for most of its life has been focused on the wrong things.  Once it was unions,  which to the Republicans just had to be commies! Then it was the black integrationist movement,  which to Republicans just had to be commies,  then the gay liberation movement,  THEY just had to be commies,  fag commies, ask any Republicans FBI agent! And the anti war people,  if the  Republican FBI can just get deep enough in their organization,  they  have to be commies!

      But none of these movements are actually commies,  they’ve patriotic Americans trying to improve the nation. In the meantime,  wealthy Republican industrialists are breaking the unions, building plants in Russia, cheating on their taxes,  and working to weaken  the country,  with all the power and resources of the  Republican FBI behind them! No wonder they can’t do their own job, they’re crazy on account of their distorted beliefs about who is working with actual enemies of the nation, the Republicans! But you can point to how Republicans are damaging the nation and the theocratic patriarchy in charge of the FBI can’t see it for the blinkers they have to wear!

      90% of them need to be transferred to a different organization where they can’t be so dangerous to law enforcement.  Maybe doing tax audits?

      While we hire new youngsters who aren’t in the Federalist Society for  actual law enforcement,  catching right wing terrorists and Republicans owned by Putin, businesses fighting the  environmentalists trying to reverse global climate change,  bad cops, etc. Real fascists,  not Republican fantasy fascists.

      Morzer

      @Dan B:

      I suspect that it’s not about Comey’s people being compromised. They were obviously not particularly intelligent individuals and had serious biases built into their assessment of the evidence in front of them. They certainly weren’t going to go looking for anything that might contradict the worldview that they had held for decades, much less anything that might reveal that they had been wrong from the start.

