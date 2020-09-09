Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Too inconsequential to be sued

We are aware of all internet traditions.

No one could have predicted…

The Math Demands It!

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Yes we did.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

The house always wins.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Just a few bad apples.

This blog will pay for itself.

Word salad with all caps

Verified, but limited!

How has Obama failed you today?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Just When You Think I’m Gone, You Change the Track I’m On

Just When You Think I’m Gone, You Change the Track I’m On

by | 105 Comments

This post is in: 

I was too busy with grown cops throwing tantrums in Rochester to comment on yesterday’s Cuomo Show. The backstory for this episode is that Cuomo has been low key (well, as low key as Cuomo gets) passive-aggressively fucking with the NYPD and their babyish ways.  The NYPD (38,000 officers) is doing essentially no enforcement of COVID mandates, while the New York County Sheriff (150 Officers) has been doing the bulk of the enforcement (example here), along with a task force comprised of State Liquor Authority agents (20 or so) and State Troopers.  That task force makes an impressive number of visits to bars (5,981 during the last week in August), and has cited a few (35 during that week in August, for example).

Yesterday, Cuomo upped the ante by refusing to allow resumption of indoor dining in New York City until there’s an enforcement plan in place.  Or, as the New York Post put it (not gonna link), “Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo Wish Death on NYC Restaurants”.  The only real enforcement that can take place is via the NYPD, and apparently they’re all hiding in their rooms with their favorite plushies working through their feelings.

Whatever you think of Cuomo, his enormous ego is very much tied into this graph and our sub-1% positive rate:

Just When You Think I'm Gone, You Change the Track I'm On

And that graph is in danger , especially with schools re-opening, so he’s digging in on NYC restaurants until the NYPD steps up.  As far as I’m concerned, this is fine.  I’ve just spent 6 weeks in a state where the governor only cared about how far she could climb up Trump’s asshole, so it’s hard to express just how happy I am to have Cuomo running the show, instead of Dollar Store Sarah Palin.

Also, I wonder just how much good will the cops think they have in the bank on this one.  New York has witnessed some true heroism from medical personnel who have died fighting this fucking virus, and most of them don’t have anything approaching the pension and/or union protections afforded to the average street cop.  When these motherfuckers get defunded, I hope they have plenty of kleenex to wipe away their tears, because they won’t have my shoulder to cry on.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • bluefoot
  • Cameron
  • Chyron HR
  • Comrade Colette Collaboratrice
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • debbie
  • dopey-o
  • download my app in the app store mistermix
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • gene108
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jeffro
  • Just One More Canuck
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • Kristine
  • Kropacetic
  • L85NJGT
  • la caterina
  • marklar
  • Mary G
  • MazeDancer
  • Nicole
  • Ohio Mom
  • oldster
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Original Lee
  • PPCLI
  • prostratedragon
  • randy khan
  • Roger Moore
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • sdhays
  • Steeplejack
  • StringOnAStick
  • taumaturgo
  • TEL
  • The Moar You Know
  • WaterGirl
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    105Comments

    1. 1.

      gene108

      Also, I wonder just how much good will the cops think they have in the bank on this one.

      Good will is not the issue, with regards to police and their unions. It’s the union contracts they have, and the fact no city has a contingency plan, if the police go on strike.

      Teachers go on strike? Schools shutdown for a bit. Parents are inconvenienced, kids get more time off from school, etc.

      Sanitation workers go on strike? Garbage piles up, and when the stink gets to be too bad, they come to a deal and garbage gets picked up again.

      I just do not think either side, the city or the policy union, have ever gamed out what would happen, if the city dug in on a position opposed by the police unions, which in the case of other city workers would trigger a strike.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @gene108: In Rochester, if the police go on strike, we have a pretty well staffed Sheriff’s office, represented by a different union.  Would they also strike?  I suppose that depends on the circumstances.  Would they throw a tantrum?  Probably.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      Holy cow, APOCALYPSE NOW. Just woke up and the light is a deep, dark orange here in San Francisco. An hour after sunrise, all the streetlights are still on. It’s actually gotten darker in the last few minutes. It’s like the London Fog episode of The Crown.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MazeDancer

      You tell ’em, mistermix!

      Up until COVID, my loathing for Andrew Cuomo knew no bounds, and I was going to write-in “Hillary Clinton” for the Dem Gov Primary. (Until too much Twitter convinced me inexperienced Cynthia Nixon had a chance, so, screaming in agony, voted Cuomo. Big lesson in Twitter is not RL.)

      Have never been so happy that all the things that make Cuomo so intolerable have served NY so well.

      A friend, who was born in Manhattan – to some OG Communists –  and lived there for decades, recently moved back to NY, She had been traveling the world. What made her come back? Andrew Cuomo. She, rightly, assumes COVID is a multi-year haul and Cuomo’s got it covered,

      She was in LA. And decided on the Hudson Valley about the same time the rest of the world did. But after losing a lot of drive-by bidding wars, she lucked in to a lovely rental. Feels safe and happy.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      la caterina

      @gene108:  NYC cops won’t strike. They’re prohibited under the collective bargaining law. Both the union and members would incur severe fines and penalties. I just don’t see them being willing to take the financial hit when they can just stage a slowdown.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      bluefoot

      Everyone I know if NY keeps joking about how they can’t wait until the end of coronavirus (assuming it ends) so they can go back to loathing Cuomo.  :)

      Regarding the states who aren’t putting in place mask and social distancing mandates etc: what are they expecting to happen?  Don’t they care about burnout amongst healthcare workers and staff?  It’s not like training a doctor or nurse is easy.  Or cleaning staff in a biohazard environment. What about when supply chain breaks down because too many people are sick? It truly boggles my mind.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      oldster

      At this point, the only reason not to fire all of the cops in the US is what we learned from the Iraq War: if you dissolve the army, it turns into an insurgency. Our Baathists in Blue would unleash a similar campaign of terror and mayhem, even worse than the one that they routinely conduct during business hours.

      So we need to deBaathify the police forces gradually, finding useful employment for the ex-cops in positions in which they will do minimal harm.

      The mass retirements of police leadership are often counter-productive, since the leaders are often (not always!) far more progressive than the rank and file. Chiefs and liaisons are more often women, more often POC, and when they get fired or resign then the beat-cops continue their old ways.  And it’s the union leaders who are the worst.

      If Cuomo really is ready to take on the NYPD, I will praise him to the skies. Clearly DeBlasio is too chicken, too compromised, or something. What a disappointment that guy is.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ohio Mom

      This is nationwide, not New York-specific but completely chilling: half of all people killed by the police are mentally disabled:

      https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/half-people-killed-police-suffer-mental-disability-report-n538371

      And here is a very recent example, a 13 year old with autism in the middle of a huge melt down shot up by the police as a result of his mother calling 911 for help:

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/09/08/linden-cameron-utah-autistic-shooting/#click=https://t.co/KHaleP2RM2

      Defund all of them. Now.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @schrodingers_cat:  As usual your knowledge of politics is years behind.  Teachout is old news.  Cuomo’s most recent primary challenger was Cynthia Nixon.

      I’m wondering — did you vote for Ike or Stevenson in ‘52?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      L85NJGT

      You know it don’t bother me much running into a cop in this town bent to shit.
      I grew up round here, kind of expect it now and then.
      What irritates me, is when you call ’em on it and they give you this look like
      how dare you insinuate I’m a piece of shit tarnishing my badge.

      Raylan Givens

      Reply
    21. 21.

      germy

      Meet your @NYPDCommAffairs Rapid Response Team: This newly-minted group is out there on your streets, reimagining how Community Affairs cops work.

      Thanks, @MarcSantia4NY, for telling their story.

      Full 🎥 ➡️ https://t.co/PeHrGonVH7 pic.twitter.com/cmolNnu3Ev

      — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) September 9, 2020

      It‘d be cool if this segment asked why the job of bringing groceries to old ladies and directing traffic is done by armed officers in the first place. Instead, propaganda that serves no one but cops — and NBC’s chances of getting the next Shea-approved exclusive https://t.co/b0w6cjvPHT

      — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) September 9, 2020

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Nicole

      I want to print this post out and frame it.

      I live less than 10 blocks from a precinct, and every time I have walked past it, there is at least one of NYC’s Finest outside, with a mask pulled down around his (usually his) chin.  I have a friend who works in one of the departments who has told us that no one in their department wears a mask at work.  I see beat cops wearing their masks properly about 50% of the time.

      It makes me see red.  Of all the city employees who should be setting a goddamn motherfucking example for the rest of us, it’s the motherfucking NYPD.  But by God, no one gets to tell the cops what to do, amirite?

      I am not a patriotic person, but what NYS did in the late spring, pulling the infection rate down, made me so, so proud to be a New Yorker.  I, like John Oliver, eagerly await the time when I can go back to being annoyed by everything Cuomo does, but credit where it’s due; Cuomo really took Covid seriously, and for all that NYC got hit by a viral atom bomb in March and April, I feel safer here now than I would anywhere else in the country.  And the fact that the goddamn NYPD doesn’t give a shit about even pretending to care like Covid is a serious issue-  aaghgalsdfkdlsghsldkgjds!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      germy

      @WaterGirl:  The police union is very sophisticated using public relations on TV news.  Every night on CBS, ABC & NBC, the anchors rush through stories about Trump’s misdeeds (leaving out important details) so they can spend ten minutes or so at the end of every broadcast on copaganda.

      That’s my take, anyway.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WaterGirl

      @germy: I’m wondering why they are taking the good cops and putting them in a special unit – that just leaves all the bad cops together.  Seems like they should put the bad cops on desk duty and let the good cops swell their ranks.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      germy

      @schrodingers_cat:

      I voted for Cuomo, although I often criticize him.  Every time I voted for him, it was because I liked his opponent even less.

      As much as I dislike Andrew, I’m glad he’s governor, rather than the various NY Republicans who challenged him.  Cynthia Nixon admitted after the race she didn’t expect to win.  I didn’t vote for her in the primary because she struck me as a dilettante.

      Cuomo has let me down in many ways over the years, but he’s done a good job dealing with this virus.  He listened to scientists.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chyron HR

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Maybe you should go over to r/AmItheAsshole and get an outside opinion on this one.  Be sure to repeatedly say “BALLOON JUICE PRIMARY” in all caps so they really get a feel for what a charmer you are.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      StringOnAStick

      My friend in Medford, OR is dealing with smoke, evacuations, idiots spreading rumours that antifa is setting all these fires.  She has mixed race kids and we both agreed that black teens like hers should not be driving to work today, for plenty of reasons.

      That fire setting rumour is an attempt by the local white supremacists to get their war on.  The line that defines “civilized” is getting fanned thin these days.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      download my app in the app store mistermix

      @schrodingers_cat: Your reading comprehension is about as weak as your argumentative skills.  Pretty much every single post I’ve put up about Cuomo post-COVID points out that, like a lot of New Yorkers, I grudgingly admire him at best.

      Unfortunately, you act like changing your mind about a politician, or, worse yet, having a nuanced position on a given politician, is the worst sin possible.  Everything’s the same in black and white, in your world.  I prefer Kodachrome – it has the nice bright colors, gives me the dreams of summer.

      It’s pointless to argue or even discuss things with you, unfortunately.  At best, I hope spending a few calories on typing out a response will allow me to drink a little more this evening without gaining weight.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @schrodingers_cat: You don’t have to just anything to me.  You were insistently asking a question of MM, and I wondered why it mattered.  In my view, one could have easily hated Cuomo with every fiber of one’s being and still found that he is doing a good job with Covid.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kropacetic

      @schrodingers_cat: BTW why do only I have to justify my comments to you and that other lawyer person who comments here. Find someone else to pick on.

      As someone who has had to repeatedly justify my comments to OO, whether he was being reasonable in a particular instance or not, I can assure you this isn’t true.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      randy khan

      Sometimes a huge ego is helpful, particularly when coupled with an actual brain.  Cuomo (like Bill Clinton in many ways) has some ideas about how he will be judged and has concluded correctly that his COVID-19 performance will be a big part of that.  Since he wants to be remembered as a great governor, he cares a lot about what likely will be the signature issue of his tenure.  (Seriously, before now his obit might well have been filled with stuff about political maneuvers in Albany; now it will begin with his COVID-19 leadership.)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kropacetic

      @schrodingers_cat: this blog is a bastion of white liberal privilege.

      It is true that I can fall back on my parents, for now, as our broken form of capitalism puts any degree of independence out of reach, even working two jobs.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      @Mary G:  YIKES only begins to describe it. We keep thinking it can’t get any darker this morning, and then it does – even as the sun gets higher. I’d say it’s as dark as late civil twilight, almost nautical twilight. But at least, thank G-d, we don’t have any fires very nearby. I can’t imagine what it’s like for folks in Oroville or the Sierra foothills.

      ETA: seriously, is there a solar eclipse no one bothered to tell us about?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kay

      Alan Feuer
      @alanfeuer
      · 1h
      The case formerly known as E. Jean Carroll v. Donald J. Trump has now been docketed under its new caption: Carroll vs. United States of America.

      Obscene levels of corruption. Watch the Trump Family sleaze spread unchecked.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Gin & Tonic

      NEW: CNN has obtained Bob Woodward’s new book Rage, in which Trump admits he knew weeks before first US coronavirus death it was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and "more deadly than even your strenuous flus," and repeatedly played it down publicly https://t.co/ibtXf46ali— Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) September 9, 2020

      Boy, does this piss me off. Why do we always have to wait for somebody’s book to tell us the truth about what happened, months or years after the fact? If only there were some mechanism by which somebody who learned something like this, call it “news,” were able to get that “news” out to the public on a timely basis. You know, publish it for general reading? Maybe we could call that kind of thing a “news paper.”

      I’m sure Kay will be all over this with righteous anger, better than me.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Kropacetic

      @Gin & Tonic: NEW: CNN has obtained Bob Woodward’s new book Rage, in which Trump admits he knew weeks before first US coronavirus death it was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and “more deadly than even your strenuous flus,” and repeatedly played it down publicly

      But DeBlasio downplayed the virus for a couple weeks in March so both sides argle bargle.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      PPCLI

      @Mary G: It’s a sign of the sickness of the Trump administration that everyone just assumes the Federal Government won’t do a damn thing in this massive crisis because it’s just affecting blue states.

      It’s a fact so obvious that nobody even bothers to mention it.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Baud

      @debbie:

      If you have access to NPR’s program “On Point,” they’re spending this hour talking with undecided Wisconsin voters who will vote for Trump but pretending to be undecided.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Kent

      If I were a NYC politician right now, I’d be getting in front of TV cameras and asking why we are funding the police when they are not doing the jobs they were hired to do.  And musing about how maybe the protesters maybe have a point about defunding the police and redirecting the money elsewhere.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kropacetic

      @Jeffro: Really? Both of them?

      If one really wanted an easy way to get on television, it would make sense to present oneself as an undecided voter in a swing state. Or an avid Trump supporter in a diner in a reddish area of a swing state.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      @debbie:

      If you have access to NPR’s program “On Point,” they’re spending this hour talking with undecided Wisconsin voters.

      Oh, fuck those people. Enough already.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      The Moar You Know

      At this point, the only reason not to fire all of the cops in the US is what we learned from the Iraq War: if you dissolve the army, it turns into an insurgency. Our Baathists in Blue would unleash a similar campaign of terror and mayhem, even worse than the one that they routinely conduct during business hours.

      @oldster: I don’t think I’ve ever agreed with you on anything here, but damn, you nailed this.  To the wall.  This is exactly what needs to happen.  Police need to be slowly brought under a common federal set of laws, norms, and supervision.

      Because if we just cut these fuckers loose, you are right, we will have Iraq War Part IV, but here in America.  Nobody wants that.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Kent

      @debbie: If you have access to NPR’s program “On Point,” they’re spending this hour talking with undecided Wisconsin voters.

      I doubt there are very many actual undecided Wisconsin voters.  But just a lot of wankers who like to pretend that they are.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kay

      @Gin & Tonic:

      I’m sure Kay will be all over this with righteous anger, better than me.

      The reporters with the books are gross but this revelation is interesting. Trump’s stupid so I assumed he actually believed the pandemic was like the flu. It’s much worse than that. He knew. They all knew. They knew there would be 200k dead and they lied about it to cover their asses.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      marklar

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      Re: Kodachrome….there are some pretty good LUT files that simulate the effect in post-processing (of course, given your exceptional photographs, my guess is that you probably know that.  BTW, thanks for posting as often as you do; I’ve been picking up some composition tips from your art).

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Roger Moore

      @la caterina:

      The problem is that even if they don’t strike the cops wind up doing work to rule.  They do the absolute minimum they possibly can, which is often far less than their real obligations.  That kind of slowdown is why their rate of clearing serious crimes has collapsed.  And they can do all kinds of other skulduggery, like prioritizing enforcement in the districts of city council members who support them while ignoring the districts of council members who oppose them.  “We can turn your district into a crime-infested hell hole if you don’t go along with us” is a pretty serious threat to any politician.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Kay

      The audio in the Woodward book will be good for Biden, too.

      If they’re all making big bucks off our misery, and they are, at least in this one it might be useful to get us out of it.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Kropacetic

      @Cameron: NYP union endorsed Trump even before national FOP did.  Why would you expect a Trump supporter to do any actual work?

      Support the “right” side and wait for the benefits to accrue to you. It’s the Republican way.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Kay

      @Roger Moore:

      Not that Antifa, LLC listen to me but since police have giant budgets and are bad at investigating and solving crimes – on their best day they were clearing 30%- I would focus there.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Another Scott

      @Omnes Omnibus:  Cuomo (and DeBlasio) both dragged their feet, and fought with each other about who had power to do what, very early on.

      From April:
      https://ny.eater.com/2020/4/8/21213598/nyc-coronavirus-warnings-deblasio-cuomo-nytimes

      COVID-19’s deadly toll on New York City could have been significantly lessened if city and state leaders had listened to health officials and enforced a citywide shutdown sooner — including the closure of schools, bars, and restaurants, a New York Times investigation has revealed.

      As early as March 12, NYC’s health commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot predicted in a closed-door meeting that up to 70 percent of the city’s population could eventually get infected, according to the Times. Another expert, Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, the former commissioner of the city’s health department and the former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Times that the death toll may have been reduced between 50 to 80 percent if the city had put strict social distancing measures in place even just a week or two earlier.

      Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo have both pushed back on these claims, telling the Times that facts about the virus and its spread are ever-evolving. Since the beginning of the outbreak in New York, they’ve said that they’re making real-time decisions as they learned more about the dramatic increase of confirmed cases.

      But the Times investigation revealed that de Blasio and Cuomo initially expressed confidence about quickly containing the virus in New York, even as it was spreading at alarming rate.

      […]

      Cuomo eventually did a good job, but it took longer than it should have.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Kay

      Reading the Woodward excerpt you understand why Trump and the low quality Trump hires have such a platinum-level test and trace program in their own workplace.

      They were scared shitless by the virus. Knew it was “deadly”. So they told you-all to go back to work while creating a safe little bubble for their own coddled asses.

      It reminds me of Right wing judges and guns. Their workplace is bristling with security to keep their lunatic gun nut constituents far away, but they’re happily sending you-all into a potential slaughter.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      germy

      Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, is quoted by Woodward as saying, “The most dangerous people around the president are overconfident idiots,” which Woodward interprets as a reference to Mattis, Tillerson and former National Economic Council director Gary Cohn.

      Washington Post

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Kay

      Now it’s turning out it’s not just old people, Bob. Just today and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old- older.

      Yeah, exactly.

      Young people too, plenty of young people.

      There’s the President. He said this as he was sending the low quality hires out to fan across the country and tell us all to put our kids in school.
      Luckily, they lie so much only 40% of people believed them. Too bad about that 40% though.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      randy khan

      @Kay:

      It’s worth mentioning that this is just a processing formality.  The real action will come when her lawyers challenge the filing at the federal court.

      While the real purpose of this likely is delay, as the theory is kind of stupid (as in, if the President blurts out at a press conference that he was at fault in that auto accident he’s being sued for, do you really think it’s an official action?), a friend of mine who’s familiar with these sorts of things said that, if the filing really did miss the deadline (which it would seem to have), some courts will bounce the case back in just a few days.  Federal judges, it seems, are not particularly interested in clogging their calendars with cases that don’t belong in front of them.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Roger Moore

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      As someone who started in photography after digital took off, I’ve never really understood the desire to emulate the look of a particular kind of film.  Part of the advantage of digital is that you can adjust the colors picture by picture to get precisely the look you want.  Maybe that’s similar to an old film stock, but maybe it’s something completely different.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      scav

      I’m somehow suspicious about all the rearview mirror ‘We were absolutely right from the beginning!’ preening.  Even if that digs them deeper into the rubble of they’re absofluckingky doing nothing useful about it, it preserves their holy and immaculate self-image. It’s like BS: they’re beyond caring if it’s dangerous or not just as truth or non-truth is meaningless.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      bluefoot

      @Gin & Tonic:

      Woodward obviously didn’t care that people would die since he had a book to sell.  God forbid he actually report this in a timely way – like way back in early February – when we could have put pressure on the government for a coordinated response.  Profits over lives is the American way.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Another Scott: Yup, Fuji is known for that.

      @Roger Moore: A lot of photographers love the look of film and still shot with it, but if you’re after Kodachrome, the only way to get it now is emulation.  They like the retro look and while you can try to emulate it yourself(and you certainly can) and create a preset, I just went with the bought emulation.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Another Scott: One of my photog friends shot and put up a pic on FB using Kodak T-100.  I decided to do the same with emulation(I think you’ve see the photo, it’s at a cemetery), I also added clouds.  The one thing that didn’t fool folk was the sky wasn’t washed out enough for a real T-100 shot.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.