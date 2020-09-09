I was too busy with grown cops throwing tantrums in Rochester to comment on yesterday’s Cuomo Show. The backstory for this episode is that Cuomo has been low key (well, as low key as Cuomo gets) passive-aggressively fucking with the NYPD and their babyish ways. The NYPD (38,000 officers) is doing essentially no enforcement of COVID mandates, while the New York County Sheriff (150 Officers) has been doing the bulk of the enforcement (example here), along with a task force comprised of State Liquor Authority agents (20 or so) and State Troopers. That task force makes an impressive number of visits to bars (5,981 during the last week in August), and has cited a few (35 during that week in August, for example).

Yesterday, Cuomo upped the ante by refusing to allow resumption of indoor dining in New York City until there’s an enforcement plan in place. Or, as the New York Post put it (not gonna link), “Bill de Blasio and Andrew Cuomo Wish Death on NYC Restaurants”. The only real enforcement that can take place is via the NYPD, and apparently they’re all hiding in their rooms with their favorite plushies working through their feelings.

Whatever you think of Cuomo, his enormous ego is very much tied into this graph and our sub-1% positive rate:

And that graph is in danger , especially with schools re-opening, so he’s digging in on NYC restaurants until the NYPD steps up. As far as I’m concerned, this is fine. I’ve just spent 6 weeks in a state where the governor only cared about how far she could climb up Trump’s asshole, so it’s hard to express just how happy I am to have Cuomo running the show, instead of Dollar Store Sarah Palin.

Also, I wonder just how much good will the cops think they have in the bank on this one. New York has witnessed some true heroism from medical personnel who have died fighting this fucking virus, and most of them don’t have anything approaching the pension and/or union protections afforded to the average street cop. When these motherfuckers get defunded, I hope they have plenty of kleenex to wipe away their tears, because they won’t have my shoulder to cry on.