I’ve been working on a post about how the intelligence community has handled informing the public about Russian interference in this year’s election. I think I’ve got a worthwhile frame and some suggestions for some future presidency that includes responsible adults. I was going to work on it today, but then the Woodward stuff dropped, and, worse for my writing, a whistleblower has reported that DHS mucked with intelligence assessments to downplay Russia’s actions and emphasize the barely existent antifa. Here’s the Washington Post summary.

I think I can maintain the same frame I started with, but basically the post has to be rewritten.

I like to do thinkpieces that arrange facts a little differently than the media do, but they take time. The way news has been breaking lately, it’s very hard to keep up. This is not the first time my writing has been overtaken by events or revelations.

And, of course, everything is disturbing, from the lurch toward Naziism apparently beloved by 27% or more of the population to the burning of the West Coast. I’ve got relatives out there. I’m sure you’ve seen the pics of orange San Francisco. We had a bit of that last year with local forest fires. I now hate the sight of orange sunsets.

Well, today, our smoke alarm inside our house went off, even with 5 hepa filters running nonstop in 900 sqft. My sister sent me this lovely red hued photo from SF and i shot this amber beauty from SV.#allthefires pic.twitter.com/1SaZQiE1Qw — Caroline Cochran (@caorilne) September 9, 2020

Strapped on an N95 respirator mask, wiped ash off my windshield, turned on my headlights, and went out to take some photos. At noon. pic.twitter.com/YZoV7C46TG — Ken Schultz (@KSchultz3580) September 9, 2020

Can you tell the difference between California, Venus, Titan and Mars? Hint: California is the one with buildings. – https://t.co/9MjxdBscKE by @Nancy_A h/t @AstroKatie pic.twitter.com/Bc96LmHq8b — Universe Today (@universetoday) September 9, 2020

It’s not just California.

This map says it all. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center says about 4000 firefighting personnel are working across Oregon and Washington. There are nine new fires in the last 24 hours and thousand of people have been forced to evacuate from their homes. pic.twitter.com/F2RWw1ATKz — Conrad Wilson (@conradjwilson) September 9, 2020

Oh, and Belarusians are still demonstrating. Russia is intervening in their news sector.

I have many thoughts. It bugs me that I can’t get them down to keep up with events. I’ve dropped a few quick posts. Maybe I should just stick with that for a while.

Open thread!