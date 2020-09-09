Even ~20 years ago, women were better at wearing masks https://t.co/IVu8hhxt3d — ?????? ?????????????????????? ?? ???? (@eliowa) September 7, 2020

I’m actually suspicious this ‘Sturgis study’ may have been somewhat overstated — just because OMG FEKKIN’ BOOMER PRETEND-BIKERS!!! is so much more emotionally satisfying than ‘governmental-social failure along multiple axes’ as an explanation. But there’s no denying it was, indeed, unpleasantly significant:

Results are in: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was a COVID "super spreader" costing billions https://t.co/c7e7ZHx3T7 pic.twitter.com/V1H2dcyCFW — Jalopnik (@Jalopnik) September 8, 2020





We estimate that over 250,000 of the reported cases between August 2 and September 2 are due to the Sturgis Rally. Roughly 19 percent of the national cases during this timeframe. https://t.co/6tCCV6aXYf — Andrew Friedson (@FriedsonAndrew) September 6, 2020



traveling back in time to 2005 to try and prevent this future from happening but only able to remember that Smash Mouth would be responsible for more deaths than 9/11 — donald john president (@Theophite) September 9, 2020



Related: My weak online search skills aren’t turning up any recent updates about NH’s Laconia MotorCycle Week, where the Governor of a state whose major industry is tourism set *much* more stringent parameters for this year’s (postponed from May) event. It only wrapped up on August 30th, so it might be a tad early to know what the spillover effects will be. But potentially, it could also be a hopeful sign that some outdoor events — and not just street protests — could be done safely, if enough people act like responsible grownups. (Big if, for true.)

======

These countries currently (7-day avg) have deaths/million at 0.11 or lower. The US is at 2.49/million@OurWorldInData pic.twitter.com/ke7OZ41ObR — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 7, 2020

India’s has reported nearly 4.3 million coronavirus cases, second only to the United States, while maintaining an upward surge amid an ease in nationwide restrictions to help mitigate the economic pain. https://t.co/0EvwAZ9nyK — The Associated Press (@AP) September 8, 2020

India coronavirus: Rumours stall testing in Punjab https://t.co/DX7N5Kaxqf — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 9, 2020

Indonesia, which has recorded more deaths from the coronavirus than any other Southeast Asian nation, also has seen the most fatalities among medical workers in the region. https://t.co/uWsiu18kCq — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2020

In a city that was once the world’s coronavirus epicenter, doctors are calling back Covid survivors to study their health. About half say they haven’t fully recovered. https://t.co/2KouPvzomF — Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) September 8, 2020

France has seen record number of COVID cases exceding reported cases in March-April, but sports continued.

Star Paris St Germain football players Mbappe and Neymar

and the director of the Tour de France have all tested positive. Over 6800+ test positive daily now in France pic.twitter.com/UsihW5eM0h — Infectious Diseases (@InfectiousDz) September 9, 2020

Surge: Spain's total coronavirus cases crossed the half-million mark Monday, as the govt struggled to contain the growing number of infections. A 1000-bed hospital is under construction in Madrid and is expected to be finished within the next 60 days https://t.co/uXHj9XIQ9q pic.twitter.com/7i0fvHcF3t — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 7, 2020

In Spain, parents worried about the coronavirus are weighing the risks against the threat of a prison sentence for failing to send their children back to school. @sarapuigc https://t.co/e5fRgARkoj — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 8, 2020

As #COVID19 resurges now in #Spain, authorities in Madrid are struggling with the same issues many American politicians are grappling with — testing, lockdown, economics and security. This is a very detailed analysis. https://t.co/tSU8a3o5Pt — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 8, 2020

A sharp spike in new coronavirus cases across the U.K. in recent days is stoking concerns about the pandemic’s prospective path during winter. The British government has faced criticism for mixed messages since it started easing lockdown a few months ago. https://t.co/knNodIMflx — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 8, 2020

South Africa’s economy has sunk deeper into recession, with its gross domestic product for the second quarter of 2020 plummeting by 51%, largely as a result of COVID-19 and the country’s strict lockdown. https://t.co/ja5AVQGr5j — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) September 8, 2020

'Health catastrophe': Argentine provinces strain as coronavirus cases top 500,000 https://t.co/tmllOY1htG pic.twitter.com/WrWEOqBbP0 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 9, 2020

The pandemic was supposed to be great for strongmen. what happened? From Trump to Lukashenko authoritarians are failing to address the crisis https://t.co/ChVZVID3OX — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 8, 2020

======

Masking up: Perspective article in New England Journal of Medicine suggests masking acts as a passive form of vaccination — preventing infection until a vax arrives: Facial Masking for Covid-19 — Potential for “Variolation” as We Await a Vaccine | NEJM https://t.co/7lR7So0WSJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 8, 2020

BREAKING: AstraZeneca's #Covid19 vaccine trials have been paused as the company investigates a serious adverse event the occurred in the UK. Not clear if the unexplained illness is linked to the vaccine, or what it was. https://t.co/wGqvvXIBTD — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 8, 2020

Some context: this is how trials are supposed to work. For now, the only take away is that the trial's data & safety monitoring board is doing its job, which is a good thing! https://t.co/pWaoaB3C9v — Caroline Chen (@CarolineYLChen) September 8, 2020

People inquiring about Covid-19 vaccines often want to know when the public can be confident that available vaccines are safe and effective, when a vaccine will be available to people like them, and when uptake will be high enough to enable a return to prepandemic life. #COVID19 — NEJM (@NEJM) September 8, 2020

Delayed immune responses may drive #COVID19 mortality rates among men & people over age 65. COVID tends to be more severe among older adults & men. Univ of Washington study found immune-cell responses didn't activate for 3 days or more after infection https://t.co/qzS5peljkU pic.twitter.com/d5YAz241MY — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 8, 2020

Interesting thread:

1. I'm enthusiastic about the prospect of cheap, fast, at-home paper strip COVID tests for daily proactive screening. To get the most out of them, we need to start thinking now about issues around incentives and individuals behavior.https://t.co/yS8lEDHOFG — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) September 6, 2020

======

COVID-19 cases rise in U.S. Midwest and Northeast, deaths fall for third week https://t.co/xIpLsp40P2 pic.twitter.com/4QJ8j6o8TF — Reuters (@Reuters) September 9, 2020

It's about to get worse in South Dakota. https://t.co/bTFgfS28hR — Bob Morris, MD, PhD (@rdmorris) September 7, 2020

In a tourism ad South Dakota says it is using federal coronavirus relief funds to air, Gov. Kristi Noem touts her state as “a place to safely explore.” The state currently ranks second in the country for new cases per capita over the last two weeks. https://t.co/F8FIlNfpIi — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) September 8, 2020