COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Tuesday-Wednesday, September 8-9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Tuesday-Wednesday, September 8-9

I’m actually suspicious this ‘Sturgis study’ may have been somewhat overstated — just because OMG FEKKIN’ BOOMER PRETEND-BIKERS!!! is so much more emotionally satisfying than ‘governmental-social failure along multiple axes’ as an explanation. But there’s no denying it was, indeed, unpleasantly significant:



Related: My weak online search skills aren’t turning up any recent updates about NH’s Laconia MotorCycle Week, where the Governor of a state whose major industry is tourism set *much* more stringent parameters for this year’s (postponed from May) event. It only wrapped up on August 30th, so it might be a tad early to know what the spillover effects will be. But potentially, it could also be a hopeful sign that some outdoor events — and not just street protests — could be done safely, if enough people act like responsible grownups. (Big if, for true.)

Interesting thread:

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      It was good to have the daily update return! I hope you had a good rest A.L.!

      For the past 3 days, China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases and 0 new domestic asymptomatic case.

      All confirmed and asymptomatic cases at Ürumqi in Xinjiang “Autonomous” Region have been discharged from hospitals or released from medical quarantine. Over the past week, restrictions have been steadily lifted in the region, with businesses and schools resuming, and tourists now once again allowed into Xinjiang (without needing quarantine or negative RT-PCR results). As of right now, there are no domestic cases in hospital or medical quarantine in all of China.

      Yesterday, China reported 2 new imported confirmed cases, 8 imported asymptomatic cases, and 5 imported suspect cases:

      * Shanghai Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Singapore; 5 suspect cases, no information released
      * Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previous asymptomatic), a Chinese returning from Egypt; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria
      * Chongqing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Singapore and Nepal
      * Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh
      * Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Ethiopia
      * Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      * Yingkou Port in Liaoning Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Filipino crew member off a cargo ship
      * Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia (via Baku)

      Today, Hong Kong reported 6 new cases, all from local transmission, 5 of whom do not have clear sources of identification.

