Catch Our Breaths Open Thread: KULCHA! (Diversity Edition)

Catch Our Breaths Open Thread: KULCHA! (Diversity Edition)

by | 17 Comments

    2. 2.

      Falling Diphthong

      I highly recommend N.K. Jemisin’s work. Her short story collection How Long ‘Til Black Future Month? is a good entry point.

    4. 4.

      Citizen_X

      Good to see Parable of the Sower on the NYT bestseller list, but why is selling all of a sudden?

       

      And seconding the recommendation of N. K. Jemison. Any N. K. Jemison.

    5. 5.

      Scout211

      @HumboldtBlue:

      We’ve been on edge for weeks here in California.  Now Oregon is burning and they don’t have enough firefighters for the apocalypse that has just hit them over the last few days.  They never thought it could be this bad.

      The little town that Mr. Scout211 grew up in on the McKenzie River in Oregon is next in line for the Holiday Farm Fire, on its march toward Springfield.  0% containment, 105,000 acres.

    6. 6.

      germy

      I recently read the novel “A Different Drummer” by William Melvin Kelley.  It was published in 1962.

      I’d never heard of the guy.  I was browsing in a bookstore and it looked interesting.  He wrote it when he was about 23 years old.  I couldn’t put it down

      I want to read his short story collection next. “Dancers On The Shore”

    7. 7.

      featheredsprite

      @HumboldtBlue: Air quality on the Olympic Peninsula is crappy. Fires to the north, the east, and the south. Windows are closed. Fans are going. Most people here don’t have air conditioning.

    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      @germy:   What an interesting guy.  Never heard of him.  Thank you.

    9. 9.

      Martin

      Oroville is in trouble. Evacuations on the east/south-east and north part of the city. Looks like they’re getting surrounded on 3 sides. I don’t think they have a lot of firefighting equipment there given how quickly that fire blew up.

    10. 10.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Falling Diphthong: Discovered that one in the library, back when this country had public libraries you could walk into and borrow books. Fantastic collection.

      She won three Hugo’s in a row for each of the books of a trilogy, an unprecedented achievement. When I clear some of my backlog of reading, I’m going to search out that trilogy.

    12. 12.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Been looking for a thread to drop this one in. Since this is a culture thread, close enough.

      Looking for a nice long relaxing concert to listen to? This one in Halberstadt, Germany is 19 years into what is supposed to be 639 years. The chord changed a few days ago. The last chord change was in 2013.

      The explanation? John Cage. I don’t think I need to add anything more, but read the article to see Cage’s justification.

      As an amateur musician I try to be supportive of classical music, musicians and composers and listen to “new music” on occasion. But John Cage, man. (Heavy sigh, shakes head sadly, walks away).

      The concert actually has an audience. Well, for the chord change ceremony anyway.

    14. 14.

      J R in WV

      Isn’t Cage the guy who had the gall to print and publish a song that consisted of a 4:42 silent rest?

      And then to go for anyone else who published a piece with a long rest?

      Fuck that guy!

    15. 15.

      gwangung

      Since diversity includes folks other than Black folks, let me plug a live-streamed replay of the third of a trilogy of Steampunk plays, A Hand of Talons.

      (Easily one of the most GORGEOUS casts I ever assembled, male and female. Totally distracted at rehearsal).

    16. 16.

      Felanius Kootea

      @HumboldtBlue: Octavia Butler already did that in Parable of the Sower.  It even has a nativist President whose slogan is “Make America Great Again” but I’m 100% sure no one on Trump’s team has heard of Octavia Butler. I mean I hope they haven’t because if they have, it’s clear that they are definitely using her novel as a blueprint for this administration.

    17. 17.

      BruceFromOhio

      N.K. Jemisin is a treasure. The Stone Sky Trilogy was an adventure in reading for her style, with a splendid twist of detail in the final chapters. I hope she lives and writes for many, many years.

       

      ETA: fire peeps, this relates to Kulcha, Racial Justice, Something Good Open Thread how?

