Octavia E. Butler, who died in 2006, is a NYT Bestselling author. This was one of her life goals. Thank you all for making it happen! pic.twitter.com/0QNRfcQQ21
— Merrilee Heifetz (@MerrileeHeifetz) September 2, 2020
Somehow I missed this yesterday. Fantastic list, and not just 'cause I'm on it! ?? Honored to be in such good company. https://t.co/5G7fGXQIss
— N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) August 21, 2020
Why this black drive-in cinema has become a hit https://t.co/SaAi2gS9ju pic.twitter.com/7QxHKysDdM
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 1, 2020
Black-owned bookstores have seen an increase in sales in their businesses. Owners say they not only want to educate their communities, but also encourage people to use what they learn to take action against systemic racism. https://t.co/A6TSFOjNfG
— AP West Region (@APWestRegion) August 23, 2020
Nigerian drummer Babatunde Olatunji was part of a generation of Africans who fought for racial justice in the US – and continue to do so https://t.co/mh19hhzZDy
— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 2, 2020
One boldly painted body at a time, a Black D.C. artist is helping women and girls tell their stories https://t.co/QqYfiDewHc
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 6, 2020
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings