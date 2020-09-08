Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Winning is Everything: Consider Texas!

Winning is Everything: Consider Texas!

by | 158 Comments

This post is in: , ,

No rest for the weary.  Or is it wicked?   Either way, it’s go time.  We have just 57 days left.

Check out Election Action in the sidebar –>

How to do the most political damage to the GOP for the least amount of money?  Do Texas.

(Information supplied by Joel Hanes.)

Winning is Everything: Consider Texas!
Winning is Everything: Consider Texas! 1
Winning is Everything: Consider Texas! 2

A Few Dollars Can Make a Big Difference

A few dollars can make a big difference in a state legislative campaign, in a way that’s just not possible in national contests.

The heavily-gerrymandered Texas House is the point of greatest potential leverage, the big enchilada.

Texas has 38 electoral votes; its current delegation in the US House comprises (R) 23, (D) 13.   Texas voters have slowly been trending purple for several cycles: if we can flip the Texas statehouse before it redistricts, we can break the Republican grip on the US government.

Contribute to the Texas Democratic Party

For a dead-simple way to help that happen, contribute here to the Texas Democratic Party, which is vigorously pursuing a Red to Blue statehouse strategy: Texas Democrats Announce 22 Targeted State House Districts Ahead of 2020

Get Personally Involved in a Grassroots Effort in Texas

But if you want to feel some personal involvement with the grassroots, read on.

Independent grassroots organizer Susan Bankston Duquesne* is the proprietor of Juanita Jean’s, where she suggests direct contributions to the individual campaigns of 17 Texas Democrats who lost by less than 10% in their 2018 bid to flip an R district.

Maps

Here are maps of the districts and the candidates

The upper maps show the Democratic challengers; the lower maps show the Republicans who won in those same districts. (Note that 14 of the 17 Democrats are women and 6 are persons of color, while 15 of the Republicans are white men.)

Get Invested in a Candidate

So I hope you will choose one of the candidates listed below, and donate directly to their campaign. Look at their campaign site, get to know them. Think of them as your candidate, in whose success you have invested.

There are two links for each candidate – their campaign site and the Act Blue donation site.

Akilah Bacy HD 138
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Ann Johnson HD 134
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Natalie Hurtado HD 126
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Celina Montoya HD 121
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Brandy Chambers HD 112
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Joanna Cattanach HD 108
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Elizabeth Beck HD 97
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Joe Drago HD 96
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Alisa Simmons HD 94
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Lydia Bean HD 93
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Jeff Whitfield HD 92
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Lorenzo Sanchez HD 67
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Sharon Hirsch HD 66
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Angela Brewer HD 65
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Keke Williams HD 54
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Eliz Markowitz HD 28
Campaign Site
ActBlue

Sara DeMerchant, HD 26
Campaign Site
ActBlue


* Juanita says:

For three election cycles, I have begged for your money to help flip Fort Bend County, the largest suburban county in Texas. Once we flip Fort Bend, we can flip Texas, I argued.

And once we flip Texas, there will never be another Republican in the White House.  Hillary carried Fort Bend in 2016 and in 2018, every Democrat on the ballot won. With your help, we did it.

 

Reader Interactions

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    158Comments

    1. 1.

      Yutsano

      And once we flip Texas, there will never be another Republican in the White House. Hillary carried Fort Bend in 2016 and in 2018, every Democrat on the ballot won. With your help, we did it.

      Lots of work left to do yet. But success breeds success.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NickM

      Is there a way for us to just donate to the Texas Democratic party and let them figure out how to spread around the money?  I apologize if it was in the post and I missed it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @NickM: There’s no way to know how the TX Democratic Party will spit the money up.  The pitch from Juanita Jean, reflected in this post, is that a little bit of money goes a really long way in some of these house races.

      Hence the individual links. But anything we can do to help turn TX blue looks like a great investment.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Hungry Joe

      This is very, VERY good. So helpful. I’ve been feeling a a little guilty about devoting all my election energy toward the Senate; now I can diversify easily, with just a few clicks. My Amex card is quaking in excitement.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TXSwede

      Gave yesterday to Whitfield, Drago, the Dem in my House district, Debra Edmondson and our County Commissioner, Kathy Braatz.

      Whitfield and Braatz are military veterans, and Whitfield was a human rights lawyer at The Hague before coming home to practice law in Fort Worth.

      You are 100% right that these races can change the country.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dnfree

      @Hungry Joe: yeah, this is so easy…my husband said in 2018, “What’s all this ActBlue on the credit card statement?”  I had mentioned the donations from time to time, but it was a little surprising to see them all lined up.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      HinTN

      @WaterGirl: I did, indeed, add my map, which had changed from my yesterday’s whim to today’s.

      Also, to the memories of Ann Richards and Molly Ivans, I’ve pitched $100 to the Texas Democratic Party.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TxTiger

      In addition to the obvious good of flipping the Texas House, these 17 races also support the candidacies of excellent Democrats running for Congress. For instance, the districts for Joe Drago and Keke Williams overlap with CD-25, in which the outstanding Julie Oliver is running to defeat Trump toady Roger Williams, a multi-millionaire car dealer who took between $1M and $2M in PPP money then voted against disclosing recipient information. So supporting Joe and Keke’s efforts to GOTV supports Julie Oliver too. Really worthwhile investment overall.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kent

      I spent 13 years living and working in Central Texas and engaging in politics.  I will always have a soft spot for certain aspects of Texas and Texans, but GOOD GOD I am glad that I’m not still trying to swim upstream like I used to be.  It is so nice to actually live some place where the candidates I vote for actually win.  It’s good for one’s mental health to actually win sometimes.

      Perhaps today is a different and more hopeful time.  But back during the Obama years it was just frustrating to see everything slowly erode year after year due to the horror show that was the Texas GOP, culminating in the election of Ted Cruz.

      But yeah, let’s turn Texas blue!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RaflW

      This is fantastic! I’ve been donating to state legislative candidates in AZ, Iowa, Colorado and of course Minnesota, my home state (and a few in WI & FL too).

      I’m giving money away like there’s no tomorrow. Because if we don’t win big in November, that might be true. And while it’s lovely to see Susan Collins being buried under a mountain of opposition funding, is an extra $25 gonna matter in that race? Probably not.

      But to Brandy Chambers or Sharon Hirsch, or any of the folks in the OP, ten or 25 or whatever bucks can do so much more.

      eta: As a Horned Frog (TCU ’87) I’d also plug the Tarrant County Dems. Doug put up a thermometer for the Dallas + Tarrant Dems. One can click on the ‘distribute differently’ if you just want to do one or weight them unequally. At least at the county party level, you’re getting close to the individual candidates, and they will be working their turnout models for the whole ticket.

      eta II: More broadly, I’m loving seeing people, not just here, who are looking at the full gamut. I think for many years Dems focused too much on who was president. That matters. Obviously! But we have to win back state Lege’s and even county and city races. @taniel on twitter gets to the local D.A. races even.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BlueGuitarist

      @Hungry Joe:

      Yes!

      Thanks JoelHanes and WaterGirl!

      Very good in part because this will reinforce US Senate efforts, these TX House candidates will help MJ Hegar defeat Cornyn and flip the US Senate.

      Also, some of these districts overlap competitive US House elections and county elections.

      Synergy up and down the ballot!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Josie

      In my U. S. congressional district (02), Sima Ladjevardian is running a pretty good race against Ben Dan Crenshaw, in case anyone would like to help stop him from going any further.

      ETA: This is a U. S. Congressional race, but overlaps with HD 138.

      https://www.simafortx.com/

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mad citizen

      @Josie: Ben Crenshaw made me do a double take–the golfer?  I think it’s Dan Crenshaw

      The things you find out on wikipedia–on Ben Crenshaw: ”

      Crenshaw married his second wife Julie in 1985.[6] All three of his daughters were presented to high society as debutantes at the International Debutante Ball at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City.[7]

      Politically, Crenshaw is a Republican, and has donated money to multiple Republican candidates.[8]

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @RaflW: and @everyone else:

      If you or anyone else wants to do the homework to put together something like this post for other states or areas that, viewed as a whole, would make for very strategic investments, I would be perfectly happy to feature those in another post.

      Let’s win this.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      Is there anyone here who is experienced at phone banking?  And would be willing to write something up so we can feature phone banking in a very-near-future post?

      So many people are intimidated by the idea, and km reminded me in yesterday’s posts that all the campaigns are looking for phone bank people right now.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Splitting Image

      I seem to recall Nate Silver trying to game this out back in 2008 and his conclusion was that the GOP would have to take and hold New Jersey to keep a white coalition together if they lost their grip on Texas.

      If the Democrats manage to pull Texas out of the Republican coalition, it will be the first time that Texas and California vote the same way in a presidential election since 1988.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Fair Economist

      @Splitting Image: The coalitions have shifted since 2008 and NJ is way more blue. A Republican coalition w/o TX would probably need PA, WI, and MN or MI now. Honestly, though, TX is probably easier for them than any of those. If they’ve lost TX, they’ve just lost.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Barbara

      @Fair Economist: Florida, Georgia and Texas are the bulwark of the Republican electoral map.  Notwithstanding the electoral college weighting in favor of the mountain states, if the GOP routinely loses any of those three, it is toast.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      joel hanes

       

      Just got email with yet another Texas grassroots effort to flip Texas:

      Rideshare2Vote is providing transportation to the polls to Dem-leaning marginalized voters whose votes are easiest to suppress and who are consequently among the most likely to skip voting.

      Rideshare2Vote

      Reply
    32. 32.

      germy

      I thought I was the only person with contractor problems:

      The newly renovated White House Rose Garden is under repair less than three weeks after it’s official unveiling. The garden is experiencing “issues with water drainage” and “some minor complications with updated construction,” a source with knowledge of the garden troubles told CNN.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Splitting Image

      @Fair Economist:

      The coalitions have shifted since 2008 and NJ is way more blue. A Republican coalition w/o TX would probably need PA, WI, and MN or MI now. Honestly, though, TX is probably easier for them than any of those. If they’ve lost TX, they’ve just lost.

      I think Silver had the GOP needing all of those as well. His point was how difficult the map would get if Texas goes blue. In fact, Hillary Clinton’s states plus just Arizona and Texas would give the Democrats 281 votes. Trump could hold Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, win Minnesota and still lose.

      Granted he’s more likely to hold Texas than any of those four, but the GOP’s grip on Texas is based on gerrymandering and vote suppression. They don’t have a natural majority there anymore. If the Democrats can take the state house(s), it’s the beginning of the end.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Fair Economist:

      A Republican coalition w/o TX would probably need PA, WI, and MN or MI now.

      MN is definitely turning purple to redish purple, though.  We are witnessing realignments all over.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      joel hanes

      @germy:

      The Rose Garden wasn’t “renovated”

      It was destroyed and replaced with a different garden, one that looks like the back entrance landscaping  for pretty much any corporate headquarters building.

      There’s nothing left Jackie Kennedy’s design

      Reply
    39. 39.

      jonas

      Worth pointing out as well: forcing the GOP to defend seats in Texas, including Cornryn’s, that would normally be in the bag  means they can’t spend the money fighting Dems elsewhere.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      H.E.Wolf

      Former TX resident here – it’s a thrill to see this post! Thank you!

      Re: phone banking. I have never done it. However, as a volunteer doing other tasks for campaigns, I’ve been in the room where it happens. :)

      The phone bankers included union members (including male nurses who belonged to SEIU, the Service Employees International Union); retirement-age women (including African-American pillars of their church), and lots of high-school students.

      There was always a script provided, so no need to improvise what to say, and a call list of Democratic voters.

      During the weeks between the ballot “drop” to voters, and the deadline on Election Day, the State Party received a continual stream of information from counties around the state, indicating whose ballots had been received. As soon as that was known, that voter was no longer on the call list. (Another good reason to vote early!)

      On Election Day 2018, the high-schoolers were there en masse, making calls to remind people to get their ballots in the mail by the deadline.

      For a look at phone banking from the point of view of the recipient, here is a nice writeup from 2012. http://www.dailykos.com/story/2012/10/02/1138781/-My-formerly-Republican-Mama-got-a-call-from-a-Romney-Canvasser

      Reply
    41. 41.

      rikyrah

      It’s the White Whale.

      But, how many polls do we have to see where Biden is:

      a) leading

      b) tied

      c) trailing within the margin of error

       

      Before we STOP saying ‘ outlier’.

       

      I mean, I keep on reading polls, week after week, and people come back with ‘outlier’.

       

      Sometimes, the stars align and you hit the bankshot.

      It happens.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      catclub

      @Splitting Image

      but the GOP’s grip on Texas is based on gerrymandering and vote suppression. They don’t have a natural majority there anymore.

      Well, until those natural majority voters turn out, they do have a voting majority. I have been hearing ‘Texas is turning blue as soon as its majority voters vote’ for at least a dozen years that they haven’t. done so.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Ruckus

      @WaterGirl:

      I did phone banking in 2008 for Obama and it really seemed like people were calling the same people over and over. Still there were 25-50 people on their phones for hours. I ran out of battery and had to plug in. It felt good, don’t know if it changed anything. It’s also possible that the technology to make it more effective may be much better.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Barbara

      @Ruckus: I did phone banking in 2004. I called voters in Wisconsin and they told me that I just had no idea how many calls they were receiving. In that situation, I thought it better to just ask them what they were worried about and if there was anything they wanted to know that I might be able to help them with.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      MaximusNYC

      Not to rain on anyone’s parade… but is flipping the Texas legislature realistically possible this cycle? I feel like flipping the FL or NC legislatures are more achievable. I threw a little cash to SwingLeft for some NC legislative races recently.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      japa21

      @Bostondreams:  The problem with Florida is pretty much the Latino vote, which in Florida means the Cuban vote. Clinton won that in 2016, Trump is winning it as of now. Biden is actually ahead in the over 65 vote.

      Come up with a way for Biden to win over the Cuban vote and he wins Florida, probably fairly easily.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Kent

      @Splitting Image:but the GOP’s grip on Texas is based on gerrymandering and vote suppression. They don’t have a natural majority there anymore.

      Not really true.  It’s grip on The Texas legislature and House Congressional delegation is based on gerrymandering.  But year after year Republicans win state-wide governor, Senate, and presidential elections, often by wide margins of millions of votes.  That’s not just voter suppression.  It’s a majority.  There are literally millions of apathetic Texans who just don’t bother to vote at all.

      As for “natural majority”   That assumes the growing Hispanic population is naturally going to be Democrat.  Which isn’t necessarily the case, especially in a post-Trump world.  George W Bush understood this.  Your average Hispanic family in Texas lives in the suburbs, works in the trades or has a small business, drives a big full size pickup, and attends an evangelical or Catholic church.  They are easy pickings for a non-racist GOP.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @japa21:

      The problem with Florida is pretty much the Latino vote, which in Florida means the Cuban vote. Clinton won that in 2016, Trump is winning it as of now. Biden is actually ahead in the over 65 vote.

      Come up with a way for Biden to win over the Cuban vote and he wins Florida, probably fairly easily.

      Are there any theories as to why Trump is winning the Cuban vote now when he didn’t in 2016?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      WaterGirl

      @MaximusNYC: If you’d like to do the research and find (or create!) the plan for flipping the legislature in FL or NC, I would be pleased to feature that plan, with links, in another one of these posts!

      Is that something you would be interested in doing?

      Reply
    55. 55.

      japa21

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Purely guess work on my part, but there may be some resentment for the normalization attempts begun by Obama of which Biden would have been a part. OTOH Trump got rid of a lot of those.   But, like I said, that is pure guesswork.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Kent

      @japa21:The problem with Florida is pretty much the Latino vote, which in Florida means the Cuban vote. Clinton won that in 2016, Trump is winning it as of now. Biden is actually ahead in the over 65 vote.

      Come up with a way for Biden to win over the Cuban vote and he wins Florida, probably fairly easily.

      My limited understanding of Florida is that the old GOP Cuban vote is aging out of the population, and that the Latino vote there is increasingly Puerto Rican, Dominican, Colombian, Venezuelan, and even Mexican and Central American.   According to Wikipedia, the Cuban portion of the Hispanic population of Florida has fallen to 26%, although it is still the single largest portion.  And I expect that the Cuban population has a higher percentage of citizens than the other groups who are more recent immigrants: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hispanics_and_Latinos_in_Florida

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @japa21:

      Granted, you said it was guesswork, but if true the Cubans in Florida really need to move the fuck on and get some perspective. The Cuban Revolution was 63 years age

      ETA:

      @Kent:

      My limited understanding of Florida is that the old GOP Cuban vote is aging out of the population, and that the Latino vote there is increasingly Puerto Rican, Dominican, Colombian, Venezuelan, and even Mexican and Central American.   According to Wikipedia, the Cuban portion of the Hispanic population of Florida has fallen to 22%, although it is still the single largest portion: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hispanics_and_Latinos_in_Florida

      If that’s the case, I do wonder why Trump is seemingly winning with that demographic. Do they all have collective amnesia about “Mexican rapists coming to rape everybody’s WHITE wives and daughters!11!” from 2016? Or the caravans invading the southern US border in 2018 before the midterms?

      It’s no secret that Trump (and the rest of the GOP) is a racist POS

      Reply
    58. 58.

      joel hanes

      @MaximusNYC:

      is flipping the Texas legislature realistically possible this cycle?

      The political pros and semi-pros I read seem to think so.

      And the upside is very very high.   Think of it as a $200 million lottery jackpot in which you have a 25% chance of winning.   You’d be a damned fool not to purchase a ticket.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @japa21: The problem with Florida is pretty much the Latino vote, which in Florida means the Cuban vote.

      I remember reading that there was a huge influx of Puerto Rican refugees from Hurricane Maria that was going to cause a major shift in the Latino demographics and voting patterns. Did that happen?

      I see Kent addressed that question at #56, with what sounds like a yes.

      I also remember reading that the younger generation of Cubans are not necessarily so automatically Republican as their Castro-hating, Reagan-loving abuelos.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      piratedan

      just want to share the feeling that if Arizona can turn  blue (and it is based on the 2018 numbers and the current polling), so can Texas.  It doesn’t mean that it won’t be hard, but when you can reach people and inform them that you can have a government that is actually for people and not just the rich, you can make inroads with those who have been mostly indifferent because they don’t believe the system will change, simply because the GOP has stopped letting it change.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      DougJ

      Thanks for doing this. I will also continue to raise money for the Texas state Democratic party and those two counties near Dallas, but it would be cool if this effort can reach its goal.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Yutsano

      Gonna go OT here but there is so much to unpack in this statement…

      Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement: “President Trump’s fundraising is breaking records and we are paying close attention to the budget, allowing us to invest twice as much from now until Election Day than we did in 2016.”

      Source

      Reply
    65. 65.

      DougJ

      Apparently it’s pretty realistic.   I don’t know why but the way the districts are divided up there’s lots of pick-up chances.  What I think happened is the massive suburban shift made the Republican gerrymandering worse for them than what an honest map would be.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @raven:

      Related:

      SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Monday afternoon in a small town south of Portland for a pro-President Donald Trump vehicle rally — just over a week after member of a far-right group was fatally shot after a Trump caravan went through Oregon’s largest city.

      Later, pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed in Oregon’s Capitol city of Salem.

      Vehicles waving flags for Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory and in support of police gathered at about noon at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.

      The rally’s organizers said they would drive to toward Salem and most left the caravan before that. A smaller group of members of the right-wing group the Proud Boys went on to Salem, where a crowd of several dozen pro-Trump supporters had gathered.

      At one point Monday afternoon, the right-wing crowd rushed a smaller group of Black Lives Matters counter-demonstrators, firing paint-gun pellets at them.

      Videos on social media showed right-wing protesters chasing, tackling and assaulting left-wing protestors with weapons, their fists and with pepper spray, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Paintballs were also fired between the two groups.

      After unfolding a large American flag on the steps of the Capitol, right-wing protesters charged counter-protesters, leaving several of them injured, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Right-wing protesters made a second rush later, tackling and beating at least one person, leading to two arrests, the media outlet said.

      Meanwhile, some morons burned a mattress outside the North Precinct Community Policing Center in Portland. But I guess ANTIFA/BLM are the real violent ones

      Speaking of Rochester, there were pictures of city police repeatedly teargassing a statue of Frederick Douglass at night because they thought it was a protester who wouldn’t move. Keystone Cops.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Is this a reference to something stupid Trump said a few years back? There’s way too much to keep track of anymore

      @WaterGirl:

      I think the “he” is Frederick Douglass. There’s a statue of him in Rochester that police were firing teargas canisters at because they thought it was a protester that wouldn’t leave lol

      Reply
    74. 74.

      debbie

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      Speaking of Rochester, there were pictures of city police repeatedly teargassing a statue of Frederick Douglass at night because they thought it was a protester who wouldn’t move. Keystone Cops.

      Oh, FFS. This reminds of me of when I visited a friend at her home that backed up to a woods. The previous owner had placed a sculpture of a deer looking as if it were emerging from the woods. She told me a couple of times each spring, a buck would happen by and take advantage of the situation, so to speak. Every frigging year.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Aleta

      Today I got an unsolicited voter registration application in the mail addressed to my dog. (Name/address already entered on the form.)   “Acc to our review of publiclly avail;able records, you may not be reg to vote … We will review the publicly available voter file in 8 weeks to see if you have sent your form. …”

      Reply
    78. 78.

      gene108

      @WaterGirl:

      Is there anyone here who is experienced at phone banking? And would be willing to write something up so we can feature phone banking in a very-near-future post?

      So many people are intimidated by the idea, and km reminded me in yesterday’s posts that all the campaigns are looking for phone bank people right now.

      For the technical side of it, from phone banking for my Congressional candidate (Rep. Andy Kim, NJ-3), get a Google voice number. That way you are not having your cell phone number displayed on a bunch of random strangers.

      The next thing to deal with is the software the campaign uses to generate the call list, because this will affect what and how you submit reports back to the campaign (if) when you make contact with someone.

      Third, the campaign will give you a script to introduce your self to the person you are calling. You do not have to wing-it about what to say. The campaign will also provide basic talking points of why to support the candidate.

      Your success rate of engaging potential voters will be lower than traditional door knocking canvassing, because in our day and age very few people answer calls from unknown numbers, so expect a lot of calls that are unanswered

       

      Edit: Campaigns and other organizations use https://www.mobilize.us/ to post volunteer opportunities.  Since campaigning is all virtual, it’s an easy way to sign on to volunteer with a campaign.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Barbara

      @Baud: The only thing that separates Minnesota from Nebraska or the Dakotas is the presence of Minneapolis-St. Paul.  That might seem like an overstatement, but not by much.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Baud

      @Barbara: That’s true for must about every state.  The rural areas are blood red while the cities are blue.  It seems like the rest of the midwest is getting bluer from where it was four years ago, but MN is going in the opposite direction.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @debbie:

      Oh, FFS. This reminds of me of when I visited a friend at her home that backed up to a woods. The previous owner had placed a sculpture of a deer looking as if it were emerging from the woods. She told me a couple of times each spring, a buck would happen by and take advantage of the situation, so to speak. Every frigging year.

      LOL eww

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:

      I don’t blame you. There’s way too much outright evil to keep track of, nobody has time for the merely stupid anymore.

      That LA mail dumping story has me pissed off. Who the fuck in the USPS would do that? Why aren’t the rank and file employees revolting more?

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Baud

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Last I heard, the people involved weren’t USPS.

      US Postal Service employees weren’t involved in the dumping of bags, Omar Gonzalez, the Western Regional Coordinator for the American Postal Workers Union, told CNN.

      Gonzalez said the person seen on surveillance video tossing the bags of mail out of a Budget rental truck was a contractor and after watching the surveillance tape, Gonzalez said the bags appeared to be bulk shipment mail.

       

      “We wanted to make sure it wasn’t a bargaining employee,” Gonzalez told CNN. “We talked to the Glendale supervisor and the Glendale manager and asked from where the contractors would have received the bags. That’s when they responded, telling us the Union should not speak about it.”
      For companies that ship in bulk, Gonzalez said they are given plastic bags bearing a USPS logo to bring to the bulk shipping department at the dock.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      In Ohio COVID news:

      Governor Mike DeWine, who was wearing the tie from Youngstown and Steubenville’s Eastern Gateway Community Colleges on Tuesday, Sept. 8, spoke on the return campus for colleges and universities around the state.

      The governor spoke with Dr. Kristina Johnson, President of The Ohio State University, who said that 8,000 students are attending the university and 12,000 attending in-person.

      Dr. Johnson said that 1,500 students have tested positive since school resumed, and 25 employees, with a 3.7 percentage positive rate.

      Johnson said that contact tracking is key to keeping the numbers under control, notifying those that have potential exposure, isolated and watch. She said this has helped keep numbers declining at the university.

      Johnson said that social distancing and masks are helping to stem the spread, and the classrooms are disinfected twice a day, reduced classroom sizes, all have helped for the school’s what she felt is a successful restarting of the educational system.

      I have no idea if this just whistling past the graveyard on the part of THE Ohio State University, but I’m going to cynically assume it is

      Reply
    84. 84.

      gene108

      @Kent:

      As for “natural majority” That assumes the growing Hispanic population is naturally going to be Democrat. Which isn’t necessarily the case, especially in a post-Trump world. George W Bush understood this. Your average Hispanic family in Texas lives in the suburbs, works in the trades or has a small business, drives a big full size pickup, and attends an evangelical or Catholic church. They are easy pickings for a non-racist GOP.

      Same with Asians, who would vote more with the GOP, if not for the racism. I am painting with a broad brush here, but I think Asian culture is socially more conservative, in regards to things like dating and pre-marital sex, than even most conservative Christian groups.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      That contractor and all those that authorized this should be arrested and prosecuted. It’s a felony to interfere with US mail

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Sloane Ranger

      CNN is saying that Trump is ahead with Latino voters in Florida by 4%, 50% to 46%.

      I know there’s loads of Cubans down there but, even so… what the hell are they thinking!

      Reply
    89. 89.

      J R in WV

      @debbie:

      Oh, FFS. This reminds of me of when I visited a friend at her home that backed up to a woods. The previous owner had placed a sculpture of a deer looking as if it were emerging from the woods. She told me a couple of times each spring, a buck would happen by and take advantage of the situation, so to speak. Every frigging year.

      Back when my mom was alive and required a lot of care, wife would go up to stay with her, and sometimes would take our dog. Then she would have to walk the dog as opposed to just letting her out on our farm. Once she got into the subdivision and came across a house with 3 concrete deer sculptures in the front yard.

      Muffin saw them, and was furiously interested, so wife walked over to them. Muffin smelled first one and then the others, and finally looked at wife as if to say, “This isn’t funny, these deer are fakes!” LOL funny! She was a really smart puppy.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Kelly

      A quick note to check in. We fled the santiam canyon fire at 1:30 this morning Mrs Kelly the cats and I and we are settled comfortably out of the smoke with some friends in Oregon City. No idea if the house is standing. also there’s no power here at the house we’re staying at but nothing’s on fire so it’s pretty luxurious. Need to charge my phone in the car

      Reply
    94. 94.

      WaterGirl

      @J R in WV:

      An incompetent dick who contributes to The Donald, obviously.

      Obviously!  :-)  Complete agreement!

      I was wondering what we would find out about the specifics of which incompetent dick, and just how he is tied to the dumpster – directly to him or the family, or through a donor.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Football news:

      DeWine: Big 10 Football “still in play” for fall
      Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says Big 10 football and in particular Ohio State football is still in play to be played in October. “I think there is a decent chance of there being a season,” stated the Governor during his briefing Tuesday. DeWine said he spoke

      to Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith earlier Tuesday about the issue, but wouldn’t disclose the specifics of the conversation.

      The Governor added that the key to anything during this pandemic is how it’s done. He said students and student-athletes have to be smart both on and off the field.

      High school football is entering its third week, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted said the majority of schools were in compliance for week one with the new protocols.

      “Some of the state observers noted some minor issues in week one,” the Lt. Governor stated, adding he does not have a report on week two yet.

      The Lt. Governor noted the observers “coached up” the local districts on what they needed to do to make improvements.

      The Big 10 canceled their conference for this Fall, so I don’t know what DeWimp is talking about. Also came across this asshole’s column in Sports Illustrated, published a few weeks ago:

      Amid Mounting Pressure, the Big Ten Has Some Explaining to Do

      Pat Forde

      Commissioner Kevin Warren needs to be transparent about the decision to cancel the fall season while multiple other conferences push forward.

      Show us your work, Big Ten.

      With your conference’s credibility burning down and league members holding the matches that lit the fire, the time has come for maximum transparency. From the cranky coaches to the parent letters to the player petition to the new round of administrative molotov cocktails Monday, you have some ‘splaining to do.

      Tell us something. Check that; tell us everything.

      Tell us how every aspect of the Aug. 11 decision to call off fall sports went down. Tell us what factors were weighed, and which ones weighed most. Show us which medical data was discussed. Details and specifics, please. No banal generalities.

      The Pac-12, which has been a boiling kettle of dysfunction for years, managed to reach the same decision with none of the drama—in part because they were very public about their medical information. When the Pac-12 is making you look bad, you look bad.

      Then take the next step, Big Ten. Tell us what the vote was by the league’s university presidents and chancellors. Or if there was a vote.

      It goes on, but the tone is obnoxious

      Reply
    97. 97.

      sdhays

      @Kent: They are easy pickings for a non-racist GOP.

      The big question, to me, is: “Can a non-racist GOP can exist post-Trump?” I’m skeptical that they can recork that bottle in only one or two election cycles, but I’ve been surprised before at how quickly people can pretend stuff didn’t happen/wasn’t said/doesn’t matter anymore.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Nora Lenderbee

      @gene108: It’s a very broad brush that covers 4 billion people. Asian cultures cover the spectrum of political views, some of which align very closely with the US GOP and right wing. (Including the racism.)

      Reply
    99. 99.

      LuciaMia

      a buck would happen by and take advantage of the situation, so to speak.

      Thats so funny; thought for sure you were gonna say it got riddled by hunter’s bullets.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Kent

      @sdhays:The big question, to me, is: “Can a non-racist GOP can exist post-Trump?” I’m skeptical that they can recork that bottle in only one or two election cycles, but I’ve been surprised before at how quickly people can pretend stuff didn’t happen/wasn’t said/doesn’t matter anymore.

      Yes, it is their only hope to win at any level outside the white rural areas of the country.  They will have plenty of consultants and experts who will tell them that.  And plenty of business interests who will fund it as the corporate GOP doesn’t care about racism, only about money, taxes, deregulation, etc.  And redistricting will make speed the process if it creates more competitive districts rather than bright red ones where the primary is the only thing that matters.  And they will actually spend millions recruiting non-white candidates, especially Hispanic GOP candidates.

      I expect they will pivot on a dime.  And the fucking media will fall all over the first non-racist GOP types who emerge out of the wreckage.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      raven

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): What DeWine is talking about people are fucking furious about how the Big Ten handled the cancellation. Just because people here hate football doesn’t mean everyone does. I hear an interview with a former Michigan player, physician and parent of a current player and that are his sentiments exactly.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      raven

      In a day already filled with Michigan players, assistant coachesand eventually head coach Jim Harbaugh voicing their mutual desire to play in the fall 2020 season, parents of the Wolverines have begun to weigh in.

      Most notably, Chris Hutchinson, a former Michigan All-American and current Emergency Room doctor at Beaumont Royal Oak, supported the Wolverines playing in a response to a tweet from his son, star defensive end Aidan.

      I support Aidan, not only as his father but as an ER doc who has lived through some of the worst Covid in the country,” Hutchinson said. “I support them playing as the protocols at the University of Michigan have proven to work. I feel my son is in the safest program and conference in the country.”

       

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): It’s all bullshit.  Football players aren’t even on campus at most Big-10 schools.  Assuming they actually made the decision to move forward with a fall season (just making the decision itself would take weeks) they will still have to bring all the players and support staff back to campus, spend weeks building the teams back up with practices and so forth.  No way they could even get a season together before say November.  At that point, might as well just wait until January and do it 2nd semester as already planned when most of these students will be back on campus if the pandemic allows.

      Sheesh.  I understand they are pissed about the decision.  But no way it gets rolled back before November at the earliest.   And then what’s the point?  The Big-12 has it’s own separate season that doesn’t match any other?

      Reply
    105. 105.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @raven:

      I’m sorry, but that’s a crock of shit. “Hating football” has nothing to do with athletes catching a dangerous virus that could harm them for life. Imagine if a bunch of college athletes with myocarditis die on the field all over the country. Do you really want fall football that bad?

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Kent

      From current post on LGM blog.  Pretty apropros to talking about starting football in the Big-10.  The schools are actually going in the opposite direction.  This is Indiana, a Big-10 school

      Just had to pick up my son from college.  Made it two whole weeks. He is in Kelley Business school at IU.

      In my mind IU is doing it “right”. He had to submit a negative Covid test from the week before showing up in campus. Had to take another test upon arrival.

      Mandatory masks everywhere. Contact tracing through their app. Random testing. Isolating positives and quarantining exposures (very draconian system – auto locked out of your room and building).

      None of it worked. 1000 cases in 2 weeks. Covid dorm is full. Kids from out of state/region are being sent to hotels, local kids sent home. My son said the Covid kids are partying their asses off in the hotels. Doing crazy shots because they can’t taste anything (makes total sense to the college brain)

      My sons roommate tested positive on Friday (result late Friday night). He is in the Covid hotel. My son was going to have to head to quarantine on Saturday – but he woke up with fever so I just drove down to get him.

      I had Covid 2 months ago – CDC is saying I have 3 months of immunity. I still didn’t take any chances. Masks and shields for both of us. He sat in 3rd row and we drove the whole way with windows down.

      I was optimistic this would work on campus. I was wrong.

      This whole half-ass approach with contradictory policies is nonsense. Trump fucked this all up from the jump. At this point there are no good answers. It is going to rip through colleges no matter what anyone does.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Stuart Frasier

      @Kent: Here in California, the GOP has been in the wilderness for many years and they show zero interest in moderating. If anything, the crazies drive out the moderates, which leads to a one-way ratchet of crazification.  I doubt the national GOP is any more rational that our local brand.  If the Republican party becomes non-viable nationally, then they will burn to the waterline and ultimately be replaced by a new conservative party.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      MomSense

      @WaterGirl:

      I do a lot of phone banking.  I could try to write something up but it may be more helpful to have a thread about phonebanking and have a few of us answer questions and share ideas in the comments.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      joel hanes

      @raven:

      It’s one thing to love football and think it’s important.

      It’s another to be willing for hundreds of people to die so that you can have the football you love.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kent:

      I thought it was bullshit. All I’ve been reading is how universities have been forced to close their campuses with outbreaks. It’s just wishful thinking that football will come back this fall

      Unzip that old time religion
      On the almighty football field
      Beer bellies of all ages
      Come to watch the gladiators bleed

      “Now boys, this game ain’t played for fun
      You’re going out there to win
      How d’ya win?
      Get out there
      And snap the other guy’s knee!”

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Aleta

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): ‘Center for Voter Info.’   I believe it’s a DC nonprofit  that raises money for itself  (iirc, from what I remember in 2016 at least, from pitches to Dem or progressive leaning  people)  by advertising its advanced technique (lol) get-out-the-vote work.   There were complaints about their errors and  tactics in 2016.    Don’t know who they are working for now or if they’re doing that same work.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Hoodie

      @raven: I suspect their rationale was pretty much the same as the one publicly offered by the PAC12, they were mostly concerned about the incidence of myocarditis in athletes they tested. There was some talk that they might be misinterpreting cardiac MRIs, but that’s getting into splitting hairs.  I take what athletes say with a grain of salt – they’re young and want to play, especially the ones that are borderline to make the NFL.  However, those are a small fraction of the total players.  I like football as much as the next guy, but the SEC, Big12 and ACC seem to be taking a big chance on players’ health.  The first time a asymptomatic guy keels over in a game from heart failure because of undiagnosed myocarditis, it will be a shitstorm.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      cain

      @Kent: As for “natural majority” That assumes the growing Hispanic population is naturally going to be Democrat. Which isn’t necessarily the case, especially in a post-Trump world. George W Bush understood this. Your average Hispanic family in Texas lives in the suburbs, works in the trades or has a small business, drives a big full size pickup, and attends an evangelical or Catholic church. They are easy pickings for a non-racist GOP.

      That’s also true for Indians as well. The only reason Indians dont’ vote red is because of GOP’s stand on immigration IMHO.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      lamh36

      Late in thread, but I’ll post again in next open thread, JIC

       

      Ok, so my officialy t/f date for Houston is Oct 4th. I have to register tovote in Texas at least 30 before voting starts.

      Early voting in Louisiana doesn’t start until Oct 20. I’m going to Houston this weekend to hopefully look at a couple more apartments. I’d like to sign a lease for an apartment before moving my stuff, but not sure if that’ll happen anytime before the 1st of Oct!

      If I do lease an apartment in Texas, my last day at the NOLA lab is Sept 18, but technially my job transfer won’t take effect until Oct 4th. I’ve already did my 30 day notice for my NOLA apt, but that lease won’t be up until Oct 2th.

      Ugh…I guess, soon as I get an apt lease in Texas (hopefully before Oct 1), I’ll submit a voter registration form, ASAP and hope it’s processed by election day…ugh

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Ken

      @joel hanes: It’s another to be willing for hundreds of people to die so that you can have the football you love.

      Gee, the analogy with political commentators in the leadup to many recent US wars isn’t even strained, is it?

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Kent

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): There are also a growing number of top seniors at Big-10 and Pac-12 schools who are saying “fuckit” and declaring early for the 2021 draft and just going into training mode for the combine with their personal trainers and such.

      They have a point.  Why risk career-ending injury and NFL “set for life” money for some crappy half-baked season with no fans and no national championship or big bowl games?

      What that means is that these schools are going to have to to rebuild their teams with a lot more freshman this year, most of whom haven’t even been on campus yet much less ever ran a single play in practice under that school’s offence or defense.  You don’t put all that together in 2 weeks.

      Reply
    120. 120.

      cain

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): If that’s the case, I do wonder why Trump is seemingly winning with that demographic. Do they all have collective amnesia about “Mexican rapists coming to rape everybody’s WHITE wives and daughters!11!” from 2016? Or the caravans invading the southern US border in 2018 before the midterms?

      Depends on whether they can pass as white or not. A lot of latinos don’t like illegal immigration even if they themselves came from illegal immigrants from before. Some of that is the newer immigrants could be competition etc.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      cain

      @Baud: Hillary actually won MN although it was close. I don’t understand why it is going backwards.

      Anti-pattern? A lot of folks leaving MN and going elsewhere leaving behind the MAGA folks?

      Reply
    123. 123.

      sdhays

      @Kent: But will the base just get in line for that? They are out and proud now with President White Supremacist, and they aren’t going back under their rocks just because Dump was “stolen” from them in 2020. They’ve had a taste of being “the majority”, and they’re not going to give that up without losing again and again for awhile.

      Reply
    124. 124.

      WaterGirl

      @raven: I thinks schools should not be in session for students, why would we want to put student athletes at risk?

      My thinking schools should not be open does not mean that I hate schools.

      Why would thinking that it isn’t safe to have a sports season mean people hate football.

      I love women’s volleyball, and that season was cancelled.  That doesn’t mean that people hate volleyball.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      Elizabelle

      @lamh36:  Can you use a friend or relative’s Texas home address, or your office address?

      That’s cutting it too close, IMHO.

      It would seem there are a lot of voters who do not appear on leases.

      What is happening to the COVID evictees?  Do they become nonviable voters, too?

      Reply
    126. 126.

      WaterGirl

      @MomSense: That sounds like a great idea.  What if we did both?  Start the post with a lit of a writeup, and then have a few people to answer questions?

      The question is what time of day for the post?  What timeframe would work for you?   Evening?  Weekend?  What time?

      Reply
    127. 127.

      raven

      @Hoodie: It’s not the rationale, as I said, it was how they communicated or didn’t communicate. They released the schedule and cancelled the next day with zero explanation. I have never thought football was going to be played and still don’t think they will finish if things in Athens are nay indication. Dude was ranting about DeForde’s article and I responded.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      cain

      @Stuart Frasier:

      There are no moderates anymore. In fact, the crazy factor is getting worse with Qanon. Eventually, even places like chamber of commerce and others will go the same way. It’s a sickness brought about by a culture of grift.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      WaterGirl

      @Elizabelle@lamh36:

      Voting is precinct by precinct, which is what makes it tricky.  So even knowing what area you want to live in doesn’t necessarily allow you to know what precinct.  Are you going to be staying in a hotel there before you move in?

      Have you asked your “moving support team” or whatever the heck it’s called with your employer?  They may have faced this question/issue before.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      WaterGirl

      @raven:

      It’s not the rationale, as I said, it was how they communicated or didn’t communicate. They released the schedule and cancelled the next day with zero explanation.

      Ah.  I did not understand that to be your issue.   I can see why that would be annoying.  I still don’t see how that translates to hating football, though.  Still a bit perplexed!

      Reply
    131. 131.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: So you don’t think the attitude about football has changed here in the last 5 years? Ask Betty, she stopped putting up game day threads because people bitched so much. I’ll say it one more time, I never thought they were going to play this year and I’m still skeptical.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      raven

      @WaterGirl:

       

      Unzip that old time religion
      On the almighty football field
      Beer bellies of all ages
      Come to watch the gladiators bleed

      “Now boys, this game ain’t played for fun
      You’re going out there to win
      How d’ya win?
      Get out there
      And snap the other guy’s knee!”

      Reply
    133. 133.

      BlueGuitarist

      @MaximusNYC:

      Yes, the 150-member Texas House can be flipped.

      Democrats need a net gain of 9 seats.

      In addition to the point in the OP that 17 seats came within 10% in 2018, Beto carried 9 seats, and came within 5% in 10 others.

      In 12 of these seats Democrats got more votes than Republicans in the primaries.

      But, in almost all of them, Republican have so far raised more money.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Kent

      @cain: MN is a border state.  Between the upper Midwest great lakes region and the Dakotas and great plains.  Kind of like a northern version of Missouri.  It doesn’t surprise me that a lot of rural MN is getting pulled into the Dakotas and plains orbit.  Take away Minneapolis and a lot of what’s left looks like North Dakota.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      debbie

      @raven:

      OSU parents are practically brandishing pitchforks they’re so angry. The Big Ten is screwing with their sons’ financial futures.

      At the same time, students, especially those living off campus, are being stupid and all kinds of parties are doing nothing more than increasing positivity rates.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      Dan B

      @Kelly: Glad to hear you’re out of the smoke and fire danger.  We’ve been to Breitenbush Hot Springs many times and over the pass to Bend, where my neice and nephew in law have a newborn and my brother’s wife lives in Redmond.  It’s amazing country.  I hope you get back soon but this month is looking to be brutal for the entire west.

      FT Fossil Fuel barons.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      raven

      @debbie: Even at schools like OSU, Bama and Georgia the number of players who ever make a dime is minimal. People like the game for as many reasons as people don’t like it.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      debbie

      @raven:

      From what I can tell, it’s the tailgating that’s the main draw. Most of the people who show up stay in the parking lot and party rather than watching the actual game.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      Kent

      @sdhays But will the base just get in line for that? They are out and proud now with President White Supremacist, and they aren’t going back under their rocks just because Dump was “stolen” from them in 2020. They’ve had a taste of being “the majority”, and they’re not going to give that up without losing again and again for awhile.

      Shrug.  What do I know.  I just expect to see a lot of young polished pro-business Hispanic-type candidates popping up in places like Texas and Arizona and Florida who will have deep pocketed backers behind them.   Will they make it out of the primaries against white fundie teahadist types?  Who knows.  Probably depends on the district.  But I expect to see a lot of money being dumped into the effort to rebuild the GOP and that basically means recruiting and backing these kinds of candidates at the local and regional level.

      I don’t expect the country to repeat CA.  If Trump loses I expect the GOP to come ROARING back in 2022.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      CarolDuhart2

      I can’t blame those seniors.  At least pros are paid to take risks like that-and they get things like health insurance, life insurance, social security, and if they last long enough, some kind of pension.  They can at least provide for their family rather than be discarded if they get sick or injured

      This will rip through college football, college baseball, and college basketball as athletes figure playing for free isn’t worth the risk.  I also expect a lot of prospects will simply sit out until COVID is controlled.  What’s a year or two if you can stay healthy and available?

      Reply
    144. 144.

      Geminid

      Rachel Bitecofer put up a 7 part tweet about recent polling of Hispanics in Florida. She ascribed trump’s apparent lead in Florida in the group to a messaging void. She says the trump campaign has been intensively microtargeting Hispanic males, but the Democrats have not been offering a countervailing message. She suggests that issues of competence- economic, public health- are the Democrat’s strongest message. She did not mention trump’s infamous rant about immigrants at his 2016 campaign kickoff, which many people feel should be disqualifying to Hispanics. Just kitchen table issues like jobs, health, and education.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      Kent

      @CarolDuhart2: Exactly. I  mean they aren’t even on campus anyway, just doing zoom classes to finish up their senior year.  Might as well just sign with an agent, hire your own personal trainer, and get your ass ready for the combine and draft.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      raven

      @Kent: Where do you get that they are not on campus? The whole point of the Michigan alum/MD was that the players are on campus and in a safer environment than they would be otherwise.

      Reply
    149. 149.

      RaflW

      @Kent: The big shift in MN has been on the Iron Range in NE Minnesota. Longstanding union stronghold, but as taconite mining & employment has struggled, chinks have appeared.

      And Democrats in MN are much more associated now with environmental issues, and in particular opposing a copper-nickel mine. Trump has his opening in that labor/enviro fissure.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      Stuart Frasier

      @Kent: I think it’s far more likely that we see a flood of Qanon and Vanilla ISIS type Republican candidates in 2022 than Chamber of Commerce type, whether or not Trump wins.  They can’t put that genie back in the bottle.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      CarolDuhart2

      @CarolDuhart2: And we have experience that says sitting out a year or two isn’t all that harmful.  Think of the athletes who were drafted during World War 2, some of them already pros.  And later years when some were drafted and had to spend time in the military, not to mention those who graduated from service academies and had to do their service before leaving.  Did the interruption really hurt them all that much?  One could even make an argument that the break helped them mature mentally and appreciate the opportunity more.  And as long as one stays in shape (better odds of that than back them)?

      Reply
    154. 154.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: No, just that you don’t see what I’m trying to say. The conversation was initiated by someone who, in my opinion, doesn’t like the game. It’s obvious in the poem he posted and his attitude toward a writer who pursued the issue.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      RaflW

      @WaterGirl: Yup. I’ll need a little time, but yes, I’m working from a list I’ve generated myself with input from grassroots endorsers. Aim is to get to the good swing seats that will help MN legislatively, esp with redistricting coming (after our crap census, dammit all).

      Reply
    158. 158.

      piratedan

      @Geminid: I would also take a moment to point out (gawd I hate it when it seems like I’m mansplaining) that Cubans and Mexicans (and Puerto Ricans) have their own identity and if Trump is talking about Mexicans, they may not think he’s talking about THEM (Not sure that DJT actually feels that way).

      I would think that pointing out his statements about the military would make some inroads with the community and pointing out that none of this is normal and large family gatherings (which is something that is contra-indicated these days) being shut down is because of the bungling of the federal and state COVID response. I can’t speak to if the Florida Dems have used this as a messaging theme…

      Reply

