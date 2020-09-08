No rest for the weary. Or is it wicked? Either way, it’s go time. We have just 57 days left.

How to do the most political damage to the GOP for the least amount of money? Do Texas.



(Information supplied by Joel Hanes.)







A Few Dollars Can Make a Big Difference

A few dollars can make a big difference in a state legislative campaign, in a way that’s just not possible in national contests.

The heavily-gerrymandered Texas House is the point of greatest potential leverage, the big enchilada.



Texas has 38 electoral votes; its current delegation in the US House comprises (R) 23, (D) 13. Texas voters have slowly been trending purple for several cycles: if we can flip the Texas statehouse before it redistricts, we can break the Republican grip on the US government.

Contribute to the Texas Democratic Party

For a dead-simple way to help that happen, contribute here to the Texas Democratic Party, which is vigorously pursuing a Red to Blue statehouse strategy: Texas Democrats Announce 22 Targeted State House Districts Ahead of 2020

Get Personally Involved in a Grassroots Effort in Texas

But if you want to feel some personal involvement with the grassroots, read on.

Independent grassroots organizer Susan Bankston Duquesne* is the proprietor of Juanita Jean’s, where she suggests direct contributions to the individual campaigns of 17 Texas Democrats who lost by less than 10% in their 2018 bid to flip an R district.

Maps

Here are maps of the districts and the candidates

The upper maps show the Democratic challengers; the lower maps show the Republicans who won in those same districts. (Note that 14 of the 17 Democrats are women and 6 are persons of color, while 15 of the Republicans are white men.)

Get Invested in a Candidate

So I hope you will choose one of the candidates listed below, and donate directly to their campaign. Look at their campaign site, get to know them. Think of them as your candidate, in whose success you have invested.

There are two links for each candidate – their campaign site and the Act Blue donation site.

Akilah Bacy HD 138

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Ann Johnson HD 134

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Natalie Hurtado HD 126

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Celina Montoya HD 121

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Brandy Chambers HD 112

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Joanna Cattanach HD 108

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Elizabeth Beck HD 97

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Joe Drago HD 96

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Alisa Simmons HD 94

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Lydia Bean HD 93

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Jeff Whitfield HD 92

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Lorenzo Sanchez HD 67

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Sharon Hirsch HD 66

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Angela Brewer HD 65

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Keke Williams HD 54

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Eliz Markowitz HD 28

Campaign Site

ActBlue

Sara DeMerchant, HD 26

Campaign Site

ActBlue

—

* Juanita says:

For three election cycles, I have begged for your money to help flip Fort Bend County, the largest suburban county in Texas. Once we flip Fort Bend, we can flip Texas, I argued.

And once we flip Texas, there will never be another Republican in the White House. Hillary carried Fort Bend in 2016 and in 2018, every Democrat on the ballot won. With your help, we did it.