I think this is the first photo I’ve seen where Harris wasn’t wearing heels (and, as a fellow short woman, I can appreciate why she goes to such heights to literally be seen).

Jen Rubin is also, understandably, charmed:

… In the weeks since her selection, Harris has fired up fundraising and injected excitement into the race. But more important to the task of governing that will follow a successful campaign, we need a vice president who possesses the right balance of insider knowledge and outsider sensibilities; the empathy that comes from consoling victims; the granular knowledge of the criminal justice system and the web of policies and institutions that perpetuate racism (knowingly or not); the insight into the obstacles that deprive millions of their right to vote; and some righteous anger mixed with unflinching optimism in our ability to perfect America. To get all that, you really do need an ambitious woman on the ticket.

Tiger Beat on the Potomac (h/t Mr. Charles P. Pierce), on the other hand…

