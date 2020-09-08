House Oversight Committee will investigate Louis DeJoy following claims he pressured employees to make campaign donations https://t.co/3G2LtRV05k — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 8, 2020

Is that a crime? I did not know that was a crime…

Trump plays dumb about a report that Louis DeJoy broke campaign finance law pic.twitter.com/XdclKgAhLb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020

It’s called making straw-donor contributions, and it’s why Dinesh D’Souza went to jail. Trump damned well knew it was a crime, even if he didn’t know the specifics of DeJoy’s actions. Although there’s every reason to suspect knowing DeJoy would make illegal contributions to favored candidates had something to do with his elevation to Postmaster General (if you know what I mean & I think you do).

Dana Millbank, at the Washington Post, “Trump huffs and puffs, but his campaign is built of strawmen”:

… President Trump’s man at the post office, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, gives perverse new meaning to the old U.S. Postal Service slogan: We deliver for you. Thanks to some brilliant reporting by The Post’s Aaron C. Davis, Amy Gardner and Jon Swaine, we now know that DeJoy appeared to use his former business, the felicitously named New Breed Logistics, as an exotic animal in the pay-to-play jungle of political influence peddling. He allegedly left employees feeling pressured to give donations to political candidates, reimbursed them with bonuses, then used the influence he gained to secure favors and appointments for his wife and himself. Now, DeJoy is abusing his new office to help Trump’s campaign. It’s up to authorities to decide whether DeJoy did something illegal at his former company but, from appearances, DeJoy seems to have been running a classic straw-donor operation. As Davis et al. described the practice, “Known as a straw-donor scheme, the practice allows donors to evade individual contribution limits and obscures the true source of money used to influence elections.” Perfect! Of course Trump installed a guy allegedly versed in straw donations as his postmaster general. Now, DeJoy is contributing strawmen to a Trump reelection campaign that has all the heft of a house of straw. For it to work, Trump is counting on the electorate displaying a level of brainlessness not seen since Dorothy happened upon the Scarecrow… In debating, the straw man is a logical fallacy in which you attribute to your opponent something he hasn’t argued, then knock down the fake argument. In the current campaign, the straw man is Trump’s sole strategy — but he has deployed a barnyard full of them…

This is the response you make if you're getting really bad advice OR if you're really confident [not necessarily correctly] you're outside the statute of limitations.https://t.co/3KRZCMmR57 — SwearOnWhateverOrWhoeverHat (@Popehat) September 7, 2020

Of course, it doesn’t help that DeJoy — like so many Trump cronies — looks like a Dick Tracy cartoon villain…