This afternoon, immediately before Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and Police Chief LaRon Singletary were to meet with the City Council to talk about the police response to demonstrations, Singletary and the rest of his command staff quit. Those, like Singletary, who were eligible for retirement filed papers. The rest resigned their command positions to return back to their previous rank.

Singletary’s retirement announcement contained this statement:

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character. The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity,” Singletary said. “The members of the Rochester Police Department and the greater Rochester community know my reputation and know what I stand for. The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts, and is not what I stand for.”

Now, the main person who was characterizing or mischaracterizing Singletary’s actions was one Lovely Ann Warren, Mayor. However, Singletary is by no means clean in all this. I thought this tweet nailed it:

NOTE FOR OUT-OF-TOWNERS: The mayor and the chief have been throwing each other under every available bus throughout this entire debacle, so this surprise resignation is both entirely in character and hilariously petty https://t.co/JPHtfDH1Xv — Jack Feerick (@JackFeerick) September 8, 2020

Anyway, the protesters took a moment to celebrate the resignations/retirements at the PD, and continued their work painting “Black Lives Matter” on the street where Daniel Prude was killed.

Painting BLM on Jefferson Ave where Daniel Prude was killed in RPD custody @roccitynews @jamesbrowntv @maxrocphoto pic.twitter.com/PgDWADEK6h — WXXI News (@WXXINews) September 9, 2020

Despite Trump’s white panic over 3 guys retiring, we still have 700 cops left. I think we’ll be about as safe as we ever were.