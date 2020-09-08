it would not, in fact, be nice to have a rushed, poorly tested vaccine https://t.co/LqXPDiGL17 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) September 4, 2020

Laurie Garrett is really pessimistic — but she spells out her reasons:

True to the president’s word—or threat, perhaps—the United States government is preparing to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine on, or before, Nov. 1, even though none of the more than 150 vaccines in the research pipeline worldwide have completed Phase 3 safety and efficacy clinical trials. In its mad sprint to Election Day, the White House has funneled billions of dollars into drug companies and ordered government agencies to execute their public health duties at breakneck speeds that defy credulity. Like most experts closely watching these developments, I have no confidence that a safe, effective vaccine will be ready for use by Halloween. Worse, I can no longer recommend that anyone retain faith in any public health pronouncements issued by government agencies…

Extracts from a long thread –

These vaccine announcements tell us how it's virtually impossible to have Phase 3 complete by November 3rd

23,000 of 30,000 currently enrolled @Pfizer/@BioNTech_Group programhttps://t.co/HU2PoeG8xL

Pfizer CEO: "We expect by end of October, we should have enough…to say whether the product works or not."

The 1st interim analysis is at 32 eventshttps://t.co/bnDxZ3wIKl @matthewherper @statnews

For a Covid vaccine to save Trump's presidency, it requires collaboration across many different agencies and trust in government — all of which Trump has spent the last 4 years undermining. @JenniferReich1 and I explain at @washingtonpost. https://t.co/Y5HeOWHOOW — Seth Masket (@smotus) September 4, 2020

… Even if a vaccine is proved to be safe and effective, rolling out a new one correctly is no small thing. It requires lots of coordination across multiple state and federal agencies that play a pivotal role in evaluating the science behind it, as well as among academia and the public and private sectors. All that requires public trust. If millions of Americans are going to voluntarily agree to have someone inject something into them to prevent a disease they don’t already have, they need to have faith in the agencies that put the effort together and in the government backing it. So for the vaccine to appear in such short time and for Trump to get the credit, he’ll need people to trust the experts at the FDA, the CDC and other regulatory agencies he has spent so much of his presidency publicly denigrating or undermining. Given the usual time required for developing a vaccine — which includes enrolling tens of thousands of volunteers to receive two doses of the vaccine or a placebo a month apart and then waiting to see if they become infected — and the fact that Trump has delegitimized so much of that process, producing a vaccine that a large share of Americans are willing to trust and receive does not seem realistic for the fall…

And one final thread, from someone in the trenches:

