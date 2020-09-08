Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Kamala and Barack Chat

Open Thread: Kamala and Barack Chat

by | 28 Comments

I’m doing my best to ignore whatever distraction the orange disease presents every day. I’m instead focusing on MY team. I received my Harris-Biden stickers for the car, still waiting on my Biden-Harris yard sign. I purchased them from the Biden store – I figure the outrageous shipping and handling covered costs and the rest goes to the campaign.

But I got impatient waiting on my yard sign and I have been wanting one that featured Joe’s sunglasses and I saw one in someone’s yard and I had to track it down.

Open Thread: Kamala and Barack Chat

I felt guilty because no money went to the campaign, but next pay period I’ll throw some more money at a Blue campaign.

I hope these videos help you steel yourself for whatever gets thrown at us today.

Open thread.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      Mwangangi

      Been up since midnight. Wack ass earthquake. Cooling off the house before the 100 degree weather. Hope to maintain my electricity when it does get up to cooking temp outside. Perhaps the air will remain mostly particulate free if not…
      How y’all?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      germy

      @WereBear:  Shatner is doing SoClean commercials now.  I see them on Me TV.

      He was diagnosed with a sleep disorder a few years back and now uses the product to clean his apnea equipment.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      TS (the original)

      I love this socially distanced campaign. Via the words & the actions it highlights the trump covid disaster. By September it should have been a normal campaign. Trump is out there having rallies, trying to pretend all is normal,  but Joe & Kamala are illustrating they are serious about preventing virus spread and they are the adults, using alternate campaign options.

      Every campaign event – highlights that trump failed, schools are not open, business is still working from home, people are scared about the rent, the winter power bills, the lack of government support, being unemployed and people are still sick and dying. No amount of pretending by trump & the deplorables can take away the truth of what is happening.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      kms

      I was always favorably disposed toward Kamala because I figured that her experience as a successful prosecutor meant that no prisoners would be taken, and the Dems need more people like that. As I’ve seen more of her, though, what stands out is her really significant warmth and charisma, something that Hillary unfortunately lacks. In the coming years I think this lady is going to become the Repubs worst nightmare.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      StringOnAStick

      Yesterday we had plenty of smoke from a huge fire in northern CO, orange shadows and all that plus record highs in the 90’s.  Today it’s 31 degrees and snowing, and is supposed to do so all day and overnight.  The trees here in the city have barely begun their fall turning, including the aspens in the mountains at just under 10,000′ (we hiked up to look on Sunday).  It’s mostly freezing rain right now but if it snows a bunch then a lot of street trees are toast and so are the powerlines.

      We went to bed with the A.C. on, and first thing this morning we switched to needing the furnace.  All my outdoor potted plants are in the garage, wondering why it’s so dark.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      different-church-lady

      No, no, no! The microphone wire loops back up and is held by the clip to the inside of the lapel, for minimum visibility, as well as lending acoustical isolation from wire noise!!!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      randy khan

      My wife and I are taking a semi-respite in upstate New York (“semi” as in that we’re currently sitting side-by-side working on our laptops).  The town we’re in historically is pretty red, but walking around yesterday we saw one regular Biden sign and two “Bye Don 2020” signs, and only two Trump signs.

      Now the area probably is shifting a bit blue because people have been moving here from New York City for a while, but still it’s nice to see.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Miss Bianca

      @StringOnAStick: We’ve been working all weekend – logging, swapping out stoves, and fitting the snow plow onto the skid steer – to get ready for this temperature plunge and any resulting precipitation. Crazy.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      jonas

      I recall some years ago their was a minor media kerfuffle when Obama headlined a fundraiser for Harris’s (iirc) AG campaign in California and someone leaked a video of his remarks where he observed with good humor that Harris was not only a good candidate, but an attractive woman. Can you imagine a president saying that? Of course, that was before we had a president who banged porn stars, boasted about sexually assaulting women and repeatedly commented on the sex appeal of his own daughter.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      jonas

      @randy khan: We were up in the southern Adirondacks a few weeks ago and hoo-boy, talk about Trump signs. Fortunately that part of the state is about as densely populated per square mile as a square block of NYC.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hedgehog mobile

      Thanks, TaMara.  Balm for the soul.

      WFH today.  Snow hasn’t gotten to my part of the Denver burbs yet but cold rain is falling and the furnace is on.  Go I g to work on my Letters to Voters packet today.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      zhena gogolia

      @jonas:

      Oh, God, I remember that too.

      Isn’t it nice to see human faces on the screen? No one in the Trump regime has a human face. Huckabee Sanders, Mcaninny, Mnuchin, Pompeo — they look like CGIed villains from a cheap comic-book movie.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      thruppence

      Got my official Biden / Harris stickers and, well, they’re rather small. Replaced my “Any Functional Adult” sticker but I’ll keep shopping for something with more enthusiastic impact.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      The Fat Kate Middleton

      This post – those videos – this thread made my day on a day it was sorely needed. (Note: I am so fucking tired of my doctor making really bad anti-Biden jokes.)

      Thank you, Tamara!!

      Reply

