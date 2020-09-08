I’m doing my best to ignore whatever distraction the orange disease presents every day. I’m instead focusing on MY team. I received my Harris-Biden stickers for the car, still waiting on my Biden-Harris yard sign. I purchased them from the Biden store – I figure the outrageous shipping and handling covered costs and the rest goes to the campaign.

But I got impatient waiting on my yard sign and I have been wanting one that featured Joe’s sunglasses and I saw one in someone’s yard and I had to track it down.

I felt guilty because no money went to the campaign, but next pay period I’ll throw some more money at a Blue campaign.

I hope these videos help you steel yourself for whatever gets thrown at us today.

