If you woke up this morning, tired of this timeline and wishing you could be in another world, your wish has been granted. :-) We are mostly underwater this morning, but not in the bad way! ~WaterGirl

lashonharangue

One of my favorite places to scuba dive is Socorro Island in Mexico. It is the largest of a series of small volcanic islands about 250 miles S-SW of Cabo San Lucas off the tip of Baja. A large shield volcano rising out of the deep Pacific, the island attracts large marine life that live in the open ocean: hammerhead sharks, whale sharks, dolphins, and manta rays.

To get there you book a cabin on a live-aboard dive boat which takes 24-26 hours to reach Socorro from Cabo. You can do up to five dives a day off the boat (it isn’t permitted to go ashore). The boat holds about 20 divers.

Over the course of a week the boat visits several different locations around Socorro and two other islands in the Revillagigedo archipelago. Each island is the top of a volcano rising from a submerged mountain ridge. Socorro has had eruptions in the relatively recent past.

Some locations are pretty easy diving while others have moderate current. Before diving each location, the divemaster reviews a map of the location drawn on a whiteboard. Most dives are at a depth between 40 and 80 feet.

The manta rays that frequent the islands often swim over to check out the divers. It isn’t possible to keep pace with the mantas so the encounters are totally on their terms. Each one has unique markings. See if you can spot the differences.