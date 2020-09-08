Place Maubert Market

This photo was taken at the Place Maubert market. On Saturday Mornings, shoppers are joined by buskers. These are two of my favorites.

About the Place Maubert, it was one of the first places for executing prisoners in Paris. Now, it is a simple square paved with asphalt, across which pedestrians cross when leaving the metro stop. There is an escalator that brings people to the square from the Metro, if they know which exit to choose. It is a perfect Paris place, anchored on one end by a simple cafe and on the other by a green grocery. In between, there is everything a person needs to put together a reasonable meal. A fish monger (poisonnerie), a butcher (bucherie), a delicatessen (charcuterie), a cheese seller (fromagerie), a wine merchant, and a bakery (boulangerie). Some of these establishments have won prizes, and are now, for a year, the purveyors of the “best” croissant in Paris, or the “best” cheese in Paris.

The first time I saw this square, there was a market, and at one of the booths, a guy would dispatch a duck, in front of the purchaser, and dress it, including using a blow torch to render the barbs of its wings harmless. What a sight.