On The Road After Dark – Lapassionara – Paris in the daylight

 Paris in the daylight, After Dark.  Sweet!  Loving all these different views of Paris.  ~WaterGirl

Lapassionara

Hello. I am loving the photos of Paris, after dark, in the day, or whenever. We had to cancel our fall trip to Paris this year, so these on the road photos have lifted my spirits.

On The Road After Dark - Lapassionara - Paris in the daylight 5
Place Maubert Market

This photo was taken at the Place Maubert market. On Saturday Mornings, shoppers are joined by buskers. These are two of my favorites.

About the Place Maubert, it was one of the first places for executing prisoners in Paris. Now, it is a simple square paved with asphalt, across which pedestrians cross when leaving the metro stop. There is an escalator that brings people to the square from the Metro, if they know which exit to choose. It is a perfect Paris place, anchored on one end by a simple cafe and on the other by a green grocery. In between, there is everything a person needs to put together a reasonable meal. A fish monger (poisonnerie), a butcher (bucherie), a delicatessen (charcuterie), a cheese seller (fromagerie), a wine merchant, and a bakery (boulangerie). Some of these establishments have won prizes, and are now, for a year, the purveyors of the “best” croissant in Paris, or the “best” cheese in Paris.

The first time I saw this square, there was a market, and at one of the booths, a guy would dispatch a duck, in front of the purchaser, and dress it, including using a blow torch to render the barbs of its wings harmless. What a sight.

On The Road After Dark - Lapassionara - Paris in the daylight 4
Gardens of Les Invalides

This was taken at the gardens of Les Invalides.

On The Road After Dark - Lapassionara - Paris in the daylight 3
Notre Dame in the Morning LightJanuary 10, 2017

This is Notre Dame in the morning light, as I am walking toward the taxi stand with my luggage to head for the airport, alas.

The photo of Notre Dame is a particular favorite, as it is unusual for me to see it in the early morning light. This was January, 2017, before Trump was inaugurated. There was still some people who thought he might grow into the job, still some uncertainty about how he would govern.

On The Road After Dark - Lapassionara - Paris in the daylight 1
A Favorite Square in Paris

This a photo of one of my favorite squares in Paris, behind a church on the right bank, very near the river.

On The Road After Dark - Lapassionara - Paris in the daylight 2
Flower Vendors in Paris

This was taken at the flower vendors booth at the market. A feast for the eyes.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      MissWimsey

      Oooh that square is gorgeous! I feel like I didn’t explore the right bank at all during the five days I spent in Paris last August. The few times I ventured there were to visit Montmartre and a shopping day at Galeries Lafayette. Both those places were so crowded with tourists (especially the Galeries Lafayette) that I high-tailed it back to the Latin Quarter as soon as I could. I was warned about visiting in August. There’s always next time (NOT in August; I’ve learned my lesson)

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Lapassionara

      Alas, I did not understand the process for sending photos to WG, or I would have written more about each photo. The one of Notre Dame is a particular favorite, as it is unusual for me to see it in the early morning light. This was January, 2017, before Trump was inaugurated. There was still some people who thought he might grow into the job, still some uncertainty about how he would govern.

      Now, that has been replaced by ice cold certainty,  We now know the truth about his character and his goals. We now know for sure what his second term would be like, if he wins the election in November. FSM help us, if that happens.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Lapassionara

      @MissWimsey: this is very close to the river, so it has some of a left bank flavor. Our first trip to Paris was in August, and we stayed in a small hotel in the Marais, on the right bank. I was completely prepared to check it off my list, but I found that I loved being there and just observing the people. We have returned many times since.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Lapassionara: It’s not too late!

      If you want to send me text for any of the photos, you still can and I’ll pop it in.

      I did add the text of your comment to the Notre Dame photo.  You have to pick a day as well as month and year, so I picked Jan 10, but that can be changed, also.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      HeleninEire

      I remember the first time I went to Paris. 26 years ago. As a young(ish) snobby New Yorker I thought “How great can it be?” OMG. My bad. I fell in love with it. And I even fell in love with the French people. Don’t let anyone tell you they are snobs. They are fantastic.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      There’s a bar just off Place Maubert where M. Colette and I went for five days in a row to watch Wimbledon (which was only on pay-per-view in France) and ultimately saw Ivanišević beat Rafter in the 2001 Wimbledon final – the crazy Monday match with the raucous first-come crowd. Most of the other fans in the bar were Aussies but they were good-natured about it. It’s a bit sobering how many of my Paris memories involve bars. Especially since I couldn’t drink for a lot of our 4+ years there.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      J R in WV

      @Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      Perhaps we could arrange a semi-associated B J get together in Europe some day, spend time with our old hands showing those of us less experienced their favorite places in Paris!

      Many years ago we visited the big island in Hawaii, where I have a cousin on one side in Kona, and a rock hound buddy in Hilo. While at the Volcano park HQ I was shopping for books about the Volcanos and heard someone call my name… yet other WV friends were there, unbeknownst to us!

      It was a splendid surprise!

      Thanks for the photos and the bit of Paris they bring us tonight in the wee hours!

      Reply

