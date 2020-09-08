Money concerns are very real for Trump's campaign — an unusual predicament for a sitting president, and one that worries veteran Republican operatives, with Trump so far behind in swing states as the race climaxes. https://t.co/b6JYmEfBR5 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 7, 2020

I don’t believe it. he ran his campaign exactly like everything else he’s bankrupted. just surprising. https://t.co/nyiYQaRQqC — kilgore trout, non mini-stroke haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 7, 2020

Spare a (fleeting) thought for the dilemma of the Trump court’s unofficial stenographer. On the one hand, Ms. Haberman will never have such a soft and richly rewarded role in the Biden White House. On the other, if the S.S. Trumptanic has cratered on its iceberg, who else has such a saleable stock of ready-made ‘Eyewitness to Infamy’ anecdotes already drafted for a quickie book contract?…

… His rival, Joseph R. Biden Jr., was relatively broke when he emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee this spring, and Mr. Trump and the Republican National Committee had a nearly $200 million cash advantage. Five months later, Mr. Trump’s financial supremacy has evaporated. Of the $1.1 billon his campaign and the party raised from the beginning of 2019 through July, more than $800 million has already been spent. Now some people inside the campaign are forecasting what was once unthinkable: a cash crunch with less than 60 days until the election, according to Republican officials briefed on the matter… Among the splashiest and perhaps most questionable purchases was a pair of Super Bowl ads the campaign reserved for $11 million, according to Advertising Analytics — more than it has spent on TV in some top battleground states. It was a vanity splurge that allowed Mr. Trump to match the billionaire Michael R. Bloomberg’s buy for the big game. There was also a cascade of smaller choices that added up: The campaign hired a coterie of highly paid consultants (Mr. Trump’s former bodyguard and White House aide has been paid more than $500,000 by the R.N.C. since late 2017); spent $156,000 for planes to pull aerial banners in recent months; and paid nearly $110,000 to Yondr, a company that makes magnetic pouches used to store cellphones during fund-raisers so that donors could not secretly record Mr. Trump and leak his remarks… Critics of the campaign’s management say the lavish spending was ineffective: Mr. Trump enters the fall trailing in most national and battleground state polls, and Mr. Biden has surpassed him as a fund-raising powerhouse, after posting a record-setting haul of nearly $365 million in August. The Trump campaign has not revealed its August fund-raising figure… Nicholas Everhart, a Republican strategist who owns a firm specializing in placing political ads, said the $800 million spent so far shows the “peril of starting a re-election campaign just weeks after winning.”…

Every one of these grifters has been stealing from the till since the infamous day in 2016 when Putin’s interference first bought a ‘win’ for a complicit GOP, and now they’re squabbling over who should’ve showed a little more fiscal restraint.



Mr. Trump, who once joked he could be the first candidate to make money running for president, has steered, along with the Republican Party, about $4 million into the Trump family businesses since 2019: hundreds of thousands of dollars to Mr. Trump’s club at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, lavish donor retreats at Trump hotels, office space in Trump Tower, and thousands of dollars at the steakhouse in Mr. Trump’s Washington, D.C., hotel. Many of the specifics of Mr. Trump’s spending are opaque; since 2017, the campaign and the R.N.C. have routed $227 million through a single limited liability company linked to Trump campaign officials. That firm, American Made Media Consultants, has been used to place television and digital ads and was the subject of a recent Federal Election Commission complaint arguing it was used to disguise the final destination of spending, which has included paychecks to Lara Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the partners of Mr. Trump’s two adult sons… Mr. Trump has also accumulated many costs that are unusual for a presidential re-election. Republicans, for instance, have been saddled with extra legal costs, more than $21 million since 2019, resulting from investigations into Mr. Trump and, eventually, his impeachment trial. The R.N.C. also paid a large legal bill of $666,666.67 to Reuters News & Media at the end of June. Both Reuters and the R.N.C. declined to discuss the payment. It was labeled “legal proceedings — IP resolution,” suggesting it was related to a potential litigation over intellectual property…

The Trump crime cartel would certainly like to label Brad Parscale as the one & only villain — he’s made himself a very visible target — but the general thievery and profligacy has been so widely advertised that it’s gonna be hard for the rest of them to come away with whole skins. Especially if (since) Parscale had the minimal good sense to keep his own set of records on which family members got ‘reimbursed’ for every vanity buy & sinecure…

"Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who has overseen the campaign from his position as a senior White House aide, had posed for a Fortune magazine cover as the person who ran the 2016 campaign soon after the election." https://t.co/TgAwsBaJRT — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 7, 2020

8. Some interesting on-records from @parscale, who says he made decisions "under the very close eye of the family…No decision was made without their approval.” https://t.co/TgAwsBaJRT — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 7, 2020

10. Worth catching is the amount of money that Trump and related committees have spent on prospecting, roughly a third of what's been raised. Their argument is they have to spend to make. https://t.co/TgAwsBaJRT — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 7, 2020

The marks spend, the Trumps make. Who could have predicted?

ETA: Campaign professional Dana Houle — among many others — is having a good time fisking Haberman’s piece:

Ed Rollins has thoughts about sucking $ from a campaign! “If you spend $800m & you’re 10 pts behind, I think you’ve got to answer the Q ‘What was the game plan?’” said Ed Rollins who runs a small pro-Trump super PAC, & who accused Mr. Parscale of spending “like a drunken sailor” pic.twitter.com/lTTkKbDIhi — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 8, 2020

There are signs this will be one of those schadenfreudelicious hits that drive a series of Trump-driven charges & countercharges for several news cycles…