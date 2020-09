I made amazing short ribs today. Seared them, made a mirepoix, added tomato paste, soy, worcestshire, a bottle of red, garlic, and herbs, cooked them down, served on mashed potatoes.

Here is the question. If I strain the remaining juice and get all the herbs and beat up mirepoix out of it, let it cool, and then skim off all the fat, can I just freeze the remainder and use that the next time I want to do short ribs or make a stew?