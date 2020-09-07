On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts.
It’s the start of another week of Paris After Dark. opiejeanne submitted two sets of photos for Paris After Dark and told me to pick one or the other, or pick my favorites. I went with the mix-and-match approach, so any errors or potential mismatch of descriptions and photos are mine. Hopefully the cupcakes aren’t matched with the opera house description, and so on! ~WaterGirl
opiejeanne
In 2014 we rented a small apartment in Paris for 10 days.There were walking tour maps there that we made good use of, and some of these photos are the result. The thing that really gets me is how much art is everywhere, in the ornaments on buildings, ironwork at the Metro, even the lamp posts are decorative, but also how beautiful images appear that almost look planned but are not.
The gardens in the first few shots are inside the Palais-Royal which was built in the 1600s and originally called the Palais-Cardinal. It was the home of Cardinal Richelieu until his death when it became the property of the king and was renamed.
Outside the Domaine du Palais-Roya.l
I’m not sure why, but this scene struck me as one that would suggest Paris even if you didn’t know where it was shot.
This is just one section of the gardens inside the Palais Royal. You can see a little of the 17th century arcade beyond the fountain. The arcades on either side of these gardens were filled with little shops with artwork, antiques, shoes, jewelry, photography, toys, and more.
Garnier Opera House, Grand Foyer. Just one of many huge, elaborately decorated rooms and passages.
The Garnier Opera House in Paris. An amazing space.
“the 1,979-seat opera house at the Place de l’Opéra in the 9th arrondissement of Paris, France. It was built for the Paris Opera from 1861 to 1875 at the behest of Emperor Napoleon III.”
Ceiling in the Garnier Opera House, Paris. The painting is by Marc Chagall. This photo doesn’t really show how massive that chandelier is, but it weighs 7 tons.
Bakeries are everywhere in Paris, and they all display beautiful things in the window. This is the bakery around the corner from our apartment. We bought palmiers here for breakfast, among other things.
In Paris there are several of these covered arcades with little shops, and you can miss them if you’re not looking for them. The arcade was a pretty place and I like that you can see the nearby buildings through the roof. It was a rainy day when we visited.
We spent some time in this gallery. We bought some Redoute prints in a shop near right at the entrance, and some postcards* at another shop in a busier area, behind where I stood to take this.
*I asked some younger people I know from a baseball blog if they wanted me to send them some French Postcards, and the older guys all laughed and asked for them too. They did explain it to the younger guys, and I found some that were pretty tame but considered racy at the time they were shot.
One of the costumes on display in the Garnier Opera House. This is “Nabucco”.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings