On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts. Submit Your Photos

It’s the start of another week of Paris After Dark. opiejeanne submitted two sets of photos for Paris After Dark and told me to pick one or the other, or pick my favorites. I went with the mix-and-match approach, so any errors or potential mismatch of descriptions and photos are mine. Hopefully the cupcakes aren’t matched with the opera house description, and so on! ~WaterGirl

opiejeanne

In 2014 we rented a small apartment in Paris for 10 days.There were walking tour maps there that we made good use of, and some of these photos are the result. The thing that really gets me is how much art is everywhere, in the ornaments on buildings, ironwork at the Metro, even the lamp posts are decorative, but also how beautiful images appear that almost look planned but are not.

The gardens in the first few shots are inside the Palais-Royal which was built in the 1600s and originally called the Palais-Cardinal. It was the home of Cardinal Richelieu until his death when it became the property of the king and was renamed.