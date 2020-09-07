tHE riOtS HeLp trUmP https://t.co/jVVPiUvzv7 — kilgore trout, non mini-stroke haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 6, 2020

the core, very flawed, assumption trump makes about humanity is deep down on the inside, everyone is ugly like him, and their inner racism can be brought out by showing them the right dose of imagery and wordplay. humanity is infuriating him by proving him wrong. https://t.co/c22bJaoS5J — kilgore trout, non mini-stroke haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 6, 2020

Just a reminder the only time in the past 6 months the president said protesters should be listened to were when they were heavily armed and were threatening the governor's life because they wanted haircuts and fertilizer pic.twitter.com/6gSTBKMhUO — [REDACTED]™ (@quasirealSmiths) September 6, 2020

It looks like sending multiple senior aides to tell every journalist in site that Trump welcomes rioting and thinks it helps him may have been a mistake. pic.twitter.com/vERrTsfbZt — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 6, 2020

You couldn't have drawn up a better lab experiment for the efficacy of "law and order" as a closing argument–if Kenosha isn't budging Wisconsin (at least not in the right direction), and underlying opinion on demonstrations cuts against Trump, seems pretty clear it's a dud. https://t.co/HPxoJNZESL — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) September 6, 2020