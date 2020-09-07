One of our jackals sent me the map he created at 270towin. This looks a bit grim to me, but I am including it as a starting point.

If any of you want to share a map you have made, send me a picture or a link, or include your link in the comments, and I’ll add your actual map in the comments. Same goes for anyone who hasn’t made a map yet, but is inclined to make one now.

Click here to create your own map.

Don’t forget to hit the button on the page that says “reset map” and then start making your changes. Then it sticks.

Oh, and unless your map is at 405 for the Dems, and even if it is, tell us what you are doing to give us a decisive win in November. Map or no map, tell us what you’re up to.