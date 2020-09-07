One of our jackals has an ancient Android phone that needs to be replaced, and needs our help.

Wyatt would love to draw upon the collective wisdom of the Balloon Juice community and cast the widest possible net in order to thoroughly research options before making a decision.

One thing is absolute: He wants to stay with an Android phone and a laptop running Windows 10.

In his own words:

I’m not working and don’t have a gazillion $$$ for a high end model, but still want to do as much research as possible to find the best available model for my budget. I also need to buy a laptop, though the smartphone is my first priority. Fellow jackals, when you want to find a thorough/authoritative review of a new smartphone, laptop, tablet, or software program are there any sources that you would consult in addition to the ones listed below? CNET, ComputerWorld, Consumer Reports, PC Magazine, PCWorld, Techradar, Tom’s Guide, Wirecutter, and ZDNet

Suggestions for specific hardware are also most welcome and appreciated!