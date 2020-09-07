Last night there was a peaceful protest in Rochester, because a group of local ministers volunteered to be human shields. Here’s Trump’s attempt to make it something it wasn’t, and the response from one of the best print reporters in Rochester.

Is there unrest in Rochester right now? Yes. Was it “bad” last night? No. It was a subdued demonstration, with what I’d estimate were 800 people exercising their rights. No arrests. No injuries. Is my report “fake news?” https://t.co/o42L8N2zCL https://t.co/Sh8coW6Ep7 — David Andreatta (@david_andreatta) September 7, 2020

Of course, after being pressured by the ministers to do the right thing, Mayor Lovely Warren issued a statement that said that part of the reason the protest was successful was her “edict” to the police to adopt a smaller and more restrained posture. I guess her “edicts” can only be given after the police have tear gassed and pepper balled protesters for a few nights.

In the comments yesterday, BCHS Class of 1980 asked:

To mistermix: my wife went to RIT (or as they called it, South Henrietta Institute of Technology). What sort of bad is this mayor? Terrified of the cops bad, or actively on their side bad?

My answer: Probably terrified bad — I think she’s basically a status quo player and doesn’t have the grit to start the fight that she needs to have with the cops to defund and reform them. (That said, to be fair, 50 years of reform in Rochester haven’t worked, as is well-detailed in this recent piece). She is so thin-skinned that she has boycotted a local public radio show because the host asked her some very soft but persistent questions. She is under investigation for what I think is a pretty clear-cut set of campaign finance violations. Her actions have shown that she’s not up to the job, as well as corrupt, and the sooner we get rid of her, the better.

Also, I call RIT “the monastery”.