Goya is a family-owned company and Robert Unanue is a descendent of the founder, so their stock price won’t take a hit (not publicly traded) and he probably won’t get fired. So, probably, his personal price for this unforced error will be minimal. But fuck ’em anyway, no more Goya for me, and I did buy the stuff. Now, brace yourselves, because there’s a new Harper’s letter coming from the Unanue family detailing how they were ignominiously and rudely cancelled.
- 1.
Cancel Culture!
I see a signed letter in our future.
- 2.
I looked at some stuff about this company and the family that runs it. They seem very preoccupied with letting everyone know their family came from Spain. Not, you know, those places south of here….
@Baud: I didn’t read that Harper’s letter half of twitter is talking about, but I gather it’s a bunch of “radical moderate” and “center left” types complaining about people making fun of them, and sometimes being mean. There is now an open letter in response to the first letter.
I won’t read that either.
- 3.
I am trying to figure out what trump has “built”? He has built a house of straw on sand and it will be washed/blown away.
- 4.
La Preferida, perhaps? Just bought some beans yesterday, and given the choice I for some reason picked them instead. I think I recall that the Goyas have been known rightwingers for a while.
- 5.
I’m not a fan of boycotts, but this guy is groveling, which crosses the line. As it happens, I’m not a Goya customer, so I’ll just continue to buy my minced jalapeños elsewhere.
- 6.
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: Broader than that, unless you consider Chomsky center-left.
- 7.
On the general corruption topic of the Orange Family, RICO baby!
https://gregolear.substack.com/p/for-trump-deutsche-means-gotcha
For Trump, “Deutsche” Means “Gotcha”
Indictments loom for the president and members of his family. And there’s nothing he can do about it.
- 9.
Somebody call a WAAAAAAmbulance.
Trump the victim: President complains in private about the pandemic hurting himself
Instead, Trump often launches into a monologue placing himself at the center of the nation’s turmoil. The president has cast himself in the starring role of the blameless victim — of a deadly pandemic, of a stalled economy, of deep-seated racial unrest, all of which happened to him rather than the country.
But don’t worry, his staff knows just how to cheer him up:
Other top White House advisers — including Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino — have also sought to buttress Trump’s mood with events they thought he would enjoy, such as celebrating truckers by bringing 18-wheelers onto the White House South Lawn in mid-April or creating social media videos that feature throngs of his adoring fans, according to aides.
Advisers also have sought to boost Trump’s mood by presenting him internal polling that shows him in a better position than public surveys, which universally show him trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Senior administration official John Barron has thoughts:
One senior administration official rejected the notion that Trump views himself as a victim, saying instead that he has repeatedly expressed his frustration over a virus that seemed to emerge out of nowhere and has ravaged the country, and that his only concern is for the victims of the pandemic. A second official said that the president is most frequently speaking about how the country collectively has been victimized by the virus.
The first official added that Trump, as a former businessman, is especially well-suited for this unprecedented moment of crisis, and has demonstrated his management abilities by making the decision early on to shut down some travel from China and by waiving regulations to rush coronavirus therapeutics to the market.
- 10.
1. Try adding coriander seed (ground) and marinating whatever with some vinegar as well. That’s adobo style from west of the Pacific!
2. Please no one tell me that the owners of Progresso are right wingers otherwise we’ll be out of good chick peas…
- 11.
@dmsilev: I see what you did there.
- 12.
I don’t so far have a problem with that anti-cancel culture letter in Harpers. (Caution: I’ve only skimmed it.)
I am not down with “cancel culture,” although that does not mean there’s not a LOT that needs to be called out. It’s the zero tolerance level for some issues (and people) that are actually nuanced and complicated. We are supposed to be people who can hold two opposing ideas, even where evidence for one may be stronger than the other.
I do have a problem with Goya. Sad! And self-inflicted. What possessed the CEO to do that? Ridiculous.
[FWIW, turns out to be an F. Scott Fitzgerald quote. “The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.” Interesting article from Quote Investigator on that quote and similar ones. A Steeplejack-approved reference site, if memory serves.]
- 13.
@download my app in the app store mistermix:
The only Herdez product I recall seeing in the wilds of Central MA is salsa. No Las Palmas that I can recall. Plenty of Goya, of course.
- 15.
@dmsilev: “Mr President…? We have vroom-vrooms? You wanna come look at the vroom-vrooms? I bet they’ll let you blow the horn….”
