Get yourself friends like these: this tweet wasn’t up for TWO MINUTES when my friend hit me up with the recipe. (Their note: “the ginger is controversial, but worth it”)



(For accessibility:

4 Salt, 1 paprika, 1 cumin, 1 celery powder, 2 garlic powder, .5 ginger , 1 chili powder) pic.twitter.com/5WFe9sL5jE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

.@GoyaFoods has been a staple of so many Latino households for generations.



Now their CEO, Bob Unanue, is praising a president who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain. Americans should think twice before buying their products. #Goyaway https://t.co/lZDQlK6TcU — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 9, 2020

Goya is a family-owned company and Robert Unanue is a descendent of the founder, so their stock price won’t take a hit (not publicly traded) and he probably won’t get fired. So, probably, his personal price for this unforced error will be minimal. But fuck ’em anyway, no more Goya for me, and I did buy the stuff. Now, brace yourselves, because there’s a new Harper’s letter coming from the Unanue family detailing how they were ignominiously and rudely cancelled.