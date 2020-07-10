Since there was a little discussion about that stupid whiny letter in the last set of comments, I wanted to add my take on it: They all think they are tortured souls like Bukowski, with a little bluebird in their heart that wants to get out. Except, instead of pouring whiskey on it, and inhaling cigarette smoke, their bluebird is kept in line by getting ratioed on Twitter. I know I should feel bad for them, but I don’t weep, do you?
My favorite part of the letter was realizing that Ian Buruma is still extremely butthurt at being shitcanned by the NYRB. Ian, u mad bro?
I still don’t understand why I’m supposed to feel sorry for millionaires who will always have a platform available to speak their minds.
I wish some of these people could’ve covered sports for a daily newspaper, where you get hate mail for predicting a home team loss and death threats if it does in fact lose. Suck it up, you pompous spoiled brats.
They’re entitled jerks, sure. What’s telling is that getting criticized from the left is far, far more hurtful to them than the Prez and Republican party as a whole actively attacking them and openly calling for violence against them. Let’s ya know to whom they REALLY want to matter.
What the fuck are they talking about?
I ask this because some of the people down on the list at the end I have a lot of respect for. (Margret Atwood and Dahlia Lithwick for example) Also, because like everyone else I know I self-select content, have a busy life etc, and I’m unaware of what the hell they mean in terms of restrictions.
Genuinely asking here cause I don’t get it.
efg’s words will never go out of style – fuck ’em.
it's depressing how free speech discourse virtually never touches on Heather Heyer, who was literally murdered for speaking against fascism.— Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) July 7, 2020
When I read the letter I sent out this tweet:
Harpers: “Why can’t we say the n-word anymore (as long as we’re good people who don’t really mean it)?”
Signed: a bunch of good people who should know better
I could not believe how these people could let themselves get played so easily. And I would love to know who was approached and DID NOT sign it because they saw it for what it was.
Exactly.
Just another group of rich assholes bitching about how bad they have it.
Help, help! They’re being repressed!
this is easy: one day my ox will could be gored and i could lose money. Solzhenitsyn would like a word.
I’m glad that they used a sentence to say that calls for racial justice are justified. But the fact that they then spent paragraphs whining about supposed “injustices” of a journalistic/academic kind shows what they really care about. George Floyd is dead, Elijah McClain is dead, Breonna Taylor is dead, Sandra Bland is dead, Armaud Arbery is dead, Trayvon Martin is dead and the list goes on and on and on and on and on and on and on. COVID is disproportionately killing black and brown people, today, right now!
They have a point. But it’s relatively minor. Get some perspective (and I’m looking at you George Packer) please.
I call it an attempt to change the subject. Injustice is boring and it just keeps recurring. Our feelings, OTOH, must be dealt with, and now.
@Patricia Kayden: I just need a recipe for sazón. Or someone else who sells it. Then I’m good.
I think a lot of people were upset by the firing of David Shor, whose re-tweeting of research by a black academic (Omar Wasow) was somehow interpreted as being an affront to the BLM movement and protests.
So, that’s one guy who was pretty clearly unjustly fired for saying something that was mis-interpreted. He was not a powerful person, what he said was entirely innocuous (i.e., “here’s some relevant research”), and he suffered the serious consequence of job-loss.
However, the Letter combined an indirect reference to Shor’s case with all sorts of other cases that really do not merit sympathy — rich people who said ugly things and don’t lose their jobs at all.
Conflating real suffering with fake suffering is not good. Complaining about fake suffering and using real suffering as a rhetorical shield is not good. Trying to protect Bret Stephens and Alan Dershowitz by pointing to David Shor is not good.
@JMG: a local weather reporter said he used to get hate mail if he predicted rain on weekends. So these idiots think he controls the weather??
ETA: He’s now retired, that’s why I said “used to get.” Current weather people probably still getting them
Fact: People have the right to object and cancel a course of action they have taken or otherwise will take.
Fact: People sometimes get things wrong or go too far.
Result: Sometimes group action will be wrong people will get hurt.
Issue: Do you give up on legitimate collective action because it will inevitably lead to mistakes and some injustice, and thereby miss out on the many successful opportunities for change?
My answer: You aim for getting it right while not remaining silent. Then, if and when you get it wrong, you try to make amends and learn so it does not happen again.
Observation: I dont remember seeing all these signatories on letters supporting Norman Finkelstein while his career was being destroyed by Dershowitz.
um, mistermix…you’re kinda proving the Harper-letter-writer’s point with your post about it, condemning her for writing a supposedly “stupid, whiny letter”, which seemed mainly intended as a caution to progressives about not sliding into a similar narrow intolerance and close-mindedness that is so obviously a characteristic of the RW. Her letter is *not* in support or defense of “bothsider-ism” at all, but rather a caution against inadvertently becoming too much like a mirror image of the enemy we condemn.
You’re essentially shaming her by snidely mocking her…for exactly what? She has a fair point, as you just perversely, unwittingly proved.
@Major Major Major Major: It’s interesting that we don’t hold employers responsible for wrongful firings.
FWIW, I agree that that tweet doesn’t seem fire-worthy.
It’s because the letter didn’t get into it. You provided more information to me in your comment above than anything contained in that letter.
@Yutsano: In the previous thread someone recommended Badia. I know my supermarket carries that brand
Had dinner with Charles Bukowski (in a small group) in Quincy, Florida back in the early ‘70s. He was a bit terrifying and that bluebird was definitely nowhere in evidence. Later that evening, he passed out on the floor in the student-housing apartment we had retired to.
it’s very difficult to prove wrongful termination.
I’m not talking about legal liability. I’m talking about a reverse-cancel-culture condemnation of the employer for firing people unnecessarily. It’s like the only agency here is with the protestors and the employee.
That’s pretty abstract.
@cmorenc: Overstating your case is part of free speech too.
I’m not gonna stand with the people decrying cancel culture as long as so many of their prominent voices are people who have taken reputational hits for supporting the continued oppression of actual marginalized people.
@Baud: Indeed. It wasn’t until oldster mentioned David Shor that I became aware of what the Letter was actually talking about. I agree – he shouldn’t have been fired.
Any other specifics? What “journalists” are being prohibited from writing about what they want? Which “CEO’s” have been removed for merely clumsy mistakes? I think I understand the “editor” being fired for soliciting Tom Cotton’s “Send in the Troops” broadside. Any others? Why didn’t the Letter contain any of these facts and incidents?
But the “mob” had no power to do the firing. Someone with that power bought into the argument of the “mob”. Why isn’t that the person that ire is directed against? As I mentioned in a comment in the previous thread, I think it is because the signers have done well with the current decision makers and don’t want any of these decision makers decisions (especially the ones favorable to the signers) called into question. Bad speech should be met with good speech, unless it is my paycheck on the line.
I thought this was a pretty good response. At least, I was able to read it without being put to sleep by the prose, unlike the original letter:
https://theobjective.substack.com/p/a-more-specific-letter-on-justice
See my #35 link.
- 37.
Fuck them.
One of my most interesting classes in college was taboo writing. How to write about topics which are taboo in public company. Ultimately a class like that is not actually about writing, but about why topics are or are not taboo, and your responsibility as the writer for establishing the correct context, and serving the taboo topic in the correct way. Clearly nobody at Harpers was in that class with me.
It is okay as an author to write ‘nigger’. Even as a white author. But holy shit do you need to do it properly such that you are not further contributing to the reason why it’s a taboo word. Their problem isn’t cancel culture, their problem is a society unwilling to actually deal with the issues that cause it to be taboo, and until that is done, their creative freedom needs to be highly self-regulated. We have spent 400 years laying mines across this country, but we are unwilling to do the much harder job of clearing them, and as a result so much of what you talk about and how you talk about it will remain a place where a wrong step blows up. And yes, it sucks to have to live that way, but fuck, we all contributed to it, and we’re all going to have to fix it together, and the good people at Harpers could use their platform to lead that charge, and to a decent degree they do, but part of what is also taboo in the US leads us to stand on the edge of a minefield while someone is placing those mines and idling wondering how they got there, because it is unfair to point at the guy doing it and accurately describe what he is doing. And should you get too close to doing that, you must idly posit that his political opponent must surely be doing the same thing somewhere else, even though nobody has ever witnessed it.
I get that they’re frustrated with it, but the houses we’re condemning didn’t just rot away in the last month, they’ve been rotting for decades because nobody fucking cared, including Harpers.
This crap has been driving me up the wall. It is the same people whining who have always been whining. Imagine thinking that Freddie de Boer and Jesse Singal have been deeply wronged and need defending? These are some of the people least able to accept criticism talking about cancel culture.
These folks wrote a response.
I took the participation by people like Atwood and Rowling to be about the shrieking howls of outrage they get for being openly sensitive to feminists (particularly those who’ve faced a lifetime of pushback on their efforts to create space for women to feel safe) being excoriated for not warmly embracing entry of the trans community into those hard won spaces.
Whoever said that writing a (I call it dumbly un-self-aware, you call it “overstated”) post like mistermix’s above isn’t part of free speech? Usually, mistermix writes solid good stuff, and he should be forgiven for the occasional bad mis-fire. Part of my free speech is telling him he kinda sucked this time around.
@HumboldtBlue: I thought I had posted an edit in my original comment but I guess it didn’t take. There was a recipe in the thread but since that one allows turmeric (and I can’t get achiote here easily) I like that one more. It helps that I have all that already!
The “maybe we are going too far” folks are condemning the employers,
I didn’t get that from the letter. I don’t really follow this issue, so forgive me if there’s common knowledge I’m not aware of.
Okay, on the surface, the David Shor tweet seems like an overreaction, not firable. These kinds of open letters just suck though. Issues are different on a case by case basis, talking about the “culture” of things is useless with being specific on examples.
I wrote this earlier towards the end of a thread. But I am re-posting it here.
There is supposed to be a free market of ideas where the best ideas, like the best products, rise by popular choice to the top. Theoretically, the cancel culture interferes with that. And frankly (sorry libs) sometimes it does. However, like there is no economic free market without a context of law and regulation, a free “idea market” can only exist in a context where the outcome is not corrupted by the people who own the market’s media and push falsehoods meant to further their own short term gain. Climate change is real, Cornovirus cannot be cured by anti-bacterials, in spite of what FOX, Rush push those views and large mainstream media is owned by people who’s interests roughly align.
The Vanity Fair article is an idea libertarian’s unrealistic assertion of a world that cannot be attained.
So, there’s a thoughtful in-depth response that points out a number of issues with this Harper’s letter, both rhetorically and ethically. [Upon Edit: same link @Starfish provides]
That said — I’m exhausted by this desire for “The Left” to have to play by Marquis of Queensbury rules for online (or offline) debate. The hand-wringing over “overreactions” acts like this is some Oxford debate shit. It ain’t — what Rowling alone is doing to Trans rights by itself, is just the top of a set of horrific discussions, empowered by privilege, that these people by and large feast upon. And shame to the exceptions who knew who they were siding with, and signed on, anyway.
Rhetorical violence for me, but not for thee!
This whole shitshow reminds me a lot of this passage from Dr. King. He utterly shames people with privilege demanding oppressed folx stay in their “pacifist” lanes, while the privileges folx get to run around and do all the damn damage they wanna:
[…]is the guilt for riots exclusively that of Negroes? And are they a natural development to a new stage of struggle? A million words will be written and spoken to dissect the ghetto outbreaks. But for a perceptive and vivid expression of culpability I would like to submit two sentences that many of you have probably heard me quote before from the pen of Victor Hugo. “If the soul is left in darkness, sins will be committed. The guilty one is not he who commits the sin but he who causes the darkness.” The policy-makers of the white society have caused the darkness. It was they who created the frustrating slums. They perpetuate unemployment and poverty and oppression. Perhaps it is incontestable and deplorable that Negroes have committed crimes, but these are essentially derivative crimes. They are born of the greater crimes of the white society.
@JMG: I’m reminded of a recent Tweet responding to some police department going on sick-out. Because of some criticism or other.
Roughly:
“Doctors get yelled at and criticized and get death threats. So do teachers, essential workers, etc., etc. Police departments need to stop being such cry babies…”
It’s good that they’re getting pushback on their demand to be worshiped and to be beyond criticism.
Cheers,
Scott.
Why are we even discussing this? Every post about the Harper letter helps amplify their grievance. (And quite frankly, I am unsure what that grievance was about since no facts were cited.)
The proper response is to read it, recognize that it is allegations with no facts, and move on. If a tree falls in the forest . . .
That poem really hit the spot right now
(says the Father
responding to divorce papers
unable to afford counsel
who can’t see his Son freely
who is four beers into noon.)
Why are we even discussing this?
Because it’s mostly meaningless in a time where everything worth talking about in the world is shitty.
@zhena gogolia: Thanks. Now I know what they’re talking about. I’m glad real journalists did real journalism and laid out the (possible) specifics. Unlike the authors of the Letter, who just committed shoddy journalism, of which they should be ashamed.
Shor shouldn’t have been fired (by his employer, not the mob). The others are arguable; some more, some less. But I reiterate my original point – the actual deaths of actual people are more important. They are dead and can’t get another job or publish something elsewhere. My perspective is the same – we should be focusing far more on the deaths and the real injustices.
@Martin:
I know it’s the usually moronic NFL but this example of Julian Edelman reaching out to DeSean Jackson over the latter’s grievously anti-Semitic Instagram spew is an example to us all.
- 56.
Thanks for that link!
Trump is said to be down to Biden in the over 65 age group. He is down in the suburbs. He is way down with white college-educated women. Surely he has lost and not gained any POC voters. He’s down in most of the swing vote states. We have people like Stacy Abrams doing what they can to help GOTV and protect voter’s rights. We are far more aware of potential foreign chicanery. We have the history of 2018 and special election results to point to that make one feel good about November. COVID won’t likely go away in the next 100 days. The economy will still suck. Civil unrest will continue. Trump won’t help himself on any of these issues.
I’m not saying it’s a done deal. We need to GOTV. But I don’t think it’s foolish to begin measuring the curtains.
While we worry about whether the trans community is adequately loved by Margaret Atwood or Rowling on attempts to enter safe feminist space, police are killing people, Trump is robbing the world, people are choking to death and the LMPD is targeting the children of protest leaders (including protest-active lawyers) with pepperballs, rough handling and arrest (a 14 year old got shot with pepperballs, and had her ribs broken by being slammed into the ground for the crime of standing in a stairwell and running a video of rooftop police snipers).
Interestingly, I haven’t seen any trans participation in the marches. Want inclusion and love? Participate in the hard shit.
I could not believe how these people could let themselves get played so easily.
I don’t think it’s that simple. The key to a lot of this is that the Harpers letter was written to be as anodyne and inoffensive as possible; it only became clear what it was really about when you seen the list of signatories. Hilzoy talked about this a bit on twitter. She saw the letter and said she probably would have signed it as an anodyne defense of free speech, but she was distracted by other things and never around to it. The people who sent it to her mentioned some of the most distinguished signatories (like Margaret Atwood) but left out the controversial ones (like JK Rowling) who would have given away the game.
Any other specifics? What “journalists” are being prohibited from writing about what they want? Which “CEO’s” have been removed for merely clumsy mistakes? I think I understand the “editor” being fired for soliciting Tom Cotton’s “Send in the Troops” broadside. Any others? Why didn’t the Letter contain any of these facts and incidents?
Attempted analysis here:https://twitter.com/spiantado/status/1280925848023916544
@PAM Dirac: But the “mob” had no power to do the firing. Someone with that power bought into the argument of the “mob”. Why isn’t that the person that ire is directed against?
Exactly this. If your employer is such a chickenshit that they can’t stand with one of their employees that’s a problem with the employer. And yes, it’s hard, and it can be expensive, but those are the things you (rarely) need to do.
And those actions tell us something. If they are willing to bail out on an employee like that, they will probably run up to the WH and praise dear leader at the drop of the hat because they don’t have any moral code, their corporate culture is to ingratiate themselves to whoever has power – from the leader to the mob. And I say fuck them – run them out of business.
And to be fair, that is one of the problematic consequences of capitalism is that it incentivizes that kind of culture because capitalism and populism share a lot of common dynamics. What catches everyone off guard, which is the real source of all the whining is when the majority flips to the minority (in power dynamics). And that’s the moment we are in right now. Maybe just temporarily, but hopefully permanently. This is what happens when we build a coalition of marginalized people and give them a majority voice. POC now have the stage, and a lot of folks don’t know how to navigate that, and it seemingly came really quickly.
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: I agree. And since some people seem to think Rowling has nothing to complain about, here is some evidence.
https://medium.com/@rebeccarc/j-k-rowling-and-the-trans-activists-a-story-in-screenshots-78e01dca68d
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Rowling is going beyond not embracing trans women. She is going out of her way to crap on them. Imagine having a billion dollars and spending your time on Twitter telling 1% of the population that they are not women.
Everyone focuses on Rowling, but David Brooks was a signatory too. How can you expect to be taken seriously if you have David Brooks as a signatory?
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:
This is patently untrue, at least here in Pittsburgh, it is. Trans groups have been very visible at the protests here.
Yup. How dare her claim her space.
I don’t read her that way, but you do you.
They all think they are tortured souls like Bukowski, with a little bluebird in their heart that wants to get out.
Being racist, misogynistic, homophobic and fascist-friendly, the comparison to Bukowski is pretty fucking apt.
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: Um, you do realize that trans people, particularly trans women of color, are also being killed? And that their killers are rarely brought to justice? And what the fuck do you mean you haven’t “seen any trans participation” in protests? Do you think you can look at a crowd of people and immediately determine the gender identity of every one of them? Do you expect any trans person at any demonstration to be carrying a trans pride flag?
This is hardly about “whether the trans community is adequately loved” by someone like Rowling. The shit she has said is dehumanizing, degrading, and fucking dangerous. Trans people are already at extreme risk of violence, assault, and murder, and Rowling using her platform to perpetuate lies and myths about them is repugnant and harmful.
Since this is open thread, I’ll share this bit of excellent news https://news.yahoo.com/senate-majority-reach-democratic-candidates-175417558.html
Definitely a different vibe here. Very much working class, Black, White, old, young, some lesbian, fewer gay, even fewer clergy and no trans.
What catches everyone off guard, which is the real source of all the whining is when the majority flips to the minority (in power dynamics).
Exactly. Me winning is just the invisible hand of the unerring market. Can’t argue with the market. Me losing is mob rule, breakdown of society. Something MUST be done!
@tarragon: Thanks. I’m beginning to get the gist. I was at work all yesterday and didn’t have time to catch up on the latest twitterarguments until today. I’d still like to know the actual specifics of how Sandra Bland died in a Texas jail than about whether some academic is being “investigated” for quoting something or about the specific daily assignments for reporters or about whether publishers should investigate drafts of books for accuracy about a sodomy-related alleged death 200 years ago.
@cmorenc: Sorry if I wasn’t clear but I meant that to apply beyond mistermix or the context of any one conversation.
Consider any action in the public eye and you will find someone who is angry about it. Even if there is just reason to be angry, you will likely find someone angry beyond reason.
I don’t like unjudiciously applied shaming either. I try to call it out when I see it. But people have the right to do it. And what really bothers me about this letter and the broader conversation about cancel culture is the fact that we seem to hold left activists to a higher standard than mainly Republican politicians and m/billionaires who will sign this letter yet show zero compunction about threatening people engaged in speech they don’t like with legal action.
I’m not gonna stand with the people decrying cancel culture as long as so many of their prominent voices are people who have taken reputational hits for supporting the continued oppression of actual marginalized people.
This. The thing about the letter that’s getting people upset is it’s coming off as a defense of a bunch of privileged people who are upset they got called out for their bigotry. A similar letter that didn’t have such problematic signatories wouldn’t have aroused the same ire.
