Since there was a little discussion about that stupid whiny letter in the last set of comments, I wanted to add my take on it: They all think they are tortured souls like Bukowski, with a little bluebird in their heart that wants to get out. Except, instead of pouring whiskey on it, and inhaling cigarette smoke, their bluebird is kept in line by getting ratioed on Twitter. I know I should feel bad for them, but I don’t weep, do you?