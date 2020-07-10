Stephen Berry and Zach Cooper, of the Yale Public Health and Economics Departments, say that Congress isn’t doing enough on the pandemic. They have specific suggestions:

If You Want to Save the Economy, Stop the Pandemic

That’s the title, but it’s a good suggestion. More:

In the face of competing proposals, our suggestion is to do all of them.

Widespread testing with and without contact tracing

Production of enormous quantities of masks and personal protective equipment to allow daily life to resume in relative safety

Effective treatments

Multiple routes to vaccines

They figure it would cost a half-trillion dollars, and that that would be a good thing no matter what.

Joe Biden talked yesterday (or sometime, it gets fuzzy) about his economic policies. His task forces, which included Bernie supporters (am I allowed to say that here?) and Warren supporters (ETA, thank you Betty!), produced six:

Combating the climate crisis and pursuing environmental justice

Protecting communities by reforming our criminal justice system

Building a stronger, fairer economy

Providing a world-class education in every zip code

Achieving universal, affordable, quality health care

Creating a 21st century immigration system

Each task force provided an overview and a list of recommendations. The overviews come first, then the recommendations. A lot of recommendations.

It’s smart to bring the Berners and Warren supporters in. I haven’t worked through the policies in detail, but they generally look good.

Open thread!