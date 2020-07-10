Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Policies, Getchya Policies Here!

Stephen Berry and Zach Cooper, of the Yale Public Health and Economics Departments, say that Congress isn’t doing enough on the pandemic. They have specific suggestions:

  • If You Want to Save the Economy, Stop the Pandemic

That’s the title, but it’s a good suggestion. More:

  • In the face of competing proposals, our suggestion is to do all of them. 
  • Widespread testing with and without contact tracing
  • Production of enormous quantities of masks and personal protective equipment to allow daily life to resume in relative safety
  • Effective treatments
  • Multiple routes to vaccines

They figure it would cost a half-trillion dollars, and that that would be a good thing no matter what.

Joe Biden talked yesterday (or sometime, it gets fuzzy) about his economic policies. His task forces, which included Bernie supporters (am I allowed to say that here?) and Warren supporters (ETA, thank you Betty!), produced six:

  • Combating the climate crisis and pursuing environmental justice
  • Protecting communities by reforming our criminal justice system
  • Building a stronger, fairer economy
  • Providing a world-class education in every zip code
  • Achieving universal, affordable, quality health care
  • Creating a 21st century immigration system

Each task force provided an overview and a list of recommendations. The overviews come first, then the recommendations. A lot of recommendations.

It’s smart to bring the Berners and Warren supporters in. I haven’t worked through the policies in detail, but they generally look good.

Open thread!

Commenters

Filtered Commenters

      Baud

      Our main dispute with the “Berners” was never over policy goals.

      I hope this convinces people that voting for Biden is voting “for” something instead of against Trump (to the extent there are still people who need that.)

      Nicole

      That was a good read, Cheryl; thanks for posting it.  I was most struck by the authors’ take that the US is behaving as though we’ll definitely have a vaccine in 12 months, even though there’s no indication that will be the case.  And so all this money is being flung at the “economy” instead of at the cause of the economic destruction, which is the virus

      ETA- and even there, we can’t seem to do what works best.  It’s highly unlikely the additional pandemic UI will be extended, despite a large number of economists saying that would be of more benefit to the economy than another round of stimulus checks.  But hey, the US gov’t hasn’t valued expert opinion so far in the pandemic, why start now?

      Gin & Tonic

      Trump in Doral, Florida: “People don’t remember – nobody ever heard of it until I came along, nobody remembered it for a long time or they didn’t use it at least, I use it all the time: Abraham Lincoln was a Republican. You know you say that and people say, ‘I didn’t know that.’”
      — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 10, 2020

      MisterForkbeard

      @Nicole: We should be extending UI and having another round of stimulus checks. :/

      The problem this whole time is that we’re hamstrung by a Republican Party that wants to do as little as possible to curb the pandemic and its economic effects. The overall spending and damage is going to be much less if they just exercised all options, but they don’t want to for ideological reasons. It’s sad.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Gin & Tonic: I can’t believe he’s STILL talking about this.

      Look, the reason why most politicians didn’t bring it up all the time is because it’s stupid and didn’t matter. It’s the argumentation skill of a 6 year old.

      They teach this in fucking grade school. But it was always transparently stupid when the people who say it are trying to defend 50+ years of institutionalized and knowingly systematic racism within their party. It’s like saying that you shouldn’t be punished for breaking the TV because 2 years ago you told on your sister when she broke the TV.

      Nicole

      @MisterForkbeard

      The problem this whole time is that we’re hamstrung by a Republican Party that wants to do as little as possible to curb the pandemic and its economic effects. The overall spending and damage is going to be much less if they just exercised all options, but they don’t want to for ideological reasons. It’s sad.

      Very true. If ever a time called for “Why not both?” it’s now. But as this goes to individuals, and not corporations, the GOP can’t see the value.

      Kay

      The only part I’ve read is student debt. Allowing it to be discharged in bankruptcy! I support that and I’m pleased it’s in there.

      I’m impressed it’s in there too because that is a sore spot with Biden, the bankruptcy bill, and I think it’s gracious that he made that specific concession. Bankruptcy courts are specialized – they’re experts and they do a good job and they already exist. It’s a fair, smart way to determine need and it solves the problem of unfairness- people who paid their loans back or skipped college completely because they couldn’t afford it, and so won’t be included in any debt forgiveness.

      Mary G

      In today’s oh, for fuck’s sake, WaPo says “Touting criticized study, White House presses FDA to authorize hydroxychloroquine — again. It’s Peter Navarro and Rudy Pattootie, with a questionable study. Somebody’s stuck with a bunch of it and needs to make bank.

      “A reversal [on hydroxychloroquine] would be widely seen as bending to the political will of the White House, and the hit to Dr. Hahn’s credibility would be profound,” said Steven Joffe, a medical ethicist at the University of Pennsylvania.

      The FDA’s response to this pressure will be closely watched, not only because the White House has already been criticized for pushing to influence the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for the pandemic but also because the agency will take the lead in approving a vaccine for the coronavirus, a decision that could potentially affect millions. Health experts say it is important for the agency, which was criticized for its initial decision to okay hydroxychloroquine in March, to guard its credibility as it prepares to make these landmark decisions for a public sometimes skeptical of vaccines.

      I put the odds at Hahn’s standing up to Twitler at slim to none. I took hydroxychloroquine for RA more than 30 years until it became impossible to get in March. Now I could get it with a much higher copay, but I don’t feel worse enough to bother.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud: I’m glad to see the influence on Biden that the Berners are getting. I don’t think it’ll help much – when I posted their recommendations on Health Care the other day, my Very Reasonable Berner friend said “This is weak tea!”

      I think they’re going to be in the same position here as in the primary – anything less than Bernie’s original unrealistic position isn’t acceptable. This will help them hold their noses I guess, but it’s not going to help them be happy with Biden.

      hueyplong

      Trump’s Sat pm rally in NH is supposedly canceled due to a tropical storm.

      I just googled “New Hampshire weather forecast” and it is showing an approx 15% chance of rain tomorrow night.

      Maybe a flight path to get there would be problematic, but the fact is that I googled the weather because the first assumption is always that they’re lying.  About any and everything.

      NotMax

      Post office took away our ZIP code several decades ago. It overnight became reserved solely for P.O. boxes. The rest of us have to share a ZIP code with the next town over.

      So the computer of every place one orders from automatically plugs in that town’s name as part of the address and most of them gag on accepting a correction.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MisterForkbeard:

      my Very Reasonable Berner friend said “This is weak tea!”

      as somebody who hates Bernie Sanders with a passion and thinks the top-line candidates’ heedless rush to jump on the single payer bandwagon is what made Joe 2020 possible, I thought he could have started with something bigger, but maybe he started with something that Jaime Harrison and Barbara Bollier can effectively campaign on.

      ShadeTail

      I’ll grant Sanders this much, he’s not repeating the same narcissistic bullshit he did back in 2016. That highlights what a blatant misogynist he is considering the only real difference between Clinton and Biden, but it’s still one baby-step forward.

      Ken

      @hueyplong: But the caravan of Trump supporters is practically there! It’s not easy or cheap driving from South Dakota to New Hampshire, you know, especially with the Canadian border closed.

      mali muso

      The entirety of my week (and foreseeable future) has been taken up in discussing the implications of the recent ICE “guidance” on international students and the fall semester.  This article in the Chronicle does a good job of laying out the meanspiritedness behind it.  As usual, the cruelty is the point.

      In truth, the ruling should be unsurprising, since it manages to accomplish in one stroke three of the central objectives of the current administration.

      First and most important, it continues and extends the pattern of this administration of treating the pandemic not as a public-health emergency but as an opportunity to advance policy objectives, and in particular the objective of excluding as many immigrants as possible from the United States. No matter if these immigrants are permanent or temporary: the fewer the better.

      Second, it maintains the charade that the pandemic is over and that the United States is “open for business” by pressuring colleges to offer their classes in person, regardless of the health risks to students and employees. This policy was announced, as it happens, on the same day that Donald Trump tweeted that “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!” Since the federal government has virtually no authority to force schools at any level to OPEN IN THE FALL, this policy is the next best thing: extortion. Hold in-person classes, no matter the guidance of public-health officials, or lose all of your international enrollments.

      Third, it creates a host of problems — pedagogical, financial, ethical — for higher education, an industry that many conservatives, particularly Trumpian conservatives, absolutely love to hate.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty@geg6: Warren was on the Hayes program last night and in his intro and opening questions he was trying to get her to take credit for the economic plan. She was having none of it, it was all “What Vice President Biden has done….” She’s a team player with her eyes on the prize(s).

      Compare and contrast with another prominent figure who insisted on presenting their committee’s proposals as having forced Biden to bend the knee.

      Fair Economist

      @Mary G:

      It’s Peter Navarro and Rudy Pattootie, with a questionable [hydroxychloroquine] study. Somebody’s stuck with a bunch of it and needs to make bank.

      It’s all about the grift.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Baud: No argument there. The things that were added to Biden’s plans are genuine improvements and many of them are just slightly past realistic – but we can get most of them done with a Democratic Senate. I like them and they’re good additions.

      But we don’t really need to chase stragglers anymore, as you say. Biden’s aware of this – he’s not going to cause giant rifts with the left or right wings of the party, but he’s going to grant concessions where they help him get elected. It’s a good fit.

      Leto

      @Gin & Tonic: Trumpov letting us know Lincoln was a Republican, Megan McCain letting us know her dad was John McCain… nobody ever knew those facts before they told us those facts….

      Leto

      @mali muso: Here’s some more ICE fuckery:

      ICE Offering ‘Citizens Academy’ Course with Training on Arresting Immigrants

      The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is set to launch a six-week “Citizens Academy” course on immigration enforcement, which will include training for citizens on how to arrest undocumented immigrants.

      A letter published online by The St. Louis Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America (IFCLA) appears to show ICE Chicago Field Office Director Robert Guadian inviting shareholders to participate in the course, which includes six days of training over a six-week period starting in September.

      “You have been identified as a valued member of the community who may have interest in participating in the inaugural class of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Chicago Citizens Academy,” the letter states.

      Noting that the program is “the first of its kind,” Guadian states that the program will “serve as a pilot for nationwide implementation.”

      During the training, stakeholders would receive training on a number of “facets and responsibilities of ICE/ERO operations,” he says.

      Included in the course would be training in “defensive tactics, firearms familiarization and targeted arrests.”

      The training would be “scenario-based,” he states, adding that exercises would be “conducted in a safe and positive environment.”

      In a statement sent to Newsweek, ICE spokesperson Nicole Alberico said the academy was “an extension of the community relations work ICE is already doing in the community.”

      “The goal is to build bridges with the community by offering a day-in-the-life perspective of a federal law enforcement agency,” she said.

      Hmm, “build bridges”?

      Speaking with Newsweek on Thursday, however, Chicago Congressman Jesús ‘Chuy’ García said he was disturbed by the program, which he fears will lead to racial profiling, surveillance and potential violence.

      The “Citizens Academy” was first brought to García’s attention when his wife spotted a social media post about it.

      “The first thing I thought was, ‘is this a prank or fake news or what is this?’ because it’s appearing on social media and neither I or any of my staff had been alerted or reached out to by ICE,” he said.

      As a member of Congress, García had thought a program like this would have been brought to lawmakers’ attention prior to its rollout, but it never was.

      “I should not be learning about this on social media and I resent that,” he said.

      The six-week course, García said, appeared to be “inviting people to become an extension of ICE… to possibly surveil their neighbors who might be undocumented.”

      He also feared that the invitation might appeal to “right-wing individuals who might like the vigilante lifestyle,” which could lead to potential violence.

      “Absolutely. When you incite people with hateful and intolerant rhetoric for four years and you ratchet things up, especially if the polls show you’re behind or struggling you can become reckless and that’s my fear,” he said, appearing to refer to President Donald Trump’s current struggle in the polls.

      Recommend reading the whole thing, because it’s just fuckery top to bottom.

