On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s. Submit Your Photos

I have no idea what Festung Hohensalzburg is, but I imagine we are about to find out! We’ll close out the week with Part 1 this morning, and Part 2 this evening, in On the Road After Dark. I’m sure I speak for all of us when I say that while it distresses me to learn that ottar has antibodies, I am delighted that he came through it okay and is still here t share his wonderful adventures with us. ~WaterGirl

otmar

During the Corona surge in Austria it was not recommended to visit elder relatives. When I learned that I had developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in the beginning of June, I decided to visit my mother in Salzburg. Going by train was an interesting experience, as this was my first travel after three months of staying close to my home in Vienna.

Saturday (June 13th) was a warm and sunny day, and in the evening, we decided to go for a walk.