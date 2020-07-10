Members of the exonerated Central Park Five help paint #BlackLivesMatter on the street in front of Trump Tower on New York’s Fifth Avenue. pic.twitter.com/Cw2AB2zhb9 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 9, 2020

Things Trump has bragged about this month: – 11% unemployment

– 3 million COVID cases

– being able to lift a 6 oz glass of water with one hand

– successfully identifying a picture of a camel — Grudgie the Whale (@grudging1) July 10, 2020

Every time Trump says "If we did less testing, we'd have fewer cases," he's essentially failed a cognitive test. — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) July 10, 2020

WARREN: "Look, Donald Trump is going to spend this election trying to fool people into thinking the economy isn't collapsing around us because of his failure to lead during this health crisis. But it is." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) July 10, 2020

We can't keep ignoring the facts and hoping our economy recovers on its own—we need action and we need leadership. That's what @JoeBiden will bring to the White House. https://t.co/8Cgg93aXq0 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 9, 2020

Anyone who thinks Trump cant sink lower, wait until Sept 15 or so & it hits people that there really won’t be school for a long time, maybe not until fall 2021 (if even that soon). There are lots of parents teetering on the abyss. They will not blame that on Nancy Pelosi or BLM — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 10, 2020