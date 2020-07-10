Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Thursday/Friday, July 9-10

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Thursday/Friday, July 9-10

First, the good news (if we can hold them to it):

Downhill from there…


Data editor on the Houston Chronicle:

    2. 2.

      Brachiator

      Southern California continues to be a problem, especially Orange County, where many residents resisted wearing masks and engaged in risky behavior. From various reports:

      Coronavirus hospitalizations jump 97% in Orange County in less than a month

      The number of patients hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus infections reached new heights Thursday in Orange County — jumping 97% over the past three weeks — an indicator that health experts say makes it clear the virus is spreading more rapidly in the region.

      County health officials on Thursday reported that 691 patients were being hospitalized with confirmed coronavirus infections. Seven days earlier, 556 people were hospitalized. A week prior there were 437 people in hospitals, and a week before that there were 351.

      The spike has prompted hospitals countywide to begin to prepare for a surge of sick patients, said Orange County Health Care Agency Director Dr. Clayton Chau….

      As of Wednesday, hospitals reported that 27 patients were from out of the county, including 18 patients from Imperial County whose hospital system has been overwhelmed amid the pandemic.

      The increase in hospitalizations comes as the number of new infections continues to rise in Orange County. On Thursday, health officials reported 1,292 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections to 21,517. Officials also reported 26 fatalities, pushing the county’s death toll past 400.

      While those numbers help paint an overall picture of the virus’ toll on the region, Dr. Shruti Gohil, associate medical director of epidemiology and infection prevention at UC Irvine, has kept her eye trained specifically on hospitalization numbers, which experts say is a better indicator of severe cases in the community.

      “If you look at the number of people who are requiring hospitalization, it gives you a better sense of the tip of the iceberg,” Gohil said. “There’s a larger portion of the population under that tip that indicates widespread community transmission.”

      The number of people in intensive care units has also continued to climb steadily countywide, though not as quickly as overall hospitalizations. As of Thursday, 234 patients were being treated in intensive care units. Three weeks earlier there were 149 patients, according to county data.

      This is probably the result of an increase in infections among younger people who are less likely to end up severely ill and a sign that doctors have become better equipped to identify COVID-19 patients earlier and start caring for them more promptly, officials say.

      Gohil noted that Orange County’s increasing hospitalization numbers correlates directly with the loosening of stay-at-home restrictions that allowed indoor dining at restaurants to resume and bars to reopen last month.

      “If you look carefully, it’s right within that incubation period,” Gohil said. “In my mind, the restaurants and bars reopening really sent this psychological message that things were OK. People started going out more and it provided a more level playing field for this virus to infect people.”

      Last week, the county was forced to close bars, indoor dining at restaurants and a swath of other business sectors amid the uptick in infections and hospitalizations. The new rules, which were mandated by the state, will remain in place for at least two more weeks, officials have said.

      The surge in new cases and the recent rollback of business reopenings has prompted Supervisor Michelle Steel to repeatedly appeal to residents to wear a face covering when in public. Steel, along with other members of the county’s Board of Supervisors, had previously questioned the necessity of the county’s mask requirement….

      Other counties in Southern California are also seeing a sharp uptick in hospitalizations.

      In Los Angeles County, the number of patients with confirmed coronavirus infections jumped from 1,429 to 2,037 in the last three weeks, marking an increase of about 42%.

      “Our three-day average of people being hospitalized is now over 1,900 patients,” Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday. “This is more people hospitalized each day for COVID-19 than really at any other point in the pandemic.”

      Riverside County’s hospitalization numbers grew from 285 three weeks ago to 506 this week — an increase of about 77%. San Bernardino County saw an even sharper increase — roughly 119% — over the same time period.

      In the past two weeks, the state overall has seen a 44% increase in the number of COVID-19 patients who need hospital care.

      In response, hospitals are making adjustments to their operation plans by building up an inventory of personal protective equipment, testing supplies and cross-training staff members in preparation to care for more COVID positive patients, said Carmela Coyle, president of the California Hospital Assn.

      “We’re going to surge differently this time,” she said Wednesday. “We’ve learned a lot in the past four months. We know that we have different tools available to care for COVID-positive patients. We’ve got therapeutics like remdesivir and others that are actually shortening the stay of those patients. We are putting fewer of those patients on ventilators.”…

    3. 3.

      Brachiator

      Trump complains to Hannity that the media reports on spiking coronavirus cases: “In most cases, they automatically cure. They automatically get better.”

      I know that Fox News will let Trump say anything, but reporters everywhere else should challenge him and ask him the source of his claims about the pandemic.

      While listening to the local radio news today, I noted again that Trump’s claims and predictions are treated as though they automatically have some validity and are equal in weight to the conclusions offered by the CDC and health officials.

      But Trump is obviously just pulling this stuff out of thin air. And there is no reason to indulge his dangerous delusions.

      ETA. Analogous nonsense is happening in the UK, where Boris Johnson is putting political considerations ahead of health and safety.

    4. 4.

      Sab

      My Ohio county has finally had mandatory masking imposed on us by the Governor’s people. We were working on it at the city and county level, but my reaction is ” thank you, finally.” Not a solution, but it should help a lot.

      We are in much worse shape than we were a month ago. And my extrovert inlaws and siblings have toxic levels of cabin fever.

    5. 5.

      Mary G

      The only bright spot today:

      New ABC/Ipsos poll:
      Only 33% of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of coronavirus
      Only 32% approve of Trump’s handling of race relations

      In both cases, *two thirds* of Americans *disapprove*
      Trump’s magical lying powers are working wonders!https://t.co/dPzALaBrGx

      — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 10, 2020

      Getting closer to the magic 27%!

    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. 13 new cases, cumulative total 8,696 cases. Five cases from local infection. Three Malaysians, two in Sarawak screened after presenting with severe acute respiratory infection, two in in KL, one screened pre-surgery, one screened before returning to work; one non-Malaysian, an immigration detainee detected in a secondary screening ahead of deportation.

      Eight cases from imported infection. Six Malaysians returning from Indonesia (3), India, the UK, and Russia respectively; and two permanent residents returning from Indonesia and Pakistan respectively.

      12 more patients recovered and were discharged, total 8,515 patients recivered or 97.9% of the cumulative total. 64 active and contagious cases are in hospital for isolation/treatment; two are in ICU, both receiving respiratory assistance.

      No new deaths. This streak of 26 days without a Covid-19 death in Malaysia is twice as long as the previous such streak, which ran 13 days from 23 May to 4 June. Total deaths remain at 121, for an infection fatality rate of 1.39% and a case fatality rate of 1.40%.

