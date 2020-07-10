First, the good news (if we can hold them to it):

The CDC will not revise guidelines for schools reopening, Director Dr. Robert Redfield says. His comments come a day after Trump tweeted that he disagreed with the guidelines. Follow live updates: https://t.co/6oDxdcXInT pic.twitter.com/q6BDwEM6MU — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 9, 2020

Downhill from there…

U.S. coronavirus cases rise by record 60,565 in single day, deaths increasing https://t.co/DwdlTYFW9T pic.twitter.com/lUo91D5QpD — Reuters (@Reuters) July 10, 2020

Trump complains to Hannity that the media reports on spiking coronavirus cases: “In most cases, they automatically cure. They automatically get better.” pic.twitter.com/BrckymUJZk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 10, 2020

“More than 133,000 people in the United States have died from the coronavirus. And there are now more than 3 million confirmed cases. In the last 28 days alone, 1 million new infections were reported.” CNN's @andersoncooper has the latest on the pandemic in the US. #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/q5rZ5dy12A — CNN (@CNN) July 10, 2020





Trump administration’s approach to testing is chaotic and unhelpful, states say https://t.co/GFhvJurmn3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 9, 2020

The U.S. is running short on masks, gowns, face shields and gloves — again. Dr. @uche_blackstock tells CBSN “we’re not ready” for a second coronavirus wave, because “we don't have the equipment or the hospital personnel” to handle it. https://t.co/m1pgxPXX92 pic.twitter.com/idoGAm94Ii — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 9, 2020

Hard to believe this guy was responsible for an HIV outbreak as governor. https://t.co/7iG9YInxqq — Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) July 9, 2020

The most depressing part about being an historian who studies plague (among other things) during a pandemic is watching people react to deadly disease outbreaks almost exactly the same way 16th & 17th century Europeans did. — Jessica Otis (@jotis13) July 8, 2020

LONG READ: Coronavirus; The inside story of how UK's 'chaotic' testing regime 'broke all the rules' Insiders reveal that data collection was haphazard, as officials went against accepted practice & "buffed the system" By @EdConwaySky & @rowlsmanthorpe https://t.co/oEqK67XE7M — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) July 9, 2020

Spain's autonomous region of Catalonia makes face masks mandatory in public for all those aged over five and imposes €100 ($113; £90) fine for non-compliance https://t.co/PZkct41vBA — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 9, 2020

Serbia scraps coronavirus curfew plan for Belgrade after protests https://t.co/QhVeNG1HmT — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 9, 2020

Yesterday was Hong Kong's worst day on record for local coronavirus cases (although imported cases were more dangerous in March before quarantine began) pic.twitter.com/YrqWM13yQF — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) July 10, 2020

I would very much guess here that this is just covid-19, and the problem is that 'mild' cases aren't being reported, artificially driving up the death rate.https://t.co/dKRECpzMZ7 — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) July 9, 2020

Japan's economy to shrink at fastest pace in decades this fiscal year due to pandemic: Reuters poll https://t.co/23hhkVBysu pic.twitter.com/zVlLvhtttM — Reuters (@Reuters) July 10, 2020

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa is reaching 'full speed' after confirmed cases surge past a half-million. https://t.co/gyQaRsK7Bj — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) July 9, 2020

Australia to halve numbers of returning citizens as virus surges https://t.co/32QW41J5sQ pic.twitter.com/HG0O6me0dZ — Reuters (@Reuters) July 10, 2020

Coronavirus: How New Zealand went 'hard and early' to beat Covid-19 https://t.co/W1eeY1pmTC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 9, 2020

Brazil to participate in major #COVID19 vaccine clinical trials. The nation is struggling w/ a soaring number of cases & deaths. Meanwhile, Brazil's president Jair Bolsanaro has been sued for taking off his face mask. He's COVID postive https://t.co/m013mtzMgn via @medical_xpress pic.twitter.com/D5BrE0S5ed — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 9, 2020

Two World Health Organization experts will spend the next two days in the Chinese capital to lay the groundwork for a larger mission to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/tfIyEVLz20 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 10, 2020

A small study finds evidence that pregnant women might be able to spread the coronavirus to their fetuses. https://t.co/wvij3M65ZD — AP Health & Science (@APHealthScience) July 9, 2020



Time to shut down again? As coronavirus cases surge, a growing chorus makes the case https://t.co/2stfzrRWgY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 10, 2020

Great chart here from JPMorgan, which illustrates the early Texas/Florida/Arizon reopening — and subsequent payback.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/SI4BAOIs6a — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) July 9, 2020

That road had a pretty steep upgrade @CountyofLA I’d recommend a lower gear. pic.twitter.com/OWQ7B5FkZQ — Santa Monica Primary Care (@santa_care) July 9, 2020

Data editor on the Houston Chronicle:

Cases, hospitalizations, deaths, all on the rise. It's not an increase in testing.

Hospitalization increase is not due to elective surgeries.

It's not only old people who are dying.

Yes, children can get COVID and pass COVID to others.

Yes, masks help prevent the spread. — Matt Dempsey (@mizzousundevil) July 9, 2020

County Medical Examiner in Corpus Christi, Texas says their morgue can no longer receive additional bodies. Asking for a FEMA morgue trailer.https://t.co/z4z6AWXoBm — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) July 9, 2020

They are nowhere close to herd immunity. https://t.co/fLbtyE1yOw — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 10, 2020

hell yeah I'm always spending 7 hours a day at Walmart. I eat a couple meals, sit in 10 different chairs, use the community computer, complain about the lack of air conditioning, it's rad even in quarantine https://t.co/fHWoQJEiyw — Zeddy (@Zeddary) July 9, 2020

all but guarantee at some point in the next years memos show up where these guys discuss deliberately enabling conditions to will spread the virus as fast as possible under some berserk cull-the-wheat-from-the-chaff herd immunity scheme to get people back to disneyworld https://t.co/G0roiluthM — kilgore trout, suburban female understander (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 9, 2020