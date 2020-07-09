Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Repub Rogues’ Gallery

From the paper of record in the company town whose monopoly industry is politics, the Washington Post: “Trump who? Senate GOP candidates in tight races avoid any mention of the president in campaign ads”

Republican senators up for reelection this fall in tight races have been unwilling to publicly criticize Trump as he continues to fan racial tensions and struggles to control a pandemic that has devastated the economy and killed close to 130,000 Americans. But they are being careful not to embrace him either.

In their campaign ads back home, it’s as if the unpopular incumbent president doesn’t exist, as Republicans choose instead to highlight their own achievements or go on the attack against their Democratic challengers.

This deliberate approach underscores the difficult position Republicans find themselves in as they head into an election season that looks increasingly grim for the party. The senators don’t want to clash with Trump and rile up his stable of loyal supporters whose votes they will need to be reelected, but they also don’t want to hug him tightly him and turn off more moderate voters whose views of the president have turned negative…

And we can be sure that, just as soon as some aspiring competitor brings this to the Squatter-in-Chief’s attention, he’s gonna respond by attacking them as RINOs, and siccing his social-media death cultists on every single ‘traitor’. Conservative columnist Henry Olsen, also in the Post — “This year’s Senate races spell disaster for the Republican Party”:

Republicans are beginning to gird themselves for a landslide defeat for President Trump that drags the entire party down. It could be even worse than they think…

… Public polls show incumbent Senate Republicans trailing in five states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maine and North Carolina. One recent poll from Georgia shows Sen. David Perdue leading his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, 45 percent to 42 percent, but that same poll also shows Trump trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the state by two percentage points, 47 percent to 45 percent. The clear implication is that Georgia is also in play if Trump’s ratings stay down, which would spell disaster for Republicans since the second Senate seat in Georgia, held by appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, is also on the November ballot. That’s seven GOP-held Senate seats at a high risk of switching parties, with only the Democratic-held seat in Alabama that is seen as a likely Republican pickup to offset those losses…

Republicans have little control over their fate, given the polarized and nationalized electorate. They could reprise a gambit from the 1996 election, where congressional Republicans argued voters should split their tickets to prevent President Bill Clinton from having a “blank check.” That is always a risky strategy, but it’s even riskier with the notoriously vindictive Trump. He would likely attack any Republican who dared to cut loose from his sinking ship, rendering such attempts futile from the start.

Things could get better. Republicans would hold many seats at all levels if Trump were to lose by only six points rather than 11 or more. Right now, though, for Republicans nationwide, that feels a lot like holding the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Let it be our job, and our joy, to spend the next crucial five months tying their Dear Leader tightly around the necks of every single GOP miscreant. Three hundred pounds of concealer-tainted albatross in an ill-fitting suit is quite the heavy load…

      Nora

      Great ad by the Lincoln Project. Not a name there I didn’t know and loathe, but good to remind people of how Trump stays in power.

      hells littlest angel

      Just a reminder: The Lincoln Project may not be a friend, but it’s an ally. You don’t have to like your allies, but they deserve respect.

      Baud

      “It’s dark days right now, and anybody who says it’s not dark days is not being honest,” said a GOP Senate campaign aide.

      Darkness is Brightness

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      My kindergarten teacher DIL went to a meeting of her school board last night. They discussed opening in the fall, and she was horrified. They didn’t think the kids should have to wear masks and weren’t all that hot on social distancing that would require rearranging classrooms in some way. She’s seeing her doctor today to see if her health would allow her to return to that situation. She’s had health issues so I predict he’ll say no. But then, who’s health would allow going into that situation?

      The board is of course made up of people who won an election. There may be no educators or health experts. They may mostly be people who want their taxes lower.

