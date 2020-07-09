From the paper of record in the company town whose monopoly industry is politics, the Washington Post: “Trump who? Senate GOP candidates in tight races avoid any mention of the president in campaign ads”

… Republican senators up for reelection this fall in tight races have been unwilling to publicly criticize Trump as he continues to fan racial tensions and struggles to control a pandemic that has devastated the economy and killed close to 130,000 Americans. But they are being careful not to embrace him either. In their campaign ads back home, it’s as if the unpopular incumbent president doesn’t exist, as Republicans choose instead to highlight their own achievements or go on the attack against their Democratic challengers. This deliberate approach underscores the difficult position Republicans find themselves in as they head into an election season that looks increasingly grim for the party. The senators don’t want to clash with Trump and rile up his stable of loyal supporters whose votes they will need to be reelected, but they also don’t want to hug him tightly him and turn off more moderate voters whose views of the president have turned negative…

Stop worrying if Trump will win. He won’t. But we need to obliterate him. We need to beat every Repub possible, from Trump to county road commissioners & coroners By Nov mask-less Repubs who haven’t killed each other will be hiding from people w pitchforks & torches — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 9, 2020

And we can be sure that, just as soon as some aspiring competitor brings this to the Squatter-in-Chief’s attention, he’s gonna respond by attacking them as RINOs, and siccing his social-media death cultists on every single ‘traitor’. Conservative columnist Henry Olsen, also in the Post — “This year’s Senate races spell disaster for the Republican Party”:



Republicans are beginning to gird themselves for a landslide defeat for President Trump that drags the entire party down. It could be even worse than they think… … Public polls show incumbent Senate Republicans trailing in five states: Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Maine and North Carolina. One recent poll from Georgia shows Sen. David Perdue leading his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, 45 percent to 42 percent, but that same poll also shows Trump trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the state by two percentage points, 47 percent to 45 percent. The clear implication is that Georgia is also in play if Trump’s ratings stay down, which would spell disaster for Republicans since the second Senate seat in Georgia, held by appointed Sen. Kelly Loeffler, is also on the November ballot. That’s seven GOP-held Senate seats at a high risk of switching parties, with only the Democratic-held seat in Alabama that is seen as a likely Republican pickup to offset those losses… Republicans have little control over their fate, given the polarized and nationalized electorate. They could reprise a gambit from the 1996 election, where congressional Republicans argued voters should split their tickets to prevent President Bill Clinton from having a “blank check.” That is always a risky strategy, but it’s even riskier with the notoriously vindictive Trump. He would likely attack any Republican who dared to cut loose from his sinking ship, rendering such attempts futile from the start. Things could get better. Republicans would hold many seats at all levels if Trump were to lose by only six points rather than 11 or more. Right now, though, for Republicans nationwide, that feels a lot like holding the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Let it be our job, and our joy, to spend the next crucial five months tying their Dear Leader tightly around the necks of every single GOP miscreant. Three hundred pounds of concealer-tainted albatross in an ill-fitting suit is quite the heavy load…