Some media outlets say today’s SCOTUS decisions on Trump’s taxes are a win for the big orange baby, but he sure ain’t acting like it:
Live shot of Trump right now: pic.twitter.com/3OpowGtuaK
— Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) July 9, 2020
Whaaaah!
And whaaaah some more:
What gives? Sounds like we probably won’t get to see his taxes before he’s driven from office, so that’s a bummer, but did anyone expect we would? What’s he so angry about? Does this complicate future money-laundering gigs, as some folks on Twitter are suggesting?
Open thread.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings