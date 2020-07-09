Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

SCOTUS gets POTUS's Goaticus

Some media outlets say today’s SCOTUS decisions on Trump’s taxes are a win for the big orange baby, but he sure ain’t acting like it:

Whaaaah!

SCOTUS gets POTUS's Goatus

And whaaaah some more:

SCOTUS gets POTUS's Goatus 1

What gives? Sounds like we probably won’t get to see his taxes before he’s driven from office, so that’s a bummer, but did anyone expect we would? What’s he so angry about? Does this complicate future money-laundering gigs, as some folks on Twitter are suggesting?

Open thread.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Formerly disgruntled in Oregon

      Poor Donnie doesn’t want to go to jail.

      Unfair! Obama didn’t have to go to jail!

      Reply
    geg6

      geg6

      I would definitely say yes, it constrains his ability for future money laundering. He thought he’d skate on having to provide his financials forever and in any type of court. He figured that, with a loss in November, he could go back to Marred-A-Lago and continue raking in Russian and Saudi cash in even bigger amounts and everyone would continue to think he is some sort of financial genius.

      Reply
    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      Man, it is not even noon and already I am having one of the best days I’ve had in years.  About four years, to be exact.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      What’s he so angry about?

      I agree with the Disgruntled one.  There’s something in those tax returns that the NY prosecutor will likely be able to use to jail Trump, or destroy him financially.  And of course, he knows damn well they’ll be leaked.

      EDIT-@Constance Reader:

      He’s angry because they didn’t rule that POTUS is above the law, period.

      I can’t deny, that’s a simple explanation that fits all available facts and everything we know about him.

      Reply
    Jeffro

      Jeffro

      I believe New York City is painting “Black Lives Matter” in front of Trump Tower starting today.

      karma is one heck of a thing

      Reply
    Wag

      Wag

      The only reason the m*********er “won” is because he refuses to cooperate and turn over the rightly requested documents. Now that he’ll have do the right thing and  turn over the documents, he knows he’ll be exposed as the crime boss that he is.

      So of course he’s losing his shit.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      So the Supreme Court punted on this in the most favorable way they could to Trump, and he’s really angry about it. Okay then.

      Is it sad that I’m getting to the point where I can’t even read him? He’s such a whiny toddler. It’s like listening to your kid tell them that you’re wrong they didn’t want strawberries even though they said they wanted strawberries and this isn’t fair and <deep breath> why are you LYING about whether or not they wanted strawberries and also you’d better give them strawberries NOW or they’ll do something that will make you sorry and okay the fact that this is our President is very much depressing me.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gin & Tonic

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      And of course, he knows damn well they’ll be leaked.

      I have to say, I have been impressed with the IRS’s operational security. I wish something, anything, had leaked, but being in or peripheral to infosec for many years now, it’s impressive.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      BIRB! Typing large because a…falcon? just swooped into our little courtyard dogwood ten feet from where I sit doing the home office thing. Fled before I could grab a camera, as birbs do.

      Reply
    Baud

      Baud

      Vance is going to get the documents, although I doubt he’ll leak them intentionally.  But that’s enough to get Trump upset, especially because he’ll be a private citizen again in 7 months.

      Reply
    oopzwtf

      oopzwtf

      Does he have to be driven from office? Could he just be dragged? To the nearest Standard Oil station, perhaps?

      Reply
    MJS

      MJS

      He’s caterwauling because 1) he’s stupid as fuck, and doesn’t see the temporary lifeline for what it is and 2) he has only one setting, as do his supporters – victim. Anything that doesn’t redound 100% in his favor is automatically deemed to be against him.

      Reply

