Point & Mock Open Thread: Trump Is *Trying* to Kill His Own Shock Troops (Again)

Foggy Bottom denizens at the Washington Post take a little private glee in denigrating Florida’s late-summer weather:

While no decision has been made, Republican officials are studying two outdoor professional sports stadiums near the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena where the convention is currently slated to be held. They are also looking more broadly into the logistics of pulling off an outdoor convention, according to two Republicans involved in the planning…

Trump was recently briefed on the options of moving the convention away from the indoor arena, officials said, and is expected to make a final decision in upcoming days.

Republicans involved in the planning believe there could be less risk of transmission and spreading for attendees in a larger outdoor arena than in the stadium, and attendees may be less concerned about taking part in such an event…

An outdoor convention could pose its own set of problems, however. Florida is particularly hot in the summer, with temperatures often climbing to 100 degrees, and rain is also a threat.

Republican officials have looked at the 121 Financial Ballpark, which hosts minor league games and seats about 11,000, and the TIAA Bank Field, which hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars and can seat more than 65,000. Both arenas are within a short walking distance of the VyStar Arena, an indoor facility that seats about 15,000. Republican officials recently toured both sites during a series of meetings in Jacksonville, officials say.

A spokesman for the Republican Party declined to comment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) suggested Thursday that it’s unclear what the circumstances will be in late August when the convention is held.

“I think the convention is a challenging situation, and a number of my colleagues have announced that they’re not going to attend,” McConnell said. “And we’ll have to wait and see how things look in late August to determine whether or not you can safely convene that many people.”…

The weekly count of admissions for coronavirus-like symptoms to health facilities in Duval County, where Jacksonville is located, has spiked to more than 700 from about 100 in early June, according to state health records. The county registered an average of 510 positive tests a day between June 29 and July 7, compared with 23 a day for the first nine days of June…

At this point, it honestly feels like McConnell and his minions are playing chicken with Dear Leader. You really wanna stand there at an outdoor stadium in the pouring rain, on camera, watching a bunch of amped-up old white people drop like flies?

Opinion from someone who has been to Jacksonville for professional reasons — Charlie Pierce, at Esquire:

President Petri Dish wants his big moment and, by god, he’s going to have it, even if it kills people, and it probably will. That’s why he jilted Charlotte in the first place.

… Jacksonville is a terrible place to have anything. I was there for the Super Bowl a few years back, and the hotel situation was so desperate that they put some of the high rollers on luxury yachts along the waterfront. The weather was hot, sticky, and the breezes felt like Velcro on your skin. And that was at the beginning of February. August must be absolutely delightful.

And all of that was without the efforts of the president’s Igor, Ron DeSantis, to turn Florida generally into a bioweapons lab. If there is another way the president* could have clusterfcked this convention, I don’t know what it is…

It’s not too late to move the whole thing to a cruise ship, is it? I hear there’s quite a bit of idle tonnage right now, for some reason.

Meanwhile, the list of high-ranking no-shows gets longer…

Sen. Pat Roberts, 84, told reporters he has matters to take care of in his home state of Kansas as he prepares for retirement. He is not sure if the convention will happen or not, he said, but if it does take place he is unlikely to be there.

“I have some things to do in Kansas that I’ve got to do,” Roberts said. “And unfortunately, I didn’t know what was canceled and what was not or whatever, so I will probably not be” attending…

Maybe they can make up some of those laminated cards saying they’ve got medical exemptions.

NYMag has a list of previous decliners:

In the past two days, five Republican senators have declined their invitations to the coronation beginning on August 24. On Monday, Chuck Grassley, the oldest Republican senator at 86, stated that he would not attend “because of the virus situation.” On Tuesday, 80-year-old Lamar Alexander joined him, with a spokesman for the retiring senator telling the Washington Post that he will not attend “because he believes the delegate spots should be reserved for those who have not had that privilege before as he has had.”

Three more senators who occasionally buck the president’s legislative agenda —Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Utah’s Mitt Romney, and Maine’s Susan Collins — will also not attend. As the Post notes Murkowski “often spends August in Alaska,” while an aide for Collins told the paper that she has never attended a national convention in a year in which she is up for reelection. A spokesperson for Senator Romney did not provide a reason, though spending a week among the president’s most ardent supporters following his vote to convict Trump in the impeachment trial doesn’t sound like the ideal summer trip…

    2. 2.

      Ken

      From the health perspective, it doesn’t matter whether they hold it in the 11,000 seat stadium or the 65,000 seat one. Trump will insist the attendees all be packed together so the crowd shots look good.

    4. 4.

      MattF

      Trump is looking for fluffers, and there’s going to be a shortage.

    5. 5.

      hells littlest angel

      “I have some things to do in Kansas that I’ve got to do.”

      A sentence which never has been, and never will be, spoken sincerely.

    6. 6.

      Sab

      When I was a kid in Florida in the 1960’s you could pretty much set your watch by the afternoon thunderstorms. There was always one, everyday, at about 4 p.m. Is that still true?

    7. 7.

      Aleta

      (Post) The Republican Party of Texas is suing the city of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner (D) for breach of contract after he canceled the party’s in-person convention due to the coronavirus pandemic.
      The Texas GOP claims the decision is politically motivated and requested the George R. Brown Convention Center be forced to adhere to the contract. It asked for a temporary restraining order to keep the city from restricting the convention center’s events.
      “Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s use of the force majeure clause is just a pretext to his intent to treat the Republican Party of Texas differently than other groups (…)” Republican Party of Texas Chairman James Dickey said in a statement. “It should go without saying that a political viewpoint cannot be the basis for unequal treatment.”
      … The three-day event was set to begin July 16.

      Turner has previously said, “The public health concerns outweighed anything else.”

      (According to data tracked by The Washington Post) The state reported nearly 10,000 new cases Wednesday and was one of only three states with more than 4,000 new cases. Harris County, where Houston is located, has the highest amount of total cases in the state and reported its second-highest number of new cases Wednesday.

    8. 8.

      Martin

      Jesus. Can’t we just rent one of the Princess ships to host them. Lots of lodging, open bar, no protestors. They can keep their rent boys down in steerage. Send them out east of Jacksonville.

    9. 9.

      BigJimSlade

      Sorry for the off-topic, but it just occurred to me that the whole Lady Antebellum / Lady A thing is easy to solve – I’m sure the name Lady KKK is still available.

    10. 10.

      SiubhanDuinne

      100°-degree temperatures, high humidity, and afternoon/early evening downpours are all very well, but I really think a hurricane is in order.

      (I wish no harm to the innocent residents of Jacksonville and environs. I’m just saying.)

    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      @Aleta: I propose a compromise: The Texas GOP will be allowed into the convention center, but the doors will then be welded shut until they go two continuous weeks without anyone testing positive.

    17. 17.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Sab:

      I lived in Tampa for six years in the late ‘60s-early ‘70s, and the afternoon storms were absolutely like clockwork.

      They also had sharply-defined boundaries. More than once, I remember standing in the bright sunshine and watching it simply pour across the street (and vice versa, on one unhappy occasion).

    19. 19.

      Redshift

      @Aleta:

      Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner’s use of the force majeure clause is just a pretext to his intent to treat the Republican Party of Texas differently 

      Bwahaha, “treated differently”! Good luck proving in court that anyone else was allowed to hold a large indoor gathering.

    22. 22.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

       If there is another way the president* could have clusterfcked this convention, I don’t know what it is…

      Oh the day is young Mr Pierce.  A tornado that booth floods the stadium and then dumps a dozen sharks into the convention come to mind.

    23. 23.

      Roger Moore

      If there is another way the president* could have clusterfcked this convention, I don’t know what it is

      He could have waited longer before changing plans, but that’s about the only thing I can think of.

    24. 24.

      TS (the original)

      McConnell said. And we’ll have to wait and see how things look in late August to determine whether or not you can safely convene that many people.”…

      Leaving it rather late to organise something else – it seems we have republicans in disarray.

    27. 27.

      Calouste

      @SiubhanDuinne: IIRC Jacksonville has never been hit by a hurricane, because of the geography and shallowness of the sea nearby. I.o.w. the hurricane can’t draw enough energy from the sea water to sustain itself in that area.

    31. 31.

      mrmoshpotato

      Republican officials have looked at the 121 Financial Ballpark, which hosts minor league games and seats about 11,000, and the TIAA Bank Field, which hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars and can seat more than 65,000.

      Eleven thousand, sixty-five thousand, potato, potahto.

       

      I see Turtle-faced Fascist Motherfucker is going to wait to see how many parents with dead children are ready with pitchforks and torches.

    32. 32.

      MattF

      @Baud: And then a great pyramid that the delegates climb up, committing suicide when they get to the top. Replaces the traditional balloon release.

    33. 33.

      chopper

      600 pasty State Senators getting heat stroke as Trump enters hour 3 of a soliloquy about the largest boat parade in history

      also there’s a category 3 hurricane coming. and killer bees that bred with murder hornets, and they got sucked up into the hurricane so now it’s shooting killer bee murder hornets at them at 130 miles an hour.

    34. 34.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      You know, there is the other burning question; what is Trump going to do to one up Clint Eastwood ranting at an empty chair like at the 2011 GOP convention? That is some pretty big clown shoes to fill. My bet; a Donald Trump impersonator dies after falling 50ft on to the stage after his safety harness breaks during a skit showing Trump ascending to Mt Rushmore.

    35. 35.

      Ken

      @Roger Moore: There’s still plenty of time for him to make more changes. A scenario:

      • They sign a contract for the 11,000 seat stadium.
      • Trump hears that a bigger stadium is available and insists they switch.
      • Two days before the convention, he finds out that fewer than 2,000 people are attending, and insists they go back to a smaller indoor venue so it won’t look empty.

      Result: The RNC ends up paying for four venues, including the “business meeting” in NC.

    36. 36.

      Sab

      Well, Gov DeWine is tightening up on us because the honor system didn’t work. My county now has mandatory masks ( yay) but not so yay because we are now red code (3rd level out of 4 levels where 4 is lockdown.

      ETA: not a peep out of Senator Rob Portman about coronavirus or helping schools. He is concerned about the National Parks looking run down.

      I need to stop typimg with my thumbs.

    38. 38.

      Florida Frog

      @Calouste: it floods like mad in tropical storms even. There is even some beginnings of “sunny day flooding” but it is a miserable place to spend a hurricane.

