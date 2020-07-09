Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: We {Heart} NYC

Every great city is, eventually, Terry Pratchett’s Ankh-Morpork…

Click on any tweet to read the whole thing. (For once, the replies are pretty good, too.)

  • debbie
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Martin
  • Nicole
  • rikyrah
  • WaterGirl

    6Comments

      Nicole

      Oh my gosh, I know exactly which street vendor her dad is! What a wonderful Twitter thread.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      the naked cowboy is not wearing his mask properly

      also…

      John Whitehouse @existentialfish· 36m

      Trump tells Hannity that he “very recently” “aced” a cognitive test: “I took it at Walter Reed, a medical center, in front of doctors, and they were very surprised”

      Again, these are the tests when they ask you tell a chicken from a camel from a dog from a fish, and draw the hands on a clock that indicate “6:20” or “9:45”. My father took them after a series of mini-strokes in his late 80s

      also, the President of These United States apparently saw multiple doctors at that mystery trip to Walter Reed, who wanted to test his cognitive abilities

