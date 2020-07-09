Allow me to entertain you with thread: A few days ago, there was a twitter storm about the worst places in NYC. Many people said Times Square, which I would typically agree with except for one thing: My dad. 1/11 — Tiffany D. Jackson (@WriteinBK) July 8, 2020

Every great city is, eventually, Terry Pratchett’s Ankh-Morpork…

Some of you don't know this but my dad is a street vendor in Times Square. He's been at the same spot on 45th and Broadway for the last 23 years. (ie. he was there before MTV's TRL madness). He has SEEN some thangs. 2/11 pic.twitter.com/gKgG8kHORi — Tiffany D. Jackson (@WriteinBK) July 8, 2020

Times Square has unwritten rules between the vendors, entertainers, police, and everyone in between. I know a lot of the ins and outs: where the clean bathrooms are, how to navigate through building, which hotdog stands are legit, & been backstage of most Broadway theatres 4/11 — Tiffany D. Jackson (@WriteinBK) July 8, 2020

I kinda grew up there & the staples have seen me grow. Naked Cowboy sent me a card for my HS graduation. Some of the sketch artists came to my graduation party. Free bicycle taxi to job interviews. When I went to India, guy at the hotdog stand next to my dad gave me tips! 5/11 — Tiffany D. Jackson (@WriteinBK) July 8, 2020

All this to say: Time Square is def a tourist hell trap, but it's also a microcosm of the very hustlers that make New York NEW YORK! A lot of them have lost their livelihood but some are still out there…selling whatever they got and keeping this city…unique. 10/11 pic.twitter.com/2XxzdfY2h9 — Tiffany D. Jackson (@WriteinBK) July 8, 2020

Click on any tweet to read the whole thing. (For once, the replies are pretty good, too.)