Only for a moment, and the moment's gone

It’s possible we are looking at a blue wave election in a redistricting year. That doesn’t happen very often. So I’m looking at some interesting elections that could make a difference.

Here’s a cool one I found out about from Sam Wang. In Kansas, there’s a Democratic governor, but Republicans have a veto-proof majority. One seat would end that veto-proof majority. That means if Dems can flip one seat, they’ll have a seat at the table for redistricting. (BTW, the Kansas Senate race could also be in play. I’ll check back in after the primary in a few weeks.)

Give here to the Kansas Democratic party.

  Another Scott
  AnotherBruce
  DougJ

    1.

      Another Scott

      My brother was born in Kansas.

      Obama's mother was from Kansas.

      There are good people there.  Let's help them throw the monsters out!

      Donated.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    3.

      AnotherBruce

      I'm in favor of artful redistricting. Our side ought to do it.  Should it be fair? I don't know, but you can bet that the other side would do it, and I'm tired of unilateral disarnament. It would be useful to have the Republicans wander around the wilderness for about 10 years if we do it right.

