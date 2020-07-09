It’s possible we are looking at a blue wave election in a redistricting year. That doesn’t happen very often. So I’m looking at some interesting elections that could make a difference.

Here’s a cool one I found out about from Sam Wang. In Kansas, there’s a Democratic governor, but Republicans have a veto-proof majority. One seat would end that veto-proof majority. That means if Dems can flip one seat, they’ll have a seat at the table for redistricting. (BTW, the Kansas Senate race could also be in play. I’ll check back in after the primary in a few weeks.)

Give here to the Kansas Democratic party.