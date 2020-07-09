On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s. Submit Your Photos

Tonight we have delightful flower photos. The azalea in the top picture is magnificent! I would kill to have that in my garden. If that seems a little dark… well, we couldn’t have an After Dark post with only bright, happy, gorgeous flowers, could we? Seriously, though, it would be great to keep these posts politics-free. This is the submitter’s moment to share their world with the rest of us. ~WaterGirl

Emma

Hello again! I read Mike in Oly’s post about his trip to Mt. Pleasant 1.5 years ago, which inspired me to plan a road trip with my mom that would both test my new Leaf and my ability to not secretly abandon her in Longview. (Just kidding, Mumz, I would only abandon you at Southcenter Mall 😉) My mom absolutely loves flowers and plants in general, so after much planning on where to get free charging stations and decent meals, off we went in June, which is the tail end of iris season, 2019. I’ll spare you the video I took of my mom blissfully unaware of an army of geese marching up on her and get right to the flowers.