Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

The Math Demands It!

What fresh hell is this?

Women: They Get Shit Done

The revolution will be supervised.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Verified, but limited!

Just a few bad apples.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

Consistently wrong since 2002

Also, too.

The house always wins.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This is how realignments happen…

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

All your base are belong to Tunch.

No one could have predicted…

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Yes we did.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Biden For President / ETA: New Time 3 PM Live: Biden Economic Recovery Plan

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Llelldorin
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Yutsano

      I love that picture.

      When does it start?

      Oh and if I didn’t mention it: Dad was in the hospital for a couple days. He had severe tachycardia seemingly out of nowhere. We sent him to the worst hospital in the area so they just kicked him back home. He seems okay but we’re watching him.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.