Jacksonville attorneys file a lawsuit to block the city from hosting the Republican National Convention amid the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/nfvKqfw7Gt — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 9, 2020

… The complaint, filed in Duval County, lists many reasons against Jacksonville hosting the event, including that it would be “a nuisance injurious to the health (and) welfare” of the city’s community. The complaint has yet to be recorded by the court clerk in Duval County’s Circuit Court, according to attorney Jim Blecke. The lawsuit comes days after Florida, now the nation’s No. 1 hot spot for the virus, set a record last Saturday for the most new coronavirus cases in a single day for any state during the pandemic, with a total of 11,458, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The state currently has more than 223,000 confirmed cases, according to the university.

The complaint mentioned that, following a loosening of restrictions in the state, the number of coronavirus cases has spiked and that “to avoid community spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and welfare of Plaintiffs and the community, it is necessary and essential that all super spreader events where large numbers of people congregate in close proximity indoors not occur.”… The complaint also said that, unless the court issues a restriction, “the congregation of thousands of people in close proximity for extended periods of time will constitute a nuisance and result in massive spread of COVID-19 among the persons in attendance and throughout the City of Jacksonville and Northeast Florida and interfere in Plaintiffs’ use and enjoyment of their property and right to be free of infliction of disease and death.” Florida faces potential challenges in handling the outbreak that could come to a head during the convention. A CNN investigation on Monday found that health authorities in the state often fail to do contact tracing, long considered a key tool in containing an outbreak…

Does it matter?

No, seriously. Does it really matter to the President?

I don’t think it does. https://t.co/EqH0TMROVw — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) July 5, 2020

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag, “Why the Convention Trump Wants to Have Is Worse Than Useless”:

With each passing day, it’s becoming more obvious that the old-school, packed-hall national political convention the president is forcing his party to undertake — despite the inconvenience, cost, and risk — may have to be canceled or scaled back, lest it become a supersize version of the Trump fiasco in Tulsa.

First of all, thanks to Trump’s decision to yank key parts of the convention from its original site in Charlotte, financing the event has become a struggle, as the New York Times reports… The financial situation has been exacerbated by the second big problem: Trump has moved his convention from a coronavirus frying pan to a coronavirus wildfire… It’s also possible, of course, that Trump is so enamored of the kind of convention he wants that he will push on with it despite the risk of delegates not showing up or, worse yet, attending a super-spreader event that makes a lot of people sick… Beyond that, of course, the very idea of conventions as stage-managed infomercials that dominate the airwaves with positive messaging could be dead wrong this particular year. Unless the coronavirus really does miraculously vanish between now and late August (Trump’s big acceptance speech is scheduled for August 27), the risks the GOP is taking will get a lot of attention even if the worst doesn’t happen. And the pandemic and its economic impact will probably rob both conventions of the kind of obsessive media attention they typically get. Republicans should have stuck with Charlotte and moved to a largely virtual convention that would have been far safer and likely more effective from the party’s point of view. As it is, the whole event may simply demonstrate how the president’s narcissism is the GOP’s real — if inadvertent — reelection message.

Houston Cancels Texas GOP Convention https://t.co/fHzf2uKdFz via @politicalwire — Taegan Goddard (@politicalwire) July 8, 2020