Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Just a few bad apples.

How has Obama failed you today?

Not all heroes wear capes.

We have all the best words.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Wetsuit optional.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We still have time to mess this up!

This blog will pay for itself.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

What fresh hell is this?

Reality always wins in the end.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

You are here: Home / Election Year / Late Night GOP Stupidity Open Thread: The Cursed GOP Convention

Late Night GOP Stupidity Open Thread: The Cursed GOP Convention

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

The complaint, filed in Duval County, lists many reasons against Jacksonville hosting the event, including that it would be “a nuisance injurious to the health (and) welfare” of the city’s community. The complaint has yet to be recorded by the court clerk in Duval County’s Circuit Court, according to attorney Jim Blecke.

The lawsuit comes days after Florida, now the nation’s No. 1 hot spot for the virus, set a record last Saturday for the most new coronavirus cases in a single day for any state during the pandemic, with a total of 11,458, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The state currently has more than 223,000 confirmed cases, according to the university.
The complaint mentioned that, following a loosening of restrictions in the state, the number of coronavirus cases has spiked and that “to avoid community spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and welfare of Plaintiffs and the community, it is necessary and essential that all super spreader events where large numbers of people congregate in close proximity indoors not occur.”…

The complaint also said that, unless the court issues a restriction, “the congregation of thousands of people in close proximity for extended periods of time will constitute a nuisance and result in massive spread of COVID-19 among the persons in attendance and throughout the City of Jacksonville and Northeast Florida and interfere in Plaintiffs’ use and enjoyment of their property and right to be free of infliction of disease and death.”

Florida faces potential challenges in handling the outbreak that could come to a head during the convention. A CNN investigation on Monday found that health authorities in the state often fail to do contact tracing, long considered a key tool in containing an outbreak…

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag, “Why the Convention Trump Wants to Have Is Worse Than Useless”:

With each passing day, it’s becoming more obvious that the old-school, packed-hall national political convention the president is forcing his party to undertake — despite the inconvenience, cost, and risk — may have to be canceled or scaled back, lest it become a supersize version of the Trump fiasco in Tulsa.

First of all, thanks to Trump’s decision to yank key parts of the convention from its original site in Charlotte, financing the event has become a struggle, as the New York Times reports

The financial situation has been exacerbated by the second big problem: Trump has moved his convention from a coronavirus frying pan to a coronavirus wildfire…

It’s also possible, of course, that Trump is so enamored of the kind of convention he wants that he will push on with it despite the risk of delegates not showing up or, worse yet, attending a super-spreader event that makes a lot of people sick…

Beyond that, of course, the very idea of conventions as stage-managed infomercials that dominate the airwaves with positive messaging could be dead wrong this particular year. Unless the coronavirus really does miraculously vanish between now and late August (Trump’s big acceptance speech is scheduled for August 27), the risks the GOP is taking will get a lot of attention even if the worst doesn’t happen. And the pandemic and its economic impact will probably rob both conventions of the kind of obsessive media attention they typically get.

Republicans should have stuck with Charlotte and moved to a largely virtual convention that would have been far safer and likely more effective from the party’s point of view. As it is, the whole event may simply demonstrate how the president’s narcissism is the GOP’s real — if inadvertent — reelection message.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • burnspbesq
  • Calouste
  • danielx
  • Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]
  • Lacuna Synechdoche
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Mai naem mobile
  • Redshift
  • rikyrah
  • Ruckus
  • senyordave
  • TS (the original)
  • West of the Rockies
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    2. 2.

      West of the Rockies

      Is the Texas GOP fighting the cancellation of their little plague event? Cancellation wasn’t their choice.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @West of the Rockies:

      Given the numbers in the MS lege, probably most. Hopefully, several die by drowning in their own lung fluid.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Hkedi [Kang T. Q.]

      Dear Conservatives,

      Edgar Allen Poe’s short story “The Masque of the Red Death” was meant to be a horror story/warning.  Not a FREAKING INSTRUCTION MANUAL!!!!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Redshift

      “…and interfere in Plaintiffs’ use and enjoyment of their property and right to be free of infliction of disease and death.”

      I’m glad someone has finally explicitly put this in terms of “your freedumb to not wear a mask does not override my freedom to go about my everyday life without suffering severe illness or death.”

      One small consolation of this whole thing is that it has made it abundantly clear what those of us paying attention knew from the gun debate, that “freedom” to conservatives means “I get to do whatever I want no matter how much harm it does to other people.”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      danielx

      It just hit me with a resounding thud, and confess to some shame that it took this long: Trump really does not give a flying fuck how many people die of Covid-19, as long as he’s not one of them. I truly do not care about how he was deprived of love as a child, except insofar as its lack helped turn him into the sociopath he is today.

      Other people are nothing more than life sized cardboard cutouts to him, to be retained or discarded according to whether they amuse or annoy him. Events have no significance to him except for how they affect him personally or how he can manipulate them to his own advantage. A lot of people have died unnecessarily and a lot more are going to, and he does not care aside from how he can turn the situation to his personal advantage. Which is key to his ongoing rage: as a lot of people have pointed out, a virus does not care about mean tweets, threats, flattery or bribes. One such is currently fucking with his political prospects and there is nothing he can do about it.

      I will never forgive those who voted for him, nor his enablers in Congress. The first because they voted for a fraud, and the evidence was right there to be seen. It’s easy to say one understands the temptation to say “fuck you!” to the world in general by voting for a criminal fool, but, you know, resisting (most) temptations and thinking logically is part of being an adult. The latter because they knew exactly what he was like and let him get away with it, in full knowledge that he was and is intellectually and morally incapable of dealing with a crisis. Now, now when it’s too late to do anything effective, now Mitch McConnell urges people to wear masks – to name one example.

      My rage runneth over, and it’s not good for me.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      senyordave

      I would be rooting for the convention to take place 100% except that two things would happen:

      1.  These shitbags will pass the virus on to innocents in other parts of the country.
      2.  Other innocents in in FL will be impacted.
      Reply
    10. 10.

      burnspbesq

      @West of the Rockies:

      For public consumption, you betcha. Their true feelings can be seen in the decisions by pretty much every statewide office-holder to pre-record their speeches and not be physically present.

      They were hoping that Turner would bail them out, and he did.

      Remember, “Republican hypocrisy” is redundant.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Anne Laurie

      @danielx: Other people are nothing more than life sized cardboard cutouts to him, to be retained or discarded according to whether they amuse or annoy him.

      Every person not Donald Trump is a trading card to Donald Trump.  And he’s not even sophisticated enough for something like Magic: the Gathering — or even Pokemon — we’re all baseball trading cards.  He swallows the strip of gum, waves his ‘trophies’ around in hopes of impressing his fellow collectors, and puts the discards in the spokes of his tricycle.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Lacuna Synechdoche

      Well, maybe Trump could move the convention to someplace like South Dakota. He already knows Noemi will let him pack a convention center full of maskless old white people with potential co-morbidities up the wazoo.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      senyordave

      @danielx: My rage runneth over, and it’s not good for me.

      My wife says I should drop politics on the internet, I am too angry most of the time.  She used to have a rule, no politics while we are in our bedroom, even if we were watching TV.  Now the rule is no politics upstairs.

      Nothing could happen to Trump or any of his defenders over the age of 17 that would bother me.  They have demeaned this country.

      The cardboard cutout analogy is perfect.  I have never known a person who is even close to being as bad a person as Trump is.  I truly believe that he is very close to a completely worthless human being, devoid of any redeeming characteristic.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TS (the original)

      Like everything the GOP has done – wherever or in whatever form they have their convention – it will be a big fail. Democrats realised they would need a virtual convention & started planning for same. The GOP will realise this a week before the convention (as is happening in Texas) & there will be no plans & no people available with the skills to run it.

      Everything trump touches turns to dust.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Mai naem mobile

      Well we here in Phoenix are going to have a heat wave for the next few days(114-116 degrees) so COVID should be all gone from here just like Donnie said.  Gov Ducey can invite him to have his little convention here. It would do wonders for Martha McSaĺlly’s senate race.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ruckus

      @TS (the original):

      Every thing he touches turns to shit, and then the shit turns to dust, but not until every single person has had to live with the stench, the flies, the possible disease.

      That intermediate step is always there in shitforbrains world.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.