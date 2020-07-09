I laughed.
Reader Interactions
60Comments
- 1.
Have you been sniffing one of your pet’s dandruff ? that is a hell of a picture :-)
- 2.
I laughed, too. And cried and screamed and pondered flinging myself into a volcano.
- 3.
haha Do I dare put it on Nextdoor? hmmm
- 4.
Rats don’t carry the plague, it is the fleas on the rats that do! There, I ran rings around you logically.
- 5.
You know that Keith Richards and Betty White will be all that’s left by the end of the year, right? And Twinkies.— 🇨🇦Canadian Beaver🇨🇦 (@CanadianBeave13) July 9, 2020
- 6.
This article
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/09/health/regeneron-monoclonal-antibodies.html
is amazing. Daughter works 19 hours(!) a day on monoclonal Rona treatment in Westchester hot zone, while mother works overtime treating Rona patients in nearby hospital.
- 7.
Just last fall, I was teaching a grad seminar that included some new-ish research on the Bubonic Plague pandemic of the 14th century. One student was sure that if something like that threatened to happen now it would be easy to deal with because we know so much more now (not like those ignorant people in the Middle Ages). I think about that interaction frequently and I wonder if this all happened because that student brought on the wrath of the whatever from on high atop the thing.
- 8.
I laughed. And then also despaired, because I went to my local grocery store and saw several people wearing their masks below their nose and one wearing his around his chin and I’M SO FUCKING ANGRY ABOUT IT.
- 9.
“Hey, that’s my emotional support rat and this is my honest-to-goodness-genuine laminated card that says I CAN TOO HAVE A RAT!”
- 10.
@Jerzy Russian: And I am doing nothing to control my pets’ fleas because worried about Covid. So there! Also too I should be worried about standing water in the back yard. Mosquitos don’t get Covid but they transmit other stuff.
- 11.
@azelie: A lot of the animals in the American west have the plague.
- 12.
Rats don’t carry the plague, it is the fleas on the rats that do! There, I ran rings around you logically.
14th Century Twitter. And it’s not a pike, it’s a halberd, libtard!
- 13.
@Nicole: I was buying presliced and bagged turkey from the deli, and then I went by when they were slicing it and they all had their noses sticking out of their masks. I didn ‘t buy, went home and fed the rest to the dogs, called management to complain ( common-sense, not Karenish behavior) and then set the calendar watch ahead another week. Sigh.
- 14.
Couldn’t find it as a standalone, so linking to the relevant bit. “It’s not something I’m proud of.”
:)
- 15.
Dude, pikes are for squares.
/obscure military humor
- 16.
Otter, and penguins and dinos! Oh my!
A moment of relaxing sea otter content is the perfect way to float into the middle of the week. 🦦Watch as Ellie looks for snacks in a toy! This type of enrichment is mentally stimulating, rewarding and taps into a sea otter’s foraging behavior. pic.twitter.com/bLJzgaEpnb— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) July 1, 2020
Penguin friends Izzy and Darwin waddled over from the reopened @shedd_aquarium to meet some new friends! 🐧🐧🦕 Exciting Field reopening news coming soon, so you too can visit SUE! 🦖✨ pic.twitter.com/FpjLL7aTwT— Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) July 8, 2020
- 17.
@Nicole: Our governor made us Code 3 so now we are entitled to yell at them instead of just being elderly wimps. I am bursting with angry enthusiasm. Hope nobody beats us up.
My current dogs aren’t at all large. The canine love of my life was 28 inches at her shoulder and weighed 135 pounds and always had my best interests at heart. But she liked cats, kittens, puppies and guinea pigs ( as friends and playmates, not as food.)
- 18.
@Pete Mack: you’ve been blessed by damn good women!
- 19.
Made me laugh.
- 20.
I also laughed at this, because I’m a terrible person.
- 21.
Author Seanan McGuire is also a musician, and wrote a long, excellent song about The Black Death (sadly, no audio copies are online) in which she argues that it wasn’t Y. pestis but a hemorrhagic fever of some sort. I am not in a position to judge its accuracy, but assuming her facts are accurate, the case is good.
And it is the basis of a GREAT story she tells about trying to contact the CDC (IIRC).
- 22.
WSJ on strong-arm tactics by the DoJ to try to prevent M. Cohen from publishing his book. He refused(though is reported to have agreed, too late). (It is unclear if it was because of his being photographed in a restaurant, or just the justice department seeing if they could strong-arm him.)
I am very much wanting to see W. Barr squirming futilely under oath. If Trump pardons him, then harsher fates (may) await. And he’s not the only one in the DJT administration deserving of punishment. After a fair trial and conviction, of course. (My lineup; Barr, Miller, Pompeo, Wolf, Trump, Navarro, others, oh so many others.)
Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Sent Back to Prison – Bureau of Prisons says Cohen breached conditions of home confinement
Mr. Cohen was released to home confinement in May over coronavirus concerns. On Thursday he and his lawyer, Jeffrey Levine, went to the courthouse to sign papers for the home confinement and pick up his ankle bracelet, according to Lanny Davis, Mr. Cohen’s legal adviser and former lawyer.
When the two men arrived, Mr. Davis said, probation officers presented a list of eight terms Mr. Cohen would have to agree to as part of his home confinement. They included agreeing not to speak to any member of the media, not to tweet or post on social media and not to publish a book while serving out the remainder of his sentence, which is slated to end in May 2022.
Mr. Cohen has said he started writing a book while serving time in an Otisville, N.Y., federal prison since May 2019. He told the probation officers he had already finished his book and didn’t want to give up his right to publish it or to engage with reporters or on social media, Mr. Davis said. Mr. Cohen noted he had been able to interact with reporters while in prison.
- 23.
My rodent. My choice.
- 25.
Okay, this is kind of terrifying, but the person in the picture looks exactly, I mean clone-identical, to my brother.
The one who completely and non-ironically believes the earth is flat.
(Why yes, he did vote for Trump, why do you ask?)
- 26.
This year I have potted herbs on my balcony. Today a sparrow spent all afternoon pruning my thyme; clipping off pieces to line the nest. Im fascinated with the bug repellant knowledge, and it made me smile. Thought I’d share it 😊
Who cant use a birb smile ?
- 27.
@Sab:
Yep, from 7 to 12 counties in a single day. //
- 28.
When the jaws open wide and there’s more jaws inside, that’s a Moray pic.twitter.com/piU3UtyQlh
— Alby (@AlbzSFC) July 4, 2020
- 29.
@Alison Rose: Mrs. Bates?
- 30.
@MagdaInBlack: Well-seasoned nest.
- 31.
Perpetrator: “What, never heard the expression flaming asshole?”
:)
- 32.
@Sab: I really do want to start pepper spraying these people.
- 33.
ya 😄 I was expecting that from you 😄
- 34.
I’m expecting Nosferatu, any minute now.
- 35.
Skunk oil lingers.
Just sayin’.
- 36.
Sup BJ.
So, last week, I had that screening phone interview with the hiring manager for a Lab Supervisor position with my current employer at there ref lab in Houston. They contacted me today and I’ve been advanced to phase 2…a 60min panel interview (w/4 people) via Skype.
I’ve never interviewed via Skype. Any pointers on using Skype, including aesthetic pointers? Also it’s my first Supervisor position interview. I know they are interesting in someone who can work along with another Supervisor and handle more of the personnel issues along with the technical issues (the other Supervisor is very good on the Technical part, they need someone to complement the Tech part).
So any advice for interviewing via Skype and what types of “examples” should I have for the interview.
- 37.
If the Black Plaque happened in 2020 …
Uhhhhh.
(CNN)In the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, a city is on high alert. On Tuesday, they confirmed a case of a disease that has persisted centuries after it caused the most deadly pandemic in human history — the bubonic plague.
The case was first discovered in the city of Bayannur, located northwest of Beijing, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. A hospital alerted municipal authorities of the suspected case on Saturday. By Sunday, local authorities had issued a citywide Level 3 warning for plague prevention, the second lowest in a four-level system.
- 38.
@Bill Arnold: IIRC in one of Spider Robinson’s “Callahan” stories, the bar regulars were having a “That’s Amore” punning contest. I remember a couple:
When an eel bites your heel and make-a you squeal, that’s a moray
He’s a comic, a ham, and his name’s Amsterdam, that’s a Morey
A New Zealand lad sports tattoos by his dad, that’s a Maori
- 39.
Those fuckers are terrifying. Ran into one or two while scuba diving on some reefs (no touching of the reef allowed!). Much more terrifying than sharks, which generally shy away from humans. Barracuda are the most aggressive, though, I’ve found.
- 40.
@Spanky: There are a half-dozen or so plague cases every year in the U.S., it’s endemic in the west. Pro tip: When in the Rockies, do not pick up dead or dying rodents.
- 41.
@MattF: Schreck, Kinski or Jones?
- 42.
Make sure you have a good background and good lighting. Make sure you are in the center of the screen and that the camera isn’t looking up your nose. And as Adam would advise, hydrate!
- 43.
Barracuda are the most aggressive, though, I’ve found.
Sounds like barracuda are crazy on you.
- 44.
@Spanky: There’s always some bubonic plague cases around. US still gets 20 or so each year. Doesn’t spread because we’re relatively sanitary now.
- 45.
I’ve been dealing with coworkers who refuse to wear masks even though we are all in the office together all day. I’m the only person in my office who wears a mask. The person who infuriates me the most is the office manager who has been complaining that we are back at work because her mom has stage four cancer and cannot get COVID. I tried suggesting that at the very least we should all be wearing masks. She balked at that because she supposedly can’t breath in a mask.
Well this morning she complained to me (standing way too close not wearing a mask) that someone came into the office not wearing a mask and stood way too close talking to her. She told me and I said nothing – NOT A THING and now she is not happy with me.
A very helpful jackal suggested I order some face shields so I mentioned them to her because it would protect her and she wouldn’t have trouble breathing.
I was soooo nice about it and she balked and thought it was ridiculous.
I fucking hate people.
- 46.
@Ken:
Wouldn’t be surprised if the author of that tweet was riffing on that scene.
For context for others, Dean Martin made that song big, prior to my birth:
Dean Martin – That’s Amore – YouTube –
When the world seems to shine like you’ve had too much wine
That’s amore
- 47.
@mrmoshpotato: You’ve got a big heart!
- 48.
@Enhanced Voting Techniques: Yes, they do…plague is endemic among those cute ground squirrels, prairie dogs and chipmunks out there…
- 49.
@lamh36: You may want to try it out with a friend first to see how your normal speaking style works with Skype. I’ve been on meetings with people who unconsciously rock back and forth when they talk. It’s not really noticeable in person, but on a webcam it’s super distracting.
- 50.
@lamh36: I would have examples teed up about times when you took a leadership role among your peers, even though you weren’t their supervisor. Maybe you coordinated/collated everyone’s test results for the supervisor – something along those lines. Did you lead a team of your peers for some project? Collaborate with others on a presentation? You’re looking for examples of your ability to work and play well with others without directly managing them.
- 51.
@lamh36: Have a bookcase behind you. You’ll look intelligent and put together.
EDIT: formatting on mobile is getting difficult. Firefox on Android.
- 52.
Dude, pikes are for squares.
I see what you did there.
- 53.
when the amazon driver delivers a package but you don't want to let the cat out pic.twitter.com/wQKUCjeMop— Simon Sarris (@simonsarris) July 5, 2020
- 54.
@lamh36: Debbie had some important notes, I would add a couple of others…
go to the bathroom before the meeting
have something to sip on, because doing a lot of talking can cause the coughs
close your door to reduce distractions
power off your cellphone unless you need it to go into the mtg
- 55.
@Sab:
called management to complain ( common-sense, not Karenish behavior)
…although if ever there were a time to go Full Karen….
- 56.
@lamh36: Check out askamanager. There’s a ton of stuff in her archives on virtual interviewing.
- 57.
@lamh36: Congratulations!
No personal words of wisdom from me, but maybe check out – https://twitter.com/ratemyskyperoom?lang=en
:-)
Good luck!!
Cheers,
Scott.
- 58.
Today a sparrow spent all afternoon pruning my thyme
🎶 I’m prunin’ my thyme,
‘Cause that’s the kind of birb I’m 🎶
- 59.
@Yutsano: But make sure the bookcase is empty. :)
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings