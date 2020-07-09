We have a nice comet for the next few days that can be seen with binoculars. I located it quite easily this morning. It’s getting lost in the dawn light here in New Mexico, but people in the Pacific time zone can probably still see it.

Here’s how to find it:

If you are standing facing east, you will see Venus, which is the third-brightest object in the sky (after the moon and sun). Look to the planet’s left to see the bright star Capella. The comet will be below Capella on the morning of July 8.