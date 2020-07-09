Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Early Morning Comet Post

We have a nice comet for the next few days that can be seen with binoculars. I located it quite easily this morning. It’s getting lost in the dawn light here in New Mexico, but people in the Pacific time zone can probably still see it.

Here’s how to find it:

 If you are standing facing east, you will see Venus,  which is the third-brightest object in the sky (after the moon and sun). Look to the planet’s left to see the bright star Capella. The comet will be below Capella on the morning of July 8.

    4. 4.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @R-Jud: I was very lucky that it is outside the trees around my house, and I could see it from a window.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      low-tech cyclist

      OK, there’s Venus.   A bit to the left, and a hair up, a bright star, and suddenly I hear singing unaccompanied by instruments…ah, Capella!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Sab

      I remember seeing Kohoutek back in the nineties, and for the first few days I just thought it was an airplane flying in from the west at dusk. Took me a few days to realize an airplane wouldn’t be coming in from that same unlikely location every evening.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Sab: Hale-Bopp for me. Came out of an Arkansas cave after dark way back in the boonie woods in deep dark sky country. Climbing up out of the holler and looking up to a star filled sky and seeing it… A memory I hope to carry to my grave.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Betty Cracker

      I’ll have to check it out tomorrow if the weather cooperates. One great thing about living in a swamp: we can see layers upon layers of stars when it’s clear.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      laura

      I can see it with the naked eye and when viewed through the binoculars it looks a bit redish like the lit end of a cigarette only a bit jittery.

      If not for this lovely reminder post, I wouldn’t have gotten up to look.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Spanky

      It’s going to hug the horizon as it rather rapidly fades, and I have a lousy eastern & northern horizon, so good luck to those of you with better skies. Also, fog this AM down here along the river.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cope

      If you are looking for the comet with the naked eye, there is a technique that is very useful called averted vision.  Because of the way the eye is put together, if you are trying to see something very dim, you are less likely to see it if you stare directly at it than if you look slightly to one side or the other of it.  Binoculars are the preferred method if you have them.

      My own efforts this morning were thwarted by clouds here in Covid 19 Ground Zero but I’ll keep trying to get a picture or two of it.  I have been lucky enough to see several comets in my life and have been waiting since Hale Bopp for another good one.  I am hopeful that, as Bill mentioned above, when it swings around the Sun and becomes an evening target, it is still intact and bright.

      As the PBS astronomy guy Jack Horkheimer used to say, “Keep looking up”.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      J R in WV

      I recall in the dim lit deep past, when I was still a babe in arms, my dad, who worked late most nights into the wee hours, carrying me out into the back yard. Mom had my little bro, who I’m sure doesn’t recall this at all.

      And there was a comet in the sky… it was big with a short tail sweeping out behind. Don’t recall the name.

      We saw Halley’s comet with binocs… and Hale Bopp was pretty swell too. Don’t know about trying to reach the mother ship via group suicide just because a comet sweeps around the world, tho. I would have to go up onto a ridge top to see it. Maybe when it shows up in the early evening next door. Predawn I would wake their dogs up, no favor that!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      laura

      Spouse is harshing my mellow – insisting that what i believe was the comet was instead Mercury. The phone’s Skyview app is unhelpful in resolving the dispute. I saw what I saw.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MattF

      laura:

      APOD yesterday showed Mercury with a (sodium ion) tail. Which is pretty amazing and unexpected. Not observable to the unaided eye, though, I think.

      Reply

