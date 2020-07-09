Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

We have all the best words.

The Math Demands It!

How has Obama failed you today?

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Verified, but limited!

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Word salad with all caps

Shocking, but not surprising.

I personally stopped the public option…

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Yes we did.

Han shot first.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Mission Accomplished!

Reality always wins in the end.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Too inconsequential to be sued

This is how realignments happen…

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Wednesday/Thursday, July 8-9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Wednesday/Thursday, July 8-9

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: , ,

The ‘potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage’ is, quite reasonably, the Big News of the moment…


A study by researchers at University College London described 43 cases of patients with COVID-19 who suffered either temporary brain dysfunction, strokes, nerve damage or other serious brain effects.

The research adds to recent studies which also found the disease can damage the brain.

“Whether we will see an epidemic on a large scale of brain damage linked to the pandemic – perhaps similar to the encephalitis lethargica outbreak in the 1920s and 1930s after the 1918 influenza pandemic — remains to be seen,” said Michael Zandi, from UCL’s Institute of Neurology, who co-led the study…

In the UCL study, published in the journal Brain, nine patients who had brain inflammation were diagnosed with a rare condition called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) which is more usually seen in children and can be triggered by viral infections.

The team said it would normally see about one adult patient with ADEM per month at their specialist London clinic, but this had risen to at least one a week during the study period, something they described as “a concerning increase”.

“Given that the disease has only been around for a matter of months, we might not yet know what long-term damage COVID-19 can cause,” said Ross Paterson, who co-led the study. “Doctors need to be aware of possible neurological effects, as early diagnosis can improve patient outcomes.”

Owen said the emerging evidence underlined the need for large, detailed studies and global data collection to assess how common such neurological and psychiatric complications were.

He is running an international research project at covidbrainstudy.com where patients can sign up to complete a series of cognitive tests to see whether their brain functions have altered since getting COVID-19.

“This disease is affecting an enormous number of people,” Owen said. “That’s why it’s so important to collect this information now.”

It cannot be stressed enough, for the moment: This is, so far, still quite a rare side-effect. But it’s certainly one more reason (as if we needed it) to avoid getting it in the first place… and to discourage those idiots-cum-sociopaths who still pretend It’s no worse than the flu, really…

======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.