Japan’s theme parks have banned screaming on roller coasters because it spreads coronavirus. “Please scream inside your heart.” https://t.co/DJjC40H0Ap — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) July 8, 2020

I’ve been doing that for four months if they need lessons https://t.co/yFtSRWWWVO — kilgore trout, suburban female understander (@KT_So_It_Goes) July 8, 2020

Every single problem we’re dealing with now stems from the fact that we never actually suppressed the virus and then put the infrastructure in place to keep it suppressed. It’s like we’re trying to figure out a way to live in a burning building. It doesn’t work. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 8, 2020

When there were 15 cases, the President said it wouldn't spread any farther. We just hit our 3 millionth case. We're paying for his failure. https://t.co/gYwTWZyYOs — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 8, 2020

The ‘potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage’ is, quite reasonably, the Big News of the moment…

Scientists warn of a potential wave of coronavirus-related brain damage as new evidence suggests COVID-19 can lead to severe neurological complications, including inflammation, psychosis and delirium. https://t.co/ENXOKL1nPm — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 8, 2020





… A study by researchers at University College London described 43 cases of patients with COVID-19 who suffered either temporary brain dysfunction, strokes, nerve damage or other serious brain effects. The research adds to recent studies which also found the disease can damage the brain. “Whether we will see an epidemic on a large scale of brain damage linked to the pandemic – perhaps similar to the encephalitis lethargica outbreak in the 1920s and 1930s after the 1918 influenza pandemic — remains to be seen,” said Michael Zandi, from UCL’s Institute of Neurology, who co-led the study… In the UCL study, published in the journal Brain, nine patients who had brain inflammation were diagnosed with a rare condition called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) which is more usually seen in children and can be triggered by viral infections. The team said it would normally see about one adult patient with ADEM per month at their specialist London clinic, but this had risen to at least one a week during the study period, something they described as “a concerning increase”. “Given that the disease has only been around for a matter of months, we might not yet know what long-term damage COVID-19 can cause,” said Ross Paterson, who co-led the study. “Doctors need to be aware of possible neurological effects, as early diagnosis can improve patient outcomes.” Owen said the emerging evidence underlined the need for large, detailed studies and global data collection to assess how common such neurological and psychiatric complications were. He is running an international research project at covidbrainstudy.com where patients can sign up to complete a series of cognitive tests to see whether their brain functions have altered since getting COVID-19. “This disease is affecting an enormous number of people,” Owen said. “That’s why it’s so important to collect this information now.”

It cannot be stressed enough, for the moment: This is, so far, still quite a rare side-effect. But it’s certainly one more reason (as if we needed it) to avoid getting it in the first place… and to discourage those idiots-cum-sociopaths who still pretend It’s no worse than the flu, really…

These are very bad numbers for the USA. A new record of daily cases: 62,197 new cases. Positivity 9.5%. Fatalities 897. The clearest sense of the trajectory of the epidemic comes when you separate out New York and New Jersey from the rest of the country. pic.twitter.com/hr4YzjIYyY — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 9, 2020

US records 55,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a Johns Hopkins University tally shows, bringing its total to 3,046,351 infections. The actual number is likely far higher due to issues over getting tested.

An additional 833 virus deaths bring the overall US toll to 132,195 pic.twitter.com/4bMoEsnwsV — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 9, 2020

Trump now in open dispute with health officials as virus rages via @CNNhttps://t.co/Anim92oW4u — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) July 8, 2020

Demographer and public health prof at UV Irvine predicts 500,000 toll in “excess” mortality during 2020 in USA. Half a million people. Total effect of covid crisis, known cases, unknown ones, and other deaths resulting from the crisis. https://t.co/i45cjxBhjk — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 9, 2020

======

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 12 million https://t.co/0yqimkvHgG pic.twitter.com/wwwZACPXf1 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2020

India reports a record of nearly 25,000 new coronavirus infections, as the disease continues its rapid and ominous spread through the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. The virus isn't slowing in the 3 worst-affected countries: the US, Brazil and India. https://t.co/IQ42YanOsE — The Associated Press (@AP) July 9, 2020

Coronavirus: Is India the next global hotspot? https://t.co/2hi4rz5p4t — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 9, 2020

As Indonesia’s death toll from the coronavirus continues to rise, the world’s most populous Muslim country finds itself at odds with protocols put in place by the government to handle the bodies of victims of the pandemic. https://t.co/u8TrNOgbFD — The Associated Press (@AP) July 9, 2020

Iran is suffering a deadly second wave of Covid-19. Our Observers told us about overwhelmed hospitals, the government doing nothing, and people dying because of a lack of resources in the country. https://t.co/r3OSOidqd5 — The Observers (@Observers) July 8, 2020

VIDEO: Five million begin lockdown in Australian city. Five million people in Australia's second-biggest city have begun a new lockdown, returning to tough restrictions just weeks after they ended as Melbourne grapples with a resurgence of coronavirus cases pic.twitter.com/iSyEtO2eeh — AFP news agency (@AFP) July 9, 2020

The Brazilian president’s botched response to the world’s second-worst COVID-19 outbreak: Bolsonaro is now putting his faith in an unproven COVID-19 treatment https://t.co/rm7MF10A52 pic.twitter.com/uEmAu96UQU — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2020

Mexico posts new case record to overtake Spain; official says virus 'slowing' https://t.co/W0LJxpwMil pic.twitter.com/nq0PziorpA — Reuters (@Reuters) July 9, 2020

======

Investigators develop sterilizable, alternative N95 mask https://t.co/8kxdcHTkjH via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 8, 2020

A New Generation of Coronavirus Tests Is Coming. Here's What to Expect. Researchers around the world are working on the next generation of #coronavirus tests that give answers in <1 hour, without onerous equipment or highly trained personnel.https://t.co/7xg3Kbekjb #COVID19 — Microbes&Infection (@MicrobesInfect) July 9, 2020

How much immunity to #Covid19 is there now? How long will it last? The sad-but-true answer is: We don't know. @Dereklowe explains. https://t.co/1AB66p6CWw — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 8, 2020

======

Churches are amplifying #Covid19 spread. Who could have seen this coming?

(psst: everyone)https://t.co/IUuKYDk8GZ — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 8, 2020

In the hardest-hit areas, including parts of Florida, intensive care units are filled to the brim with patients, and communities are grappling with testing shortages and delays. https://t.co/el7LZ6ftZt — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) July 9, 2020

Admin’s Response To COVID Forced States Into ‘Hunger Games’-Style Fight, IL Guv Testifies https://t.co/sgU4RyACce pic.twitter.com/6gelYRU2cu — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) July 8, 2020

Texas has recorded more than 2,670 deaths and more than 200,000 confirmed cases of the virus. While rising case numbers partly reflect more testing, Texas has a positive test rate of 13.5%, more than double the rate from a month ago. https://t.co/JBMo5mrzHP pic.twitter.com/s1rX3dawGY — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2020

Covid outbreak among Mississippi legislators https://t.co/Wed4UDCuCZ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 9, 2020

COVID-19 is more rampant in Louisiana now than it has ever been. We now have a statewide epidemic, it is no longer one or two regions driving case growth. It's on all of us to do better and wear masks in public, practice social distancing and avoid congregating. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/ev4pTHWhCT — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 8, 2020

Taiwan donates 92,000 surgical masks to South Carolina to support frontline medical personnel https://t.co/YS23hC65lj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 9, 2020