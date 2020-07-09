Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What fresh hell is this?

I personally stopped the public option…

Shocking, but not surprising.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The Math Demands It!

Just a few bad apples.

Wetsuit optional.

Lighten up, Francis.

Mission Accomplished!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

We still have time to mess this up!

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Verified, but limited!

This blog will pay for itself.

Too inconsequential to be sued

This is a big f—–g deal.

Yes we did.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Campaign Updates

Campaign Updates

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: 

Biden just unveiled a $700 billion “Made in All of America” plan. It’s all good, and #6 should be #1 with a bullet:

6. SUPPLY AMERICA. Bring Back Critical Supply Chains to America so we aren’t dependent on China or any other country for the production of critical goods in a crisis.

Democratic Senate candidates in possible pick-up states are killing it on second quarter fundraising which is great news since now is the time that campaigns can really use the money. Also, this is a great piece about Republican consultants shitting themselves over their candidates’ prospects in the Fall.

And, unlike other elections, the Biden campaign is wisely working on ways for Sanders supporters to shape policy via 6 Biden-Sanders Unity Task Forces. Here’s AOC’s take on the Climate Task Force, which she co-chaired with John Kerry:

What’s going on in your neck of the woods?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Chyron HR
  • Formerly disgruntled in Oregon
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Joe Falco
  • Ken
  • laura
  • Mike in DC
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • raven
  • Salty Sam
  • TS (the original)

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    3. 3.

      Mike in DC

      I really want to see the whole policy platform now. The foreign policy plank(e.g., Russia and China policy) is of particular interest to me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Joe Falco

      @Mike in DC: At this point, stating a Biden administration would support America’s allies would be a step up from current policy.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      At least the Republican platform is clear on the incompetence and criminality of the President, and of how badly his actions have damaged the United States.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Joe Falco: “The United States will expend every good faith effort to abide by its international commitments.  The United States will also seek to rejoin the international organizations and agreements from which it withdrew during the Trump interregnum.  In the meantime, the United States will abide by the rulings and rules of those agreements and agencies.  Oh, and sorry.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Salty Sam

      For all the slagging that AOC gets, even here at times, her tweets above were perfect refutation of the charges of not working with party leadership and not being a serious rep.  Looking fwd to seeing more from her in the Biden administration.

      Also too, good to see Biden nurturing young talent, something Dem leadership has not always done well.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chyron HR

      And, unlike other elections, the Biden campaign is wisely working on ways for Sanders supporters to shape policy

      Gee, if only we had been “wise enough” to literally let Bernie’s disciples write the entire party platform in 2016, they might not voted for Jill Stein out of sheer spite.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Chyron HR: Remember in ’16 when Bernie strong-armed Cornel “Inauguration Tickets” West on to the platform committee and he became such an effective surrogate? Or when HRC gave up on TPP so Bernie and his cultists stopped acting like assholes?

      I wish there were some way to ask all the kidz frantically waving the TPP signs for the MSNBC cameras in Philadelphia what those letters stood for. I’d bet a large amount of money no more than 10% could answer.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      laura

      @raven: I’ve got my highlighter and red pen ready to do some hate-hate-reading as soon as that decision drops. Please FSM, let RBG or Sotomayor write that decision!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      laura

      @raven: I’ve got my highlighter and red pen ready to do some hate-reading as soon as that decision drops. Please FSM, let RBG or Sotomayor write that decision!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.