Biden just unveiled a $700 billion “Made in All of America” plan. It’s all good, and #6 should be #1 with a bullet:

6. SUPPLY AMERICA. Bring Back Critical Supply Chains to America so we aren’t dependent on China or any other country for the production of critical goods in a crisis.

Democratic Senate candidates in possible pick-up states are killing it on second quarter fundraising which is great news since now is the time that campaigns can really use the money. Also, this is a great piece about Republican consultants shitting themselves over their candidates’ prospects in the Fall.

And, unlike other elections, the Biden campaign is wisely working on ways for Sanders supporters to shape policy via 6 Biden-Sanders Unity Task Forces. Here’s AOC’s take on the Climate Task Force, which she co-chaired with John Kerry:

Today the 6 Biden-Sanders Unity Task Forces are unveiling final language.



The Climate Task Force accomplished a great deal. It was an honor to serve as co-chair w/ Sec. @JohnKerry.



Among the notable gains: we shaved *15 years* off Biden’s previous target for 100% clean energy. https://t.co/pnLj7uufeg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2020

Of course, like in any collaborative effort, there are areas of negotiation and compromise.



But I do believe that the Climate Task Force effort meaningfully & substantively improved Biden’s positions.



I encourage you to engage the document critically and offer feedback or Qs. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2020

What’s going on in your neck of the woods?