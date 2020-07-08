Across the world, people come to this country with unrelenting optimism and determination toward the future. They study here, innovate here, they make America who we are. Donald Trump doesn't get that — we need a president who does. https://t.co/0VK0MCXMVq — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 7, 2020

Americans are safer when America is engaged in strengthening global health. On my first day as President, I will rejoin the @WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage. https://t.co/8uazVIgPZB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 7, 2020

The 2020 campaign so far: Trump: I'm racist. Vote for me!

Voters: No thanks. Also, Biden might keep us from dying.

Trump: But I'm really, really racist! You have to vote for me! — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 6, 2020

Game of Thrones. Cynical, ugly, went on for way too long yet somehow still felt like it was cut short. https://t.co/L4KRUV1Iod — Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) July 5, 2020

if trump gets blown out, trumpism will be remembered as a luxury good for well-off white people and less a response to economic desperation — Matthew Zeitlin (@MattZeitlin) July 6, 2020



(Where “economic desperation” = “socially embarrassed racism”, of course)