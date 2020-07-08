Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

This Blog Goes to 11…

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

The revolution will be supervised.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Just a few bad apples.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Han shot first.

Too inconsequential to be sued

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

This blog will pay for itself.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

The house always wins.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Lighten up, Francis.

You are here: Home / Election Year / Biden For President / Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Vote Like Your Life Depends On It!

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Vote Like Your Life Depends On It!

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


(Where “economic desperation” = “socially embarrassed racism”, of course)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Cermet
  • cmorenc
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Jeffro
  • JPL
  • Luciamia
  • mrmoshpotato
  • narya
  • rikyrah
  • SFAW
  • trnc
  • Walker

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      I also like Trump’s contradictory arguments that COVID-19 is harmless and that he has saved millions of lives. 👀

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trnc

      ICE is telling international students on F-1 and M-1 visas that if their school is doing online-only courses they must leave the country or transfer to a place with in-person instruction

      When I first heard about this, I thought “Well, hell, why not. If they can do all classes from online, maybe this helps them avoid racist assholes in the US.” But then I realized they’ve already signed leases, paid moving expenses, etc, and they’re contributing to the local economies. Also, people have pointed out the problem with internet access in some countries, as well as time zone differences.

      Apparently, DT thinks this and traitor statue protections are his path to reelection.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Walker

      @trnc: There are lots of problems teaching students online overseas, as we discovered last spring. China blocks a lot of the websites used for online instruction — including all Google apps. And the time zones make synchronous discussion a mess.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trnc

      Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday cautioned President Trump could face a steep climb to reelection if the 2020 presidential race becomes a referendum on him.

      Mick Mulvaney, Political Genius. If there were ever a RE-ELECTION campaign that was not a referendum on the person trying to be RE-ELECTED, I would like to hear about it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cmorenc

      At the take-out order window of a local seafood restaurant, after the guy immediately in front of me had placed his order and the waitress inside the window asked him: “what’s your name when your order is ready?”  He said “Donald Trump”.  So after I placed my order and the waitress at the order window asked me for my name, I said “Joe Biden”.  All three waitresses / cooks inside laughed, shooting me a friendly grin and the one taking the order said “love it”!

      While waiting for their order, MAGA-dude and his two like-minded buddies were talking about how they haven’t seen a single Biden sign or bumper sticker yet.  They’re truly oblivious that folks like the staff in the restaurant might not be with them so much as they assume come Nov.  The look on MAGA-dude “Donald Trump”‘s face was priceless when the waitress in the window called out my name “JOE BIDEN”.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      @debbie: also that it’s a “Chinese virus” (or Navarro’s take, that they purposefully foisted this virus on us in an attack of sorts)…yet…we will “just have to learn to live with it”

      Sort of like telling the fleet at Pearl Harbor, “eh…things happen”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Toles is brilliant but this one is absolute genius.  He’s not satisfied with just the main thematic element (the balloon) but the rhetorical question and answer made me LOL.  And the cherry on top is the little penis balloon.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      That Zeitlin take is a good one…I think I saw something from Jamelle Bouie yesterday to that effect as well.  It’s encouraging and it certainly speaks to why trumpov is way, way behind: nobody has the luxury of indulging themselves in a pandemic.

      (yes…I know about 40% of voters will anyway…but not 46% ;)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      JPL

      Trump’s campaign is spending a lot of money in the Atlanta market.   I have trouble though with back to back ads against Biden.   Either I’m going to get arrested for jay walking, or won’t be able to depend on the police responding to a distress call, because of cut backs in funding.     hmmm

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cmorenc

      @trnc:

      Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney on Tuesday cautioned President Trump could face a steep climb to reelection if the 2020 presidential race becomes a referendum on him.

      The tactic the Trump campaign is trying at the moment is to make the election a referendum on “Joe Biden de=funding the police”, judging from the commercials along that theme I’ve seen the past couple of days featuring lots of scary black people rioting and looting, and what the answer tree options at the automated police voice-mail center will be (under a Biden presidency).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      @cmorenc: I keep hearing/seeing two “arguments” from the trumpov camp against electing Uncle Joe.

      The first is, as you noted, that Biden will somehow ‘defund’ police departments across the country, leaving helpless law-abiding citizens (wink wink) helpless before violent mobs.

      The second is that Biden is a puppet of the ‘far radical violent American hating did I mention far far left woke also radical left’ faction of the Democratic Party – ie, AOC and The Squad will be the ones really pulling Joe’s strings.  Not just to ‘defund the police’ but on a host of other issues.

      This is how they think they’ll make it a “choice” election, and not a referendum on trumpov.  I don’t think either attack resonates with anyone who wasn’t already pretty strongly inclined to vote for the Ill Douche, especially not with trumpov’s obvious and ongoing incompetence in handling the pandemic and his obvious and ongoing racist words/actions.  But I have no doubt there are stalwarts in the media hitting Midwestern diners even as we speak…

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Baud

      @Jeffro:

      I think Trump also wants the media to ask Joe about those things, so Joe can deny it, and then they and their allies can microtarget lefty voters about how uninspiring Joe is.

      Still don’t think it’s going to work, but that’s part of they’re strategy.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SFAW

      @debbie:

      I also like Trump’s contradictory arguments that COVID-19 is harmless and that he has saved millions of lives.

      Excellent point. I’m embarrassed that it hadn’t occurred to me until you wrote it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      JPL

      @Jeffro: I haven’t seen the puppet one yet.   The other one here is that he’s going to jail you for jaywalking.   (by you they are referring to blacks)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      narya

      Kitchen update! Not much to report today; yesterday they applied a final coat to the floor and then left so the floor could dry properly (which was fine w/ me). Today they start the cabinets, I think. Meanwhile, however, WaterGirl kindly contacted me, and I am assembling the “before” photos, so you all will get to see what has happened up through today.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.