Washington Cherries

I don’t know if I have just been particularly lucky with my purchases this year, or if the weather patterns and combinations this year led to an exceptional crop, but the cherries this year have been just outstanding. Large, plump, juicy, and sweet, with a deep flavor of cherry. Obviously they are cherries so they have a cherry flavor, but you know what I mean. Sometimes a fruit can be super sweet from the sugars, but not retain the taste that makes it that particular fruit. This years, the cherries have been sweet, but really retained that “essence” of cherry.

Just very tasty. The skin, too, has been very good- crisp, yet retaining some elasticity that give them a delightful mouth feel.

If you can still get some, I would highly recommend it this year- but act quick, because the season ends soon.

      Benw

      Yo yo
      i’ve bought two bags of cherries this season. The first was gross and the second was fantastic. Not sure that’s helpful

      Mousebumples

      We planted a cherry tree a few years ago and it’s finally bearing fruit this year! I have no idea what they’ll taste like (they are just starting to ripen) but I’m excited!

      Tim C.

      I really thought at first the Pro Football team in Washington had a new name.

      It’s been that kind of week.

      Yutsano

      You’re welcome. :) I have to go to the store tomorrow. I’ll try to pick up some.

      debbie

      The first bag of cherries was awesome; the second, not so much. I made jam out of them. I’m still on the lookout for excellent cherries. Wish the Rainiers weren’t so expensive.

      NotMax

      All I can say about cherries this year is I can look longingly at them but they’ve risen way over what my budget can comfortably bear for what am getting – the containers are visibly smaller than in the past – to the point of being a luxury item.

      Gvg

      In Florida, I have tried growing blackberries and red respberries. The raspberries only gave a few fruit this first year but they were amazing. I was surprised because this is the first variety bred for “low chill” and usually the earliest varieties that come out are more hope than sweet. The bush has nice healthy leaves and looks pretty too. Oh, all the kinds I am trying are thornless.

      there are new low chill cherries. Growers want $79 a tree. I think i’ll wait.

      LeftCoastYankee

      One of the benefits of living in the PNW is the summer berries and cherries.

      Strawberries were excellent (blood red throughout), Cherries a close second so far (the “regular” better than the Rainier this year so far for moi). Raspberries and Blackberries are here and tasty, with Blueberries coming up. Later on Marionberries. They kind of look like fat Blackberries but have a blueberry flavor to them.

      Easy to be like Veruca Salt at the local farmer’s markets….

      Gemina13

      Hurry with the Rainiers! They’re worth it.

      I go to a fruit stand near Snoqualmie Falls every year to pick up pounds – at least 10 at a time – of Rainiers. 7 pounds are either placed in jars of vodka or made into pie filling. The other 3 pounds are eaten. There are few pleasures better than sitting with a bowl of fat, blush-and-golden Rainier cherries on a lazy afternoon, listening to some good music or watching a movie.

      Rainiers in a pie are excellent. They have a flavor more akin to apricots when cooked, but with a richness and tang that makes any pie a hedonistic experience.

      rikyrah

      One of the Spring pleasures for me was those weeks where I could buy fresh cherries at the farmer’s market…which doesn’t exist this year😢😢

      divF

      We get a two hits at the cherry season around here. The first is from California, mid-May to the end of June, then right after that Washington cherries start coming in. My favorite part of the summer produce season.

      Mary G

      There’s quite a few pick your own cherries farms in Leona Valley, east of LA, or there were 25 years ago.  Probably all tract houses now. Cherries right off the tree are amazing. They’re down to $1.99 a pound here and I’ve been having them every day.

      prostratedragon

      This week I remembered for the first time in several years to seek them out before the end of their short season. They’ve lived up to their billing. Might try for one more batch. (I’m in Chicago; many wonderful things come out of local farms and gardens, but berries are not common.)

      hoosierspud

      Washington state resident here. I’ve had both Bing and Ranier cherries this year with the Bing tasting better. At our farmers market last week, I bought some Attika cherries for the first time. Similar to Bing except the flavor was deeper and richer, almost tasting like red wine. Hope they have more this week.

