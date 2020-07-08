I don’t know if I have just been particularly lucky with my purchases this year, or if the weather patterns and combinations this year led to an exceptional crop, but the cherries this year have been just outstanding. Large, plump, juicy, and sweet, with a deep flavor of cherry. Obviously they are cherries so they have a cherry flavor, but you know what I mean. Sometimes a fruit can be super sweet from the sugars, but not retain the taste that makes it that particular fruit. This years, the cherries have been sweet, but really retained that “essence” of cherry.

Just very tasty. The skin, too, has been very good- crisp, yet retaining some elasticity that give them a delightful mouth feel.

If you can still get some, I would highly recommend it this year- but act quick, because the season ends soon.