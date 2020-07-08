Today I officially requested retirement from the US Army, an organization I love. My family and I look forward to the next chapter of our lives. pic.twitter.com/h2D9MRUHY2 — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) July 8, 2020

Congratulations to @AVindman my twin brother on a glorious military career. Love you bro! — Yevgeny (Eugene) Vindman (@YVindman) July 8, 2020

A sentiment I can only second, from one of Vindman’s fellow Soviet refugees:

If ever in my lifetime the Dems go extinct and the GOP platform has free healthcare, spiritual fulfillment for all and peace on Earth, I'll still rather have my eyes eaten out by rats rather than consider voting Republican.

No forgiveness for this. Ever.https://t.co/ZBGJLewHIp — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) July 8, 2020

JUST IN: Full statement from VINDMAN attorney on Vindman’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/nn99aXA5Wj — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) July 8, 2020

Speaker Pelosi on Lt. Col. Vindman: "It is sad that America is losing this patriotic soldier because of the President's cruel vindictiveness and disrespect for the Constitution and our national security." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 9, 2020

Rep. Schiff: "What makes the punishment of Col. Vindman possible, is not just this amoral president, but it's a GOP and Congress that is not only unwilling to lift a finger or speak a word in his defense, but quite to the contrary piled on the attacks on Col. Vindman." pic.twitter.com/9bZh7JaFI8 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 8, 2020





The entire civilian and military leadership in the DoD can go fuck themselves. https://t.co/KroXkl9K61 pic.twitter.com/CuMVekqcTV — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) July 8, 2020

It's unprecedented that someone selected for the US Army War College and on the promotion list for Colonel would be bullied out of the Army by a Commander-in-Chief who is allowing Russia to place bounties on American troops in Afghanistan. https://t.co/G14WVbX2Kc — VoteVets (@votevets) July 8, 2020

No the most insufferable part is that cult of personality cost America another honorable public servant. — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) July 8, 2020

Trump can't help himself so he'll totally take a victory lap over sabotaging the career of a lieutenant colonel with a flawless service record. And then probably pardon some Leavenworth s***bag who curbstomped an Iraqi 8-year old. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) July 8, 2020

To put it in terms the Oval Office Occupant might understand: Every day Lt. Colonel Vindman shits better presidents than Donald Trump will ever be.