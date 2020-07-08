Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repub Venality Open Thread: Lt. Colonel Vindman Is Retiring from the Army

Repub Venality Open Thread: Lt. Colonel Vindman Is Retiring from the Army

by | 40 Comments

A sentiment I can only second, from one of Vindman’s fellow Soviet refugees:


To put it in terms the Oval Office Occupant might understand: Every day Lt. Colonel Vindman shits better presidents than Donald Trump will ever be.

  A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)
  Adam L Silverman
  Alison Rose
  Anne Laurie
  Another Scott
  Anya
  Bruuuuce
  CarolPW
  danielx
  debbie
  Edmund Dantes
  Emma from FL
  HumboldtBlue
  Jess
  Jim, Foolish Literalist
  JWR
  Ohio Mom
  patroclus
  rikyrah
  Ruckus
  Steeplejack
  thruppence
  West of the Rockies
  Yutsano
  🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    40Comments

    2. 2.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      This is terrible.  Couldn’t he wait until after November?  Couldn’t a new President Biden reverse the wrong and put him back in his proper place, or at least appoint people who could? What am I missing

      That pisses me off too.  I’m sure a pension for a Lt Col is less than for a full Col.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      danielx

      @debbie:

      Not an expert, but he was eligible to retire as a light colonel so he’d get that much pension.

      Unless, of course, the Army and DOD try to screw him out of it at the behest of that orange shitbag squatting in the White House. Which would not surprise me in the least, legalities be damned.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      CarolPW

      President Biden should appoint him Ambassador to Ukraine. He would get to work in his area of expertise and everyone would have to refer to him as Ambassador Vindman for the rest of his life (unless he gets a higher office after that).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Emma from FL

      Godamn them all. All the enablers, the lickspittles, the racists, the religious fanatics that voted for and continue to enable that monstrosity in the White House.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Edmund Dantes

      He is again doing the honorable thing by resigning and not forcing the military to go through with the orders from on high. He is saving face for Trump, and the asshole will still take a victory lap.

      We lost a good one with Vindman retiring.

      A class act all the way.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HumboldtBlue

      Words fail at times.

      But there are echoes.

      Ya never know.

      Shit can get real really fast.

      Trump drops out. Biden gets sick. Pence is fired. Nancy Pelosi spouts wings. Mitch McConnell converts to Scientology. Elizabeth Warren shoots a man in Reno just to watch him die. What if 2020 gets really crazy, dude?

      @CarolPW:

      President Biden should appoint him Ambassador to Ukraine

      Perfect

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ohio Mom

      I hope giving Vindman a Presidential Medal of Freedom (or something equivalent, if being retired military disqualifies him for this civilian reward), is on Biden’s to-do list.

      At the least, a seat next to Jill at the State of the Union.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Yutsano

      It’s disgusting. Even if he is at a time where he will get his full retirement. There is no point in suing since he’s “voluntarily” leaving. But this should put bile in every American’s mouth. The fact that it won’t just makes it worse.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Anya

      This one hurts. I can see him calmly reading his opening statement.

      God damn it. Trump takes out another honourable American.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      danielx

      @A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan):

      He could be recalled by the President, since he would go into the inactive reserves. Which, if I recall correctly, can be done and has been done multiple times, but this would be more along the lines of a president asking someone personally to return. As opposed to, say, stopping separation of service for the government’s convenience, which happened to people after doing tours in Iraq. Or getting recalled years after being discharged, as happened to my dad after WW2. He’d been a civilian for four years and got recalled for Korea, which totally pissed off my mom.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Jess

      This is some putrid shit. That’s a great Lincoln Project response, though. You can tell they’re really, really pissed off now. “This time it’s personal…”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bruuuuce

      I wonder to what extent the threat by Senator Duckworth to put a hold on all other promotions until he got his put pressure on him. More to the point, whether it was his conscience or external voices telling him he’d be held responsible that pushed harder.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anya

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: This just proves how republicans can always get away with anything. They know how demagogue their way out of anything.

      They wrap themselves in the flag and pretend to care about the military. They’ve created a mythology that they’re the party that cares about the military when and they never actually care about them beyond the performative aspects, like flag waving, “thank you for your service” and using the vets to attack Dems.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      JWR

      OT, but speaking of murder:

      Family Autopsy Finds Andres Guardado Was Shot 5 Times In The Back
      July 8, 2020 6:58 PM ET

      Andres Guardado was killed on June 18 after multiple shots were fired by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy. An independent autopsy, performed at the request of his family, has found that the 18-year-old Guardado was shot five times in the back, and died as a result of these gunshot wounds.

      A f*cking two man “kill squad” is what it was.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      A letter to Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman:

      Right does not matter to Donald Trump. But it matters to you. It matters to this country and to its people. It will always matter.

      And with those words, you have left an indelible mark on our nation’s conscience and history. pic.twitter.com/sysJxdRQpU

      — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 8, 2020

      (Includes an image of Schiff’s full letter.)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      patroclus

      Senator Duckworth isn’t giving up.  She will continue to hold all promotions until that lying scumbag Esper gives up a complete accounting for this appalling treatment of a decorated Purple Heart recipient.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Adam L Silverman

      I’m going to answer some questions real quick and then rack out. I’ll have a more detailed post on this stupidity tomorrow.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Adam L Silverman

      @A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan): He could be recalled, but there would then be other issues. All the senior uniformed leadership of the Army had to do was tell him that no matter what happened right now, they’d ensure he’d get his promotion after the election in November when the pressure would be off even if it wound up being above the zone. Then get him off to one of the senior leader colleges that is not in DC, which is all of them but National War College. No matter whether everything went smoothly right now or smoothly later, as I wrote back in FEB, there was no way he’d have the colonel (O6) level foreign area officer (FA48) that you’d expect for him. Because of his testimony it would not be safe to send him to either Embassy Kyiv or Embassy Moscow as the Defense Attache or Senior Defense Official. There is just no way it would be safe for him to live in either of those locations.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Adam L Silverman

      @CarolPW: He is not going to be ambassador to Ukraine. He is not going to be the Secretary of the Army as he doesn’t have the senior management and command experience. LTC Vindman does not have the experience that would enable him to be a good and effective ambassador to Ukraine. If VP Biden is elected, and provided the Democrats retake the Senate so that McConnell cannot fail a Biden administration by refusing to allow anyone he nominates for senior position to come up for a vote thereby rendering the executive branch effectively defunct, then the ambassadors to all of our major allies will need to be career, senior foreign service officers – Foreign Service Executives – because of all the diplomatic fence mending that will need to be done. That doesn’t mean there won’t potentially be an appropriate senior appointment for him in a potential Biden administration. Just that it won’t be a stunt appointment.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Anne Laurie

      @Adam L Silverman: I’m going to answer some questions real quick and then rack out. I’ll have a more detailed post on this stupidity tomorrow.

      I’m looking forward to it!

      Think Lt. Col. Vindman would accept an offer from the Biden administration to serve as a liaison, if not Ambassador, to Ukraine?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Edmund Dantes: Actually he’s falling on his sword for the other 1,200 or so Soldiers who are up for promotion to colonel, brigadier general, major general, lieutenant general, and general. He’s also removing himself from the position of being accused of ruining those other careers, which I suspect is what some of the threats his attorney referred to were.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      West of the Rockies

      Was there a House inquiry of some sort today about the bounty program?  I thought I heard there would be.

      Reply

