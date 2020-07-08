On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road will continue, but it will be forever Alain’s. Submit Your Photos

In case you missed this morning’s On the Road, those photos were taken at the same location we see this evening, only those photos were taken during the daytime. Tonight’s photos are night sky photos of the same location! (For more background on the trip, check out the introduction from this morning.) You are in for a treat – these are some of my favorites of Bill’s photos. ~WaterGirl

BillinGlendaleCA

The area around the trailhead has some nice rock formation that would make for good foregrounds and isn’t one of the more popular locations in the park for astro photography so it wouldn’t be too crowded. The area around the trailhead also has a nice rocks that frame the sunset which I made use of then as well as last year.

Most of us had never shot in a dark location before, so the concepts of shooting foregrounds separately or light (though difficult if not impossible with a group) were still foreign. When I revisited my shots from that visit last year I discovered that I’d shot some photos of the area before dark that I could use for the foreground.

Joshua Tree had been closed for several months due to the pandemic. Once the park had reopened, I asked my wife if she’d like to join me on a trip to the park and she expressed interest. I decided that the Ryan Mountain trailhead would be a good location to revisit since it has a large parking lot for out “base camp” and nearby interesting foregrounds.

I planned to shoot 3 shots: a multirow panorama, a startrail and a recreation of the shot from 3 years ago. I managed to get 2 out of 3; the startrail failed because when I moved the camera to where I wanted to shoot the startrail the lens moved from 16mm to 20mm, so the entire set was out of focus.

While waiting for the startrail (fail) to finish shooting (I shot for a hour and a half), I shot some other shots of the Milky Way from along the Ryan Mountain trail and then moved to the Indian Cave trail where we’d shot 3 years earlier. This time I had some lighting that I could employ to bring out the foregrounds a bit better.