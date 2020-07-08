Tonight we kick off Episode 19 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series: Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

You can find the whole series here: Medium Cool with BGinCHI

Tonight’s Topic: BG’s Birthday – 13 Going on 30

Take it away, BG!

Today’s Medium Cool falls on my birthday. I know, another year older, another year closer to death. But at least everyone’s nice to you, and you can eat anything you want. I usually go to a movie by myself, but this year, I can’t, so I’ve decided that instead of spending part of it with some beautiful, talented people on the silver screen, I’ll spend it with you guys.

Continuing with the birthday theme, let’s talk about the coincidence of your birthday with either someone else’s (a cultural figure), or some (cultural) event that happened on that day.

I’ll take mine from today’s LitHub: Today, in 1822, poet Percy Bysshe Shelley drowns in the Ligurian Sea. His body, washed up ten days later on the beach near Viareggio, is cremated in the presence of Lord Byron and Edward John Trelawny, who claims to have seized Shelley’s heart from the flames.