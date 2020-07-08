Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Guest Posts / Medium Cool with BGinCHI / Medium Cool with BGinCHI – 13 Going On 30!

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – 13 Going On 30!

by

This post is in:

Tonight we kick off Episode 19 of the weekly Guest Post series: Medium Cool with BGinCHI.

In case you missed the introduction to the series:  Culture as a Hedge Against this Soul-Sucking Political Miasma We’re Living In

You can find the whole series here:  Medium Cool with BGinCHI

Tonight’s Topic:  BG’s Birthday – 13 Going on 30

Take it away, BG!

Today’s Medium Cool falls on my birthday. I know, another year older, another year closer to death. But at least everyone’s nice to you, and you can eat anything you want. I usually go to a movie by myself, but this year, I can’t, so I’ve decided that instead of spending part of it with some beautiful, talented people on the silver screen, I’ll spend it with you guys.

Continuing with the birthday theme, let’s talk about the coincidence of your birthday with either someone else’s (a cultural figure), or some (cultural) event that happened on that day.

I’ll take mine from today’s LitHub:  Today, in 1822, poet Percy Bysshe Shelley drowns in the Ligurian Sea. His body, washed up ten days later on the beach near Viareggio, is cremated in the presence of Lord Byron and Edward John Trelawny, who claims to have seized Shelley’s heart from the flames.

Reader Interactions

    99Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      It was looking kinda grim re: finding anyone good who was born on my birthday (besides me!) but then I found Dorothy Sayers.  I’ll take it!

    6. 6.

      Benw

      Happy birthday! Mine is 2 days before Halloween so I could pretty much have a costume party every year, which is nice.

    11. 11.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m still so old-fashioned I don’t want to reveal my birthday on BJ. Suffice it to say I don’t share it with anyone too interesting.

    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      13 going on 30 is a funny movie, but I kinda wish they would’ve done more fish out of water type jokes. Like Jenna not knowing what a cell phone is, nor the internet, or wondering wtf happened to the Soviet Union. Also, too, it was a 2004 movie, so way too soon, but there’s a “War on Terror” joke about the US supporting Afghanistan in the 80s somewhere in there

    13. 13.

      RSA

      Looking online, I discover that I share a birthday with an artist and a musician (19th century) each famous enough to be known just by their last names.

    14. 14.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      You are lucky to share with DLS. I share a birthday with P. D. James, another fine writer of detective fiction. And with Edward Petherbridge, who was a memorable Lord Peter Wimsey in three BBC productions.

      Also Martha Stewart and Tony Bennett.

      Columbus set sail on his first voyage to the Indies on the date of my birthday, and La Scala opera house opened on that date.

    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      BG told me he didn’t care what image we used in the post, so I chose 13 going on 30 to be funny.  Perhaps BG is a young boy who made a wish on his birthday and then woke up in a whole new life as a teacher and an author.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MattF

      My birthday is Aug. 9. which is the anniversary of the bombing of Nagasaki, but also Nixon’s resignation. My sister’s birthday is Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day. She was born the following year, so the hospital cheated and made her ‘official’ birthday on the 6th. And… my father’s birthday was Nov. 22. My mother’s birthday, oddly enough, was not the anniversary of any notable event.

    18. 18.

      hueyplong

      Frank Sinatra birthday here.

      On my 11th birthday Arthur Ashe became the first African American to be ranked #1 in tennis.

      Not much else going down on that date to my knowledge.

    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @SiubhanDuinne: Wow, you share your birthday with a lot of interesting people.  Didn’t you also share with efgoldman, or am I making that up?

      I read all things Dorothy Sayers around the same time that I read all things P.D. James.  I loved the PBS productions with Adam Dalgliesh!

    22. 22.

      CaseyL

      Happy Birthday, BG!  We’re happy to have you in our community, and doing these wonderful posts!

      I share my birthday with Claire Foy, which is very cool.

    23. 23.

      hueyplong

      @WaterGirl: Nobody, but nobody wants me to sing.

      On this you can rely.

      Also once went to a party at Frank Sinatra’s condo in NYC.  He lay dying in LA at the time.  I assume it was rented out for the event.

    24. 24.

      gene108

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):

      “13 Going on 30” stressed me out. I could never finish watching it.

      I think it’s like the way some people are with horror movies, and cannot watch them.

      I find all the problems the protagonist has as kid thrust into being an adult just nerve racking. I cannot really explain why.

    26. 26.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      James Cagney, David Hasselhoff, Angela Merkel, Camilla (Duchess of Cornwall), and Erle Stanley Gardner share my birthday. Who knew?

    30. 30.

      dexwood

      Happy Birthday, BG! I share my birthday, April 28, with Harper Lee and Terry Pratchett. The mutiny on the Bounty and the execution of Mussolini happened on that date, too.

    32. 32.

      Mary G

      I was due on Valentine’s Day and came on Christmas Eve instead. I know valued commenter Zinsky also has that birthday, and looking online we share with Ava Gardner, Ricky Martin, and Nostradamus.

    33. 33.

      BGinCHI

      Hi All!

      Thanks for coming to my party. Feel free to use the pool, but don’t bug the DJ to play Little Feat.

    35. 35.

      Barry

      As a kid, many years ago, I was thrilled that I shared a birthday with George Washington, mostly because I never had to go to school that day. Now I have some mixed feelings.

    42. 42.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Mary G:

      Apparently (according to a little research I did for Yutsano in the Doug Jones thread) you also share with Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III. But I promise I think none the worse of you.

      :-)

    43. 43.

      Salty Sam

      His body, washed up ten days later on the beach near Viareggio, is cremated in the presence of Lord Byron and Edward John Trelawny, who claims to have seized Shelley’s heart from the flames.

      That’s just gross…

    48. 48.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @gene108:

      Yeah, I can understand why. I think it all depends on how it’s played. The concept can’t be played too straight or else it would literally be a horror movie or at least a scary, bizarre situation to go through. It has to be somewhat lighthearted.

      Big (1988) is a movie with a similar plot. It’s a comedy, too

    49. 49.

      prostratedragon

      Happy Birthday, BG!

      I’ve got a dividing line date, Jan.30. Both FDR and Fred Korematsu. Good day for actors –Christian Bale, Charles Dutton, Gene Hackman, Vanessa Redgrave. Barbara Tuchman and, alas, Dick Cheney. Also alas, the assassination of Ghandi and the installment of a certain Chancellor of Germany. The final day of the 47 ronin.

    51. 51.

      Miss Bianca

      I share my birthday with Greta Garbo and Dr. Johnson. Not exactly certain what that means, but I’ve always enjoyed the knowledge.

    56. 56.

      Miss Bianca

      @CaseyL: I just saw Claire Foy in “The Girl in the Spider Web”, and she was so awesome in that that I think I’m going to have to watch “The Crown” if only for her!

    60. 60.

      raven

      My birthday is November 10 and so it is also the Marine Corps birthday. Because I was a small time hood the judge gave me the choice between the Army and juvie (St Charles for you Chicago people) and made it the first day I was eligible to go in so I joined the Army on my 17th birthday. It’s always a mixed day for me because of that. They also were drafting into the Corps so they went down the line Army, Marines, Army, Marines. . .since I joined they didn’t get me.

    70. 70.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @BGinCHI:

      How nice! It’s your birthday!
      We’ve all gathered here
      (The Jackals of BJ)
      With many a cheer!
      We toast you with bubbly
      Champagne, wine, and beer —
      We’re madly for Bradley
      Each day of the year!

    72. 72.

      zhena gogolia

      BGinChi, I’m enjoying a glass of white wine in your honor. My husband is practicing his lectures for the fall right next to me (he doesn’t drink, that’s why I need BJ).

    76. 76.

      zhena gogolia

      Totally OT, but I randomly started watching Daniel Deronda on Amazon Prime while doing my daily exercises, and I am riveted by Hugh Bonneville (Lord Grantham on Downton) as a VILLAIN. He is a superb actor!

    81. 81.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @WaterGirl: When I came to this thread, I intended to note that I shared a b-day with Subaru Diane and leave the mundane details to others.  She obviously sees things differently.  It has been noted.

    83. 83.

      zhena gogolia

      @BGinCHI:

      Have you seen The Six Wives of Henry VIII from the 1960s? I realized it’s on Prime (or Britbox or something I signed up for). I loved it when it was first aired, but I’m a little afraid to try to watch it again. Dorothy Tutin plays Anne Boleyn.

    85. 85.

      zhena gogolia

      @raven:

      I haven’t seen that one. I’ll have to see if it’s on Prime.

      I tried reading the novel and got through about what seemed like 600 pages, halfway through, before I gave up.

      I adored Dickens when I was a teenager, but now I can’t read him at all.

    91. 91.

      Brachiator

      Big (1988) is a movie with a similar plot. It’s a comedy, too

      I enjoyed both Big and 13 Going on 30, but I remember that they both had to tread lightly around the issue of sex.

      Some think that the Tom Hanks character in big and the character played by Elizabeth Perkins get it on, but it is ambiguous. I think that the issue was largely avoided in 13.

      Has the theme of a kid inhabiting an adult body been played out fully in any sci Fi work?

       

    93. 93.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      Johannes Kepler, Louis Pasteur, Marlene Dietrich, and Gérard Depardieu. And the completion of the Hagia Sofia, which I have visited, but not on my (or its) birthday.

    94. 94.

      zhena gogolia

      @raven:

      He’s a great actor.

      I’m going to have to start cooking in a minute . . . I hope to check in later and see if Little Feat has been played yet.

    97. 97.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @BGinCHI:

      Is that a reference to that “A Letter on Justice and Open Debate” that was published at Harper’s? To me, it reads like a big whinefest about how MEAN everybody is being to them and how they DESERVE to be listened to, no matter what they say or do. So much for the “Marketplace of Ideas”, eh?

      I mean, JK TERFling is a signatory! I was disappointed to see Jeet Heer, Fareed Zakira, and Margaret Atwood on that list. Though, didn’t Zakira declare Trump had “finally become president” when he dropped a MOAB in the middle of the Afghan desert?

    99. 99.

      BGinCHI

      It just dawned on me that it’s Trelawny who seizes Shelley’s burning heart!

      I always remembering it being Byron, which just goes to show you that if you write intolerable poetry and are a giant show-off, people will remember you even when you didn’t fish a heart out of the flames.

