Let's Game This Out

In yesterday’s post about a Lincoln Project ad, there was some discussion in the comments about what the Lincoln Project founders would do after Trump’s defeat (if he’s defeated), as well as some well-deserved skepticism about their motivations.

If you put yourself in a position of a never-Trumper political consultant — the genuine kind, not the kind that will leave the box for President blank on their ballot because Joe Biden said something about taking down a statue once — you’re in a tough spot. If, Dios mediante, Trump is defeated and Democrats get the Senate and increase their majority in the House, who’s left in those seats on the R side of the aisle? Hard-core Trumpers in R+10 and better districts, that’s who. They’ll re-brand if Trump loses (“the Qanon party,” probably), but the ideology and motivations will remain. So that rules out pretty much every sitting Senator and Representative as a potential client if you’re a never-Trumper consultant.

But what about the challengers to the newly elected Democrats in 2022 and beyond? Good question — every one of the candidates who would want to hire a never-Trumper will probably face a primary challenge from a Qanon supporter. Having a never-Trumper on staff is a big problem that will probably hurt a Republican candidate facing a Qanon opponent, and as we’ve seen, these Qanon candidates can beat Republican incumbents in primaries.

So, it’s pretty likely that a never-Trumper consultant is politically radioactive in today and tomorrow’s Republican party. I’m not saying this to shed a salty tear for some DC bottom feeders who would be happily lining up to work for President Jeb Bush or President Marco Rubio if the chips had fallen a different way. I’m saying it because the modern Republican Party is rotten to its Qanon, OAN core, and Trump exiting will not drain the pustulated furuncle that the party has become. I don’t know if I’ll see a functioning, conservative opposition party rooted at least in part in reality during my lifetime. Certainly a never-Trumper who thinks that Trump is the only problem with their party is living in a rock-and-roll fantasy.

    1. 1.

      BGinCHI

      They can start a new party, but that would take money (probably not a problem) and hard work (a big problem).

      They could also switch parties and help to bury the White Power Party by supporting centrist Dems who are terrible but at least not part of a death cult.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      e julius drivingstorm

      Whatever is left of the GOP will still punch above its weight because of conservative talk radio, Fox noise, and Russia.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      Certainly a never Trumper who thinks that Trump is the only problem with their party is living in a rock-and-roll fantasy.

      Project Lincoln, at least, clearly understands this is not the case; they’re going after his supporters in the Senate, too.  But this is a good starting point for judging which Republicans who turned on Trump are worth listening to.  The only ones worth listening to are the ones who see the whole party as the problem.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Keith P.

      I honestly think that the left-most part of the party should accept that those who went all-in against Trump (particularly the Lincoln Project, which has just been killing it with their ads – I’ve always been jealous of the GOP’s ad ruthlessness) should have roles to play in a Biden administration.  A lot of these folks have earned it.  And if they’re radioactive within the GOP now, all the better.  Let the Democratic Party become a big enough tent to accept these folks in the hopes that what’s left of the GOP starves, after which the Never-Trumpers can schism with the Democratic Party to make a new right-centrist party (aka “The Lincoln Party”)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Fraud Guy

      I’m going to believe they will try to hive off the centrist portion of the Democrats (those uncomfortable with the socialist/young direction of the party), with the few non-toxic remnants of the Republican Party to create a new center-right party.

      Whether that will be the rebranded Democrats (if the Democrats succeed in squashing or forcing out their left flank) or a new moniker fighting to be the 2nd party in our two party system is up for grabs.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      West of the Cascades

      At a personal level in terms of job prospects, some Never Trump Republicans will be able to get good gigs in the media as the “sane, reasonable” opposition to Biden, even if their views no longer represent a majority of the GOP/QAnon party.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      randy khan

      In this scenario, the Republicans are kind of like the Whigs (at least more or less).  And what happened to the Whigs was that the people who were against slavery left the party to form the Republicans, and the Whigs no longer were a viable party.

      The difference is that in the 1850s, there was a natural flow to two parties – the Democrats (who were at least somewhat okay with slavery) and the Republicans, and a Whig could choose between the two.  Today, though, we have three groups – the Dems, the deplorable Republicans and the not-as-deplorable Republicans.  The not-as-deplorable Republicans wouldn’t really be comfortable in the Democratic Party (and the Dems wouldn’t be that comfortable with them), and of course the deplorable Republicans aren’t really going to be comfortable anywhere but where they are.  And neither wing of the Republican Party would be remotely close to an electoral majority (nationally and in most states), so a split would condemn the party to national irrelevance.  It’s a conundrum.  Happily, it’s not my problem.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mad citizen

      An interesting question: wither conservatism?  Maybe it’s time for “conservatism” to die.  It seems like it morphed into nationalism more than anything.  It lost the culture wars, it created huge deficit spending.  I guess they have generally won on abortion and gun rights/nuts.  But the gun battle is not over, and it is a public health crisis.

      Maybe it’s time for kindness and competence in governing to be the overriding drivers for both major political parties.  I really hope the Republican party will die and a newly-named party will happen

      (Would love to think about this more and comment but working today)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Roger Moore

      @Fraud Guy:

      I’m going to believe they will try to hive off the centrist portion of the Democrats (those uncomfortable with the socialist/young direction of the party), with the few non-toxic remnants of the Republican Party to create a new center-right party.

      I’m OK with replacing the current Republican Party with a sane alternative.  My worry is that the rump of the Republican Party would still be big enough to threaten to win real power against fractured opposition.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Comrade Scrutinizer

      What Roger Moore said.  Best outcome for the NTs is to establish a new party, but that can’t be done until the GOP as it now exists is reduced to rubble.  If that party is conservative instead of right-wing extremist, that’s okay with me. I don’t expect the people behind TLP to agree wtih me, but they are the enemy of my enemies, including the GOP Senate and the American Taliban.  That’s good enough for now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @Keith P.:

      (particularly the Lincoln Project, which has just been killing it with their ads – I’ve always been jealous of the GOP’s ad ruthlessness

      I understand why Biden can’t, for political reasons, take the same tack as LP.  I don’t understand why more independent progressive groups cannot, especially since so many progressives love the LP ads.

      (Is VoteVets considered a progressive group?  They’ve had some brutal ads. If there are others, I’m not familiar with them.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Hmmm.  Looks like the 7-2 decision on religious schools firing over discrimination was ‘religious schools are meant to be religious schools, and their teachers are effectively priests.  First Amendment says we cannot tell a religion who can and cannot be a priest.’

      Haven’t seen an explanation for the contraceptive one yet, but it was also 7-2 so I expect there to be some extra element involved.

      Apparently there’s a thing where the Supreme Court tries to equalize who gets to write decisions, and that leaves liberals for tomorrow’s Trump tax decisions.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @zhena gogolia: Rick Wilson growls that he’ll never forgive or forget, and given his TV-friendly persona, he’ll probably be the most visible. But the far bigger problem is PL’s target audience: trump-voting, upscale white suburbanites who are growing tired of buffoonery but pre-plague thought that tax cuts made up for said buffoonery.

      But if Florida Man Wilson wants to bring what he likes to call his particular set of skills against Marco Rubio in 2022, I will continue to appreciate him as a co-belligerent

      Reply
    18. 18.

      rikyrah

      The Lincoln Project are not our friends. And, that’s ok. We take useful allies in times of crisis.

       

      But, only fools believe that they are our friends.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dmsilev

      Once you leave behind the R+10 districts, how favorable is it to be a Trumper/Qloon in a GOP primary to nominate a challenger to a Democratic incumbent? My guess is that will be the potential avenue for the Project Lincoln people, conservative-but-vaguely-sane candidates running in swing districts. That, and media appearances.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ohio Mom

      Keith P.: No, not a single Never Trumper can have a role in the Biden administration.

      If they want to become Democrats and start off at the bottom. Maybe giving out sample ballots at polls on rainy, snowy Election Days. I’ll allow that.

      They do not get to jump ahead of loyal, committed Democrats who have earned a place in a Democratic administration. What a slap in the face to them to hire a Johnny-come-lately Republican.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Sab: from what I’ve seen, Stevens and Max Boot, and I guess to a lesser extent Rubin (?), have been the ones most willing to take a hard look at the way Republicans have used racist dog whistles. (edited)

      @Baud: Biden has put out some pretty tough ads, as has at least one of the big Dem PACs (American Bridge? I can never remember those magnet-poetry names), but they don’t give Joe and Mika the same thrill up the leg

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chief Oshkosh

      So, it’s pretty likely that a never-Trumper consultant is politically radioactive in today and tomorrow’s Republican party.

      Are there no prisons? Are there no workhouses?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      taumaturgo

      It is high time for ALL republicans to do their forty years wandering in the desert away from the levers of power while Biden begins reconstruction 2.0. I’m hoping the new administration will jettison austerity, tax cuts for the wealthy, law and order bullshit, pro-business proclivity, anti-union war, religious bigotry, xenophobia, cancel culture and the anti-voting rights stance.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      kindness

      Oh come on.  Republicans don’t change.  Never Trumpers will immediately pivot 1/22/21 and start acting like President Uncle Joe is the root of all evil.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      joel hanes

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Stevens and Max Boot, and I guess to a lesser extent Rubin (?), have been the ones most willing to take a hard look at the way Republicans have used racist dog whistles.

      The racist dog-whistles were obvious in 1980.

      They “took a hard look” after over thirty-five years of closing their eyes and plugging their ears.   I’m glad for the help, but it’s a wonder these people can get out of their homes without tripping over things, because they’re very good at not seeing.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      bemused

      Never trumpers will have to re-invent “conservatism”. Who knows what updated conservatism will look like eventually but sure many or all of them have plans. It will be interesting to watch which faction of conservatives will prevail.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      germy

       the modern Republican Party is rotten to its Qanon, OAN core, and Trump exiting will not drain the pustulated furuncle that the party has become. 

      Is it true they’re thinking of running Tucker Carlson in 2024?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      The Moar You Know

      I honestly think that the left-most part of the party should accept that those who went all-in against Trump (particularly the Lincoln Project, which has just been killing it with their ads – I’ve always been jealous of the GOP’s ad ruthlessness) should have roles to play in a Biden administration.

      @Keith P.: Oh, no no no no no no no.  Just no.  Pension them off.  They earned some coin for their work.  Good money.  I have no problem with that.  But not a one of these people gets to see the levers of power ever again.  What is it going to take for some of you to understand that Republicans cannot be trusted?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      dww44

      @A Ghost to Most: Thank you. I am grateful for the Never Trumpers.  They have a megaphone that our side doesn’t have and TBH they wield it very effectively.  Would that we had a similarly talented group of spokespersons on our side.

      On a different note, I’d say that when it becomes evident that Fox News becomes fiscally weak, then that is a likely indicator that the worm is turning.  If the elder Murdoch happens to depart this earth sooner then it might happen even faster.  He’s definitely the progenitor of evil media.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      germy

      @bemused:

      Who knows what updated conservatism will look like 

      Raise the retirement age to 70, reduce Social Security budget, more tax cuts for the wealthy, less corporate regulation, but not as blatantly racist.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Roger Moore

      @Baud:

      Sure.  Biden has a different goal from Project Lincoln.  Project Lincoln is primarily a scorched earth effort to destroy the Republicans they don’t like, and a big part of that is encouraging paranoia and dissension within the Trump White House.  Biden also wants to attack Trump, but he sees building himself up as at least as important, so his ads need to have a strong component of showing how Biden is an alternative to Trump.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Chyron HR

      @Fraud Guy:

      if the Democrats succeed in squashing or forcing out their left flank

      Translation: If the “left” continues to lose Democratic presidential primaries by overwhelming margins.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      dww44

      @Baud:

      Votevets is indeed a progressive group. I receive their daily emails.  I think they’ve done ads before, but not this hard hitting. The Russian bounties and Trump’s refusal to address the issue has ignited their opposition.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      dmsilev

      @Aleta: Good to hear. Hopefully, that order can get temporarily overridden while the case is fought and appealed and appealed, and by the time there’s a final decision, President Biden will be able to make it all moot.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MattF

      For the most part, the big goals of the Lincoln Project are out there in bright flashing lights. As in ‘Lincoln, y’know, Abraham’– it would be hard to get that wrong, and Lincoln’s the optimum target. That said, it’s also a fact, IMO, that they are making a play for support from liberals. They have no natural constituency other than us libtards, and, as high-powered political strategists, I’m quite sure they’re aware of that. I don’t know how it will all play out, but I think interesting times are ahead.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      bemused

      @germy:

      I suspect so too. Most never trumpers just want to purge the clumsy, incompetent, in-your-face nasties and go back to business as usual with smarter, sneakier players.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      For the record, I won’t be surprised if Biden does name at least one Republican to a cabinet-level post in the name of healing and unity, and I’m not going to rend my garments if he drags Olly Snowe out of mothballs to be Commerce Secretary or something like that. I’d frankly much rather have someone like that in a second- or third-tier job than a Dem blobbist like Leon Panetta in the front row.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      marklar

      What will Never Trumpers do?

      Nobody knows for sure, but don’t overlook the power of Cognitive Dissonance (or in this case, Cognitive dissidents!).  Part of the reason Trump supporters have come to accept such blatantly racist policies is that once you let “good people on both sides” and “kids in cages” slide, it becomes hard to justify why you might opposed something else.

      I expect the same thing to happen to at least some Never Trumpers.  After spending time going after their party, some will shift their world-view to justify why they did so in the first place. They might not become progressives, but many will not be able to reconcile their attacks on Trumpism with some of the beliefs/policies they supported in the past.  I expect that more than a few of them will come to reject those past attitudes.

      I know it’s just one anecdote, but it’s been interesting watching Nicole Wallace’s transition from a Never Trumper who still promoted Conservative ideology, to a MSNBC host who seems to be promoting a left-of-center (which objectively, is really centrist) perspective.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      joel hanes

      The realization that horrifies Democrats, socialists, and never-Trumpers alike is that small-c conservatives comprise a very narrow slice of Republican voters and almost no Republican politicians:  almost all Republican primary voters and Republican politicians are facists first.    White-supremacy authoritarians who have long voted Republican not for the small-government tropes, nor out of fiscal rectitude, but out of racism and a desire to hurt those whom they despise and resent.

      So any attempt to create a new conservative third party out of the wreckage (inshallah) of the current GOP is electorally doomed, because if they draw the party small enough that conservatives can win primaries, the racist remnant of the GOP will slay them in the general, but if they draw it big enough to win general elections in R+10 districts, the fascists will primary conservative candidates and win.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Betty Cracker

      The Democratic tent is already bursting at the seams trying to cover everyone who’s not an avid bigot and/or religious fanatic. Any votes we gain by accommodating people on the right will be offset by losses on the left, so fuck ’em. They should fix their own damned party, which will be easier to do after the orange shit-stain goes down in flames. I understand that the hardcore crazies will be an obstacle, but that’s their problem, not ours.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      PJ

      One thing to consider about R +10 districts is that 2020 is a census year.  If there is a blue wave this year, that should give more state legislatures to the Democrats, which may equalize the party balance in some districts.  It seems to me it is better to have more D+3 and R+3 districts than D+10 and R+10, because reality trends Democratic, and most people want to live, so that it’s likely in future that R+3 will become D+3, but I am no expert on the subject.  In any event, if districts are shaped to be more balanced electorally, that will push the Qanon people more to the margins, if Republicans care about winning.  (Obviously the death-culters don’t care about living, let alone winning.)

       

      In the long run, whether it’s called the Republican Party or not, the party of less or no taxation, regulation, environmental protection, and labor laws for the wealthy; transfer of public resources into private hands; and suppressing the vote of anyone who would impede the rich from getting richer and controlling government, will be decided by the .01%, the Koches, and Thiels, and Adelsons, and not the Lincoln Project people.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Tenar Arha

      @rikyrah: This. Absolutely this.

      Plus these are, after all, the same people whose “messaging” (aka propaganda) drove the GOP into a self-reinforcing white supremacist extremist loop in order to win power, and thereby lost control of their own party.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @joel hanes:

      Pretty much.  There is no Republican Party without the racists.  They are its bread and butter, and the plutocrats have been riding that wave because ‘fuck you’ policies appeal to both, and include tax cuts and letting employers be evil.  If that alliance breaks, there is no plutocrat party.  They won’t have enough voters to bother with.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      trnc

      If, Dios mediante, Trump is defeated and Democrats get the Senate and increase their majority in the House, who’s left in those seats on the R side of the aisle? Hard-core Trumpers in R+10 and better districts, that’s who.

      It’s not possible to be too cynical. However, Republicans as a party have gotten more extreme because they’ve gotten rewarded for. They were not rewarded in 2018, and they may suffer more defeat this year. If we regain the trifecta AND gain in the House, plus some governor seats and legislatures, a lot of republicans will probably realize that the Qanon Qrew route isn’t working. The extremists will still exist but in smaller numbers that make it more difficult to wield influence.

      Obviously, it’s speculation at this point, but not unpossible.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      mad citizen

      @Comrade Scrutinizer: Your last sentence made me (first find) and think of this Bob Dylan lyric from “Highlands”:

      “The sun is beginnin’ to shine on me
      But it’s not like the sun that used to be
      The party’s over and there’s less and less to say
      I got new eyes, everything looks far away
      Well my heart’s in The Highlands at the break of day
      Over the hills and far away
      There’s a way to get there, and I’ll figure it out somehow
      Well I’m already there in my mind and that’s good enough for now”

      Reply

