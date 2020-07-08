Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Militantly superior in their own minds…

The Math Demands It!

Peak wingnut was a lie.

A snarling mass of vitriolic vicious jackals

Consistently wrong since 2002

Shocking, but not surprising.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Also, too.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Just a few bad apples.

What fresh hell is this?

Reality always wins in the end.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I personally stopped the public option…

You are here: Home / Election Year / Late Night Open Thread: Trump’s Proposed Portsmouth NH Rally

Late Night Open Thread: Trump’s Proposed Portsmouth NH Rally

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Live free or die gasping! Local officials don’t exactly sound thrilled to pieces over this event — I have to assume none of them were contacted before the Trump campaign announced it. Per the local Seacoast Online:

Attendees for Saturday’s appearance by President Donald Trump should be prepared for inclement weather and screenings for contraband, before passing through a privately owned hangar, onto a private tarmac, said Paul Brean, executive director of the Pease Development Authority.

Saturday’s event is billed as a “Make America Great Again” outdoor rally for Trump’s reelection campaign. Brean said gates open at 4 p.m. and the rally will be held on the south side of the airport in the corporate general aviation area, with access from Durham Street.

“It’s always exciting to showcase Portsmouth International Airport at Pease,” he said.

The PDA director said parking logistics are in the planning stage and he does not yet have information about how many people are expected to attend. Brean said the private tarmac is the general aviation area and leased from the PDA by a fixed based operator with private planes. He described the tarmac as “quite a vast area” and said the rally will “not be too disruptive to our tenants.”

Brean said the passenger airport terminal will be closed Saturday. Air traffic will be ceased through a “ground hold” when Trump arrives through the air space, he said. The event is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. and it’s believed Air Force One will arrive midpoint, he said…

So, the Squatter-in-Chief will jet up after his Saturday golf game, and haul arse in good time for his nightly dose of Fox ‘News’. Everyone in a tourist-dependent town will have their whole weekend disrupted — probably been lots of cancellations and closures already — but what’s that to him?

There is, of course, a Black Lives Matter protest scheduled ‘in advance’ of the rally.

Latest weather predictions call for 90-degree temps with 70 percent humidity, and a high chance of thunderstorms. Not the best day to spend in a hangar with a few hundreds or thousands of your fellow death cultists, I’d say. And, of course, per Boston Online…

The mayor of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is holding firm against calls for a mask mandate for President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday night at a local airport in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a card that when we play it, we have to carry it out,” Mayor Rick Becksted said Monday, according to the Union Leader. “I think it’s important that if we do that, we do it for the right reasons.”

Some local officials say that Trump’s rally Saturday is reason enough…

According to Seacoast Online, the idea of some sort of requirement has been floated by City Councilor Deaglan McEachern, Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine, and Police Commissioner Stefany Shaheen.

“NH is one of only 3 states with declining cases of COVID-19 and we want to keep it that way,” Shaheen tweeted Monday, saying that she would be “fighting” for a mask requirement…

The RSVP page for Trump’s rally includes a waiver certifying that attendees “understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”…

Has it been established yet whether such a waiver was even minimally binding?

Maybe the next new logo for the Trump campaign should be a white elephant. It’d please their Dear Leader, for sure!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • cain
  • Chetan Murthy
  • FelonyGovt
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Kelly
  • Luciamia
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • prostratedragon
  • The Moar You Know

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      cain

      Yeah, this is not going to end well for that town. If a flare up shows up,  Sununu is going to get blamed. I hope he realizes that. If it goes out of control – they will blame him and only him. He will lose that election because he couldn’t be bothered to stand up to Trump.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Alison Rose

      “I think it’s important that if we do that, we do it for the right reasons.”

      One could take that to mean he doesn’t think protecting the health of Trumpies to be “the right reason.” If one wanted to be mean. Which one often does these days.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      NotMax

      Is every other person in NH named Shaheen?

      ;)

      Aside: Dan Rather’s pronunciation of Sununu has long been arrestingly euphonious. The combination of the remnants of his native twang with a broadcaster’s practiced precision brings a certain je ne sais quoi.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      NotMax

      Last report I saw (several weeks ago, more or less) indicated 58% of Jacksonville residents opposed having the convention there.

      Can’t help but surmise that number has inched upward since.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): BTW,  I thought of something else about the SPLC, that …. well, it left a bad taste in my mouth.  I gave a decent chunk of change in 2014/15/16.  Since then, I’ve been sending all my donations to political campaigns.  But they continue to send me …. what?  at least a letter every couple of weeks, maybe even more often.  They sent me a copy of Morris Dees’ autobiography.  I mean, just a -ton- of bulk mail.  It’s a little offputting, and makes me think that they’re trying too hard to convince me to donate to them again.  Other organizations (like Planned Parenthood) don’t do that, for which I’m thankful (and I gave them even more than I gave to the SPLC, and over a longer period of time).

      I feel somewhat like “geez guys, I didn’t give you money so you could spend it on incessant bulk mail to the same damn addresses for years on end.”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      mrmoshpotato

      screenings for contraband, before passing through a privately owned hangar, onto a private tarmac

      I’d forgotten about this aspect of this chickenshit bitchwaffle’s Nuremberg word salad shoutfests.

      Fucking chickenshit bitchwaffle.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      Saturday’s event is billed as a “Make America Great Again” outdoor rally

      Wait.  He hasn’t succeeded in a year’s-worth of golfing, and 2.5 years of being a whiny, orange, Soviet shitpile mobster conman?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Moar You Know

      I don’t care how backwards any of the inhabitants are, no state deserves a Klan Trump rallly.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      @prostratedragon: I’m not too keen on the comparison.  Thankfully, Putin’s bitches* don’t have the discipline.

      * The entire GOP are Putin’s bitches, and I’m surprised there wasn’t more destruction in 2017-18.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      mrmoshpotato

      @prostratedragon:

       a picture of a truck that got “itself” wedged under the L platform at Randolph and Wabash one late afternoon several years ago 

      Is there a lane there under the tracks that’s too narrow?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.