Sununu, who’s up this year in a state Hillary carried & where Ds have both Senate seats, is skipping Trump’s rally this weekend in NH and next month’s national convention Virus alibi is both legit and convenient https://t.co/SJUOdAvqNu — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) July 8, 2020

Live free or die gasping! Local officials don’t exactly sound thrilled to pieces over this event — I have to assume none of them were contacted before the Trump campaign announced it. Per the local Seacoast Online:

Attendees for Saturday’s appearance by President Donald Trump should be prepared for inclement weather and screenings for contraband, before passing through a privately owned hangar, onto a private tarmac, said Paul Brean, executive director of the Pease Development Authority. Saturday’s event is billed as a “Make America Great Again” outdoor rally for Trump’s reelection campaign. Brean said gates open at 4 p.m. and the rally will be held on the south side of the airport in the corporate general aviation area, with access from Durham Street. “It’s always exciting to showcase Portsmouth International Airport at Pease,” he said. The PDA director said parking logistics are in the planning stage and he does not yet have information about how many people are expected to attend. Brean said the private tarmac is the general aviation area and leased from the PDA by a fixed based operator with private planes. He described the tarmac as “quite a vast area” and said the rally will “not be too disruptive to our tenants.” Brean said the passenger airport terminal will be closed Saturday. Air traffic will be ceased through a “ground hold” when Trump arrives through the air space, he said. The event is scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. and it’s believed Air Force One will arrive midpoint, he said…

So, the Squatter-in-Chief will jet up after his Saturday golf game, and haul arse in good time for his nightly dose of Fox ‘News’. Everyone in a tourist-dependent town will have their whole weekend disrupted — probably been lots of cancellations and closures already — but what’s that to him?

There is, of course, a Black Lives Matter protest scheduled ‘in advance’ of the rally.



Latest weather predictions call for 90-degree temps with 70 percent humidity, and a high chance of thunderstorms. Not the best day to spend in a hangar with a few hundreds or thousands of your fellow death cultists, I’d say. And, of course, per Boston Online…

The mayor of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is holding firm against calls for a mask mandate for President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday night at a local airport in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This is a card that when we play it, we have to carry it out,” Mayor Rick Becksted said Monday, according to the Union Leader. “I think it’s important that if we do that, we do it for the right reasons.” Some local officials say that Trump’s rally Saturday is reason enough… According to Seacoast Online, the idea of some sort of requirement has been floated by City Councilor Deaglan McEachern, Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine, and Police Commissioner Stefany Shaheen. “NH is one of only 3 states with declining cases of COVID-19 and we want to keep it that way,” Shaheen tweeted Monday, saying that she would be “fighting” for a mask requirement… The RSVP page for Trump’s rally includes a waiver certifying that attendees “understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.”…

Has it been established yet whether such a waiver was even minimally binding?

Maybe the next new logo for the Trump campaign should be a white elephant. It’d please their Dear Leader, for sure!