Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Han shot first.

Shocking, but not surprising.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

The house always wins.

Also, too.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Lighten up, Francis.

An army of rabid, anonymous commenters

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Verified, but limited!

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

This blog will pay for itself.

I personally stopped the public option…

This is how realignments happen…

Just a few bad apples.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

You are here: Home / Politics / Education / GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Sorry, But Schools Are *Not* Gonna Be Ready to Reopen

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Sorry, But Schools Are *Not* Gonna Be Ready to Reopen

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

In the first place, during a normal year, many schools would be reopening sometime in August, just a few weeks from now.

In the second place, even in a non-pandemic season, getting the infrastructure ready to do so takes more time than that.

In the third place, the GOP’s Dear Leader can demand schools open up, and no doubt some of his death cultists governors will do their best to schedule some kind of official reopening… but no parent with any other options is going to send their kid(s) off to a plague pit just because it would make the Oval Office Occupant’s marketing campaign look better. And those unfortunate or misguided parents who do send their kids back will inevitably spark new coronavirus hotspots, for the teachers and school staff and relatives if not the kids themselves. Even schools in functional democracies, like South Korea and Denmark, have run into problems despite rigorous efforts. And that’s assuming that enough teachers & staff are willing or desperate enough to play ‘rona roulette in the first place.

You’d think someone in the Republican administration would step up to explain these basics, but I guess the Trump Purge has advanced to the point where even those individuals whose careers are most at risk can’t even muster that much of an effort.

Absolutely, kids need to be in school! And parents need the ‘free child care’ that too many Americans assume is the only reason for public schools to exist, too. But this ain’t a tv show, and firmly announcing Make It So! at the imaginary machinery behind the stage sets isn’t gonna make it happen.

Authentic Heartland(tm) gobbledygook, from the Emergency Backup Dear Leader. It’s a death cult, all the way down.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • ArchTeryx
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • bluehill
  • Brachiator
  • dm
  • dmsilev
  • jonas
  • khead
  • lgerard
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Rick Smeltzer
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Wyatt Salamanca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    3. 3.

      Brachiator

      Asked yesterday what specifically his administration is doing to help schools reopen, Trump did not say anything.

      As always, Trump wants to make demands and idle threats. But he will not lift a finger to help. In return he wants praise for saving the day.

      Maybe he will put Young Jared in charge of opening schools.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lgerard

      You are not going to get any response form trump unless the stock market is threatened.

      Then he will gather a bunch of ‘science guys” and put on a concern pageant for a few days

      Reply
    5. 5.

      jonas

      Asked what the administration’s specific plan is to support schools, re testing, tracing, PPE, etc., Pence says, “The plan is to continue to do what we have done from the very beginning.”

      Narrator: “There was no plan.”

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      Pence says, “The plan is to continue to do what we have done from the very beginning.”

      That bad, huh?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      But this ain’t a tv show, and firmly announcing Make It So! at the imaginary machinery behind the stage sets isn’t gonna make it happen.

      Damn straight and Trump sure as Hell ain’t no Jean-Luc Picard.  He’s a sniveling, bed wetting, nail biting coward pretending to be Mr. Macho Man.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      dmsilev

      Alexandra Petri:

      Everyone knows how important it is that we have a plan to reopen schools safely. That is why the Trump administration has devised a plan: to reopen schools. They sure hope your governor has plans for the safety part!

      […]
      Of course, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention technically does have some suggestions and guidelines for how to reopen safely. To do so would not be impossible, the agency recognized, but it would require a lot of effort, expense and preparation. This was until the president had the brilliant idea: What if we simply decided it didn’t?

      […]
      And best yet, in keeping with our commitment to choice in education, if your child is too wealthy to be willing to be a hero just yet, you can hire a substitute to attend class and do all the testing in their place. Rumor has it that the president was doing thiseven before the virus! But he has always been ahead of the unflattened curve.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      jonas

      What’s the over/under on that Lt. Gov. from Texas coming out in the next day or two and saying that the people in his state should be willing to sacrifice a few kids and teachers to support the economy?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Benw

      Bold prediction: schools in the US will open this fall with some states being more careful than others and active hinderance from the Federal govt. Within a month they will all shut down again as even the safer reopenings cause infections to rise, states that open without restrictions will see infections soar, causing wave 1.3. Trump will screech and most of the burden will fall on teachers, students, parents and admins who were all doing their best but suddenly have to scramble without a great plan the way we did in March this year when schools had to shut down all in a rush.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Asked yesterday what specifically his administration is doing to help schools reopen, Trump did not say anything.

      So pretty much like his second-term plans, then.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      ArchTeryx

      1. @bluehill: I predict a million.  That’s about 1/350ths of the U.S. population .  A tragedy, or just a statistic?  Ask the Nazi Party in charge of us.
      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.