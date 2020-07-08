Some respite…this just made my afternoon, though Tikka did get up from his perch in front of the screen when I cranked it to 11:

I needed something to blast away the every mounting heap of guano that is the daily impact of Trump/Republicans on all that is worth maintaining. This did a pretty good job.

How about a comment thread theme: what’s the music you play loud enough to piss off the neighbors when you need to get your head right, or empty?

Talk about that, or anything else. This thread, open it is.