Entropy! What Is It Good For? Absolutely Nothing!

by | 45 Comments

Some respite…this just made my afternoon, though Tikka did get up from his perch in front of the screen when I cranked it to 11:

 

I needed something to blast away the every mounting heap of guano that is the daily impact of Trump/Republicans on all that is worth maintaining.  This did a pretty good job.

How about a comment thread theme: what’s the music you play loud enough to piss off the neighbors when you need to get your head right, or empty?

Talk about that, or anything else.  This thread, open it is.

 

 

    45Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I love that! There’s something immensely satisfying about all that smashage and breakage and spillage.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      raven

      My respite was to watch “The Basketball Tournament ” game between the Illini and Ohio State alums (mostly). It was the first real live sporting event I have watched since March that I really cared about and it was great to see my guys win over the number one seed and defending champ OSU team. It’s and interesting format, one million dollars winner take all tournament with an “Elam Ending” where, at 4 minutes, a formula is used to establish a target score and the first team to it wins. It prevents the horrible fouling at the end of games and seems to work. Anyway the Illini won and, even though I know NO ONE here gives a shit, I haven’t been this happy in four months!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Tom, BG’s Medium Cool thread is now on Wednesday evenings at 6pm instead of Sunday evenings, so it just posted.  But I think it’s fine for both to be up at the same time, especially since BG just texted and told me he is running a little late.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Orange is the New Red

      Haven’t found anything better for loud outrage music than Jefferson Airplane.  Still love Volunteers.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      SiubhanDuinne

      what’s the music you play loud enough to piss off the neighbors when you need to get your head right, or empty?

      Le Sacre du Printemps has been known to do it for me.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Mary G

      @raven: Congratulations. You must be in withdrawal.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      raven

      @Mary G: I’ve done my best to roll with the whole thing. I don’t think there is going to be football this year and I feel like I have to take the long view and try to keep me and mine healthy so this was a really nice thing. It’s a tournament so there will be at least one more Illini game so I’m ahead of the game, so to speak!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      raven

      @SiubhanDuinne:

       

      Fling out that dear old flag of Orange and Blue
      Lead on your sons and daughters, fighting for you,
      Like men of old, on giants placing reliance, shouting defiance-
      Oskee wow−wow!
      Amid the broad green fields that nourish our land,
      For honest Labor and for Learning we stand,
      And unto thee we pledge our heart and hand,
      Dear Alma Mater, Illinois.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Benw

      @raven:  college players are already on campus for training camp planning on a fall season. You think they’re gonna have to call it off?

      ETA: whelp, just saw the Ivys have shut the whole season down!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      raven

      @Benw: The Ivy League just cancelled all fall sports.

       

      The Ivy League has ruled out playing all sports this fall, executive director Robin Harris told ESPN on Wednesday, marking the first Division I conference to say it will not hold sports this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

      No decision has been made about winter or spring sports or whether fall sports could be played in the spring of 2021.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      WaterGirl

      @raven: All I have ever heard is the one:

      Hail to the Orange, Hail to the Blue.
      Hail Alma Mater, Ever so true!
      We love no other, So let our motto be,
      Victory! Illinois Varsity!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      Never play music loud enough to piss off the neighbors.

      And fortunately, I guess, when I’m tired I can sleep through anything.

      Before the pandemic lockdown, some neighbors got too rowdy. Not exactly sure which. But the music was so loud, the house behind me called the cops, who mistakenly came to my door.

      Worked out okay, but still a pain to have to deal with.

      Long, long ago, in college, I fired up the 1812 Overture because of an obnoxious fellow student.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: ”

      First performed March 3, 1906, “Illinois Loyalty” is the oldest songs of its kind in the United States: the first official school song.[1] The song was written to be played by the University Military Band, the only band at the university at that time, by Thacher Howland Guild (1879–1914), instructor in rhetoric and a member of the band’s solo cornet section. It was originally published in 1907 by the U. of I. Supply Store with the name “The Illinois Loyalty Song.”[2]

      Due to the song’s length (over a minute long), it is normally played only at the beginning, halftime, and end of a football game. However, it is not considered rousing enough for a large crowd at a game. For that reason, Oskee Wow-Wow, written in 1910, is used as the school’s fight song.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      raven

      Old Princeton yells her tiger
      Wisconsin her varsity
      And they give the same old Rah! Rah! Rah!
      At each University
      But the yell that always thrills me
      And fills my heart with joy
      Is the good old Oskee wow-wow
      That they yell at Illinois

      Chorus
      Oskee wow-wow Illinois
      Our eyes are all on you
      Oskee wow-wow Illinois
      Wave your Orange and your blue Rah! Rah!
      When the team trots out before you
      Ev’ry man stand up and yell
      Back the team and give [opponent’s name]
      Oskee wow-wow Illinois

      Verse 2
      Teddy Roosevelt may be famous
      and his name you often hear
      But it’s heroes on the football field
      Each college man holds dear
      We think with pride of Roberts
      Artie Hall and Heavy too
      Oskee wow-wow for the wearers
      Of the Orange and the Blue

      Reply
    23. 23.

      David Evans

      The first time I heard the Toccata and Fugue was as part of Walt Disney’s Fantasia, in the cinema. I had no idea what to expect and was blown away by the music and the graphics. Now no other graphics will do it for me.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: And this is what they played with the Chief

       

      The musical portion of the Three-In-One consists of three distinct Illinois pieces: “Pride of the Illini,” “March of the Illini,” and “Hail to the Orange.” “Pride of the Illini,” written by Karl King with words by Ray Dvorak expressly for the Illinois Bands, was published in 1928. Harry Alford’s “March of the Illini” was also published in 1928, but was used during Chief Illinwek’s performance from the beginning in 1926. ″Hail to the Orange″ was written by Harold V. Hill with words by Howard R. Green in 1910. The three pieces were eventually combined into a medley and given the title, “Three-In-One.” The “Three-In-One” drill and music are an important part of the University’s heritage.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      raven

      @WaterGirl: Here’s a funny story. When my wife and I were starting up she talked a lot about Virginia Tech. Her grandfather, father, sister, brother and she all went there. Her sister is on the faculty there as well. The first time I went up to meet her family I walked into her dad’s office and there is a University of Illinois diploma on his wall! I was truly stunned, what the hell is this?? Well, he was in the Architectural Engineering program at Tech when the war started and he joined the Navy V-12 (officer training program) and the AE was at Illinois! The other oddity is that he loved to sing and he knew every word to every Illinois song!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      grammypat

      Little Feat:  Waiting for Columbus – the entire CD cranked up to 11.

      Ricky Lee Jones – her cover version of Under the Boardwalk is sublime.

      Both are earworm inducing.   YMMV

      Reply
    40. 40.

      The Pale Scot

      Depends on which neighbor.

      Janelle Monáe’s Dance Apocalyptic sounds really good now and days, fits the current zeitgeist

       

      Her 48min emotion picture of her entire Dirty Computer album is fergin’ awesome.

      The stages, the costumes, the music, So WOW.  Like a modern day Bowie, but cooler

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Comrade Colette Collaboratrice

      Tainted Love. I once played it so loud that I shorted the electrical system in my crappy old truck.

      On the SF Bay Bridge.

      Reply

