COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Tuesday-Wednesday, July 7-8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Update: Tuesday-Wednesday, July 7-8

When Trump first raised this ‘idea’ some weeks ago, I (like many other people) hoped (a) he would forget it when his next source of outrage emerged; or (b) the permanent bureaucracy would slow-walk the idea until, goddess willing, it became moot with Biden’s inauguration…



If the order doesn’t go into effect until July 2021, that’s one more reason to ensure that this November’s voting tally is large enough to resist every GOP attempt at suppression, thimblerigging, and foreign interference:


The American government and our fellow citizens may have had a particularly awful response to the emergence of this pandemic, but we’re hardly unique in our failures, unfortunately…

First & last link in a long thread:

    1. 1.

      Baud

      We’re not the only country with stupid people. We’re one of the few wealthy countries where decent people don’t band together to stand up to stupid people.

    3. 3.

      Mary G

      @Baud: Preach. These viral videos of people screaming their heads off in supermarkets just need to stop. Put on a fucking mask. Tucker Carlson, working from home, tells his suckers that there’s no data showing masks are helpful. It’s all just theater and libs controlling you. I just want to tear my hair out, or someone else’s.

    4. 4.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. Three new cases: none from local infection, for only the second time (the first was 1 July); three cases from imported infections, all Malaysians returning from Sudan, Mexico and Saudi Arabia respectively. Cumulative total 8,677 cases.

      DG of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced at today’s media briefing that the Sungai Petaling mosque cluster was now ended, 28 days after the last case was reported. This was the largest cluster in Malaysia, accounting for 3,375 positive cases and 34 deaths.

      Five more patients recovered and were discharged. Total 8,486 patients recovered or 97.8% of the cumulative total. 70 active and contagious cases are in hospital for isolation/treatment, two are in ICU and one of them is receiving respiratory assistance.

      No new deaths; it has been 24 days since 14 June, when the most recent death was reported. Total remains 121 deaths. Infection fatality rate is 1.39%, and case fatality rate is 1.41%.

    5. 5.

      Mary G

      OT- Rolling Stone talks to GOP campaign professionals about why they’re sticking with Twitler even though it looks like an epic ass whupping is in store for Republican candidates:

      “There’s no coming back for these Lincoln Project motherfuckers."@Timodc talks to GOP consultants off the record about 2020: They hate the president's enemies as much as the president does. Fear, hatred – and money – explains why they're still on board.https://t.co/KlqM6tii6D— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 8, 2020

    6. 6.

      terben

      From the Australian dept of Health:

      ‘As at 3pm on 8 July 2020, a total of 8,886 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Australia, including 106 deaths, and 7,487 have been reported as recovered from COVID-19.

      • Over the past week, there has been an average of 112 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria.
      • Following the peak of cases at the end of March, there have been a relatively low number of new cases reported daily between mid-April and early-June 2020. Cases have increased since mid-June however they remain below the March peak of daily cases.
      • Of cases with a reported place of acquisition, 56% have recent international travel history, including over 1,300 cases associated with cruise ships.
      • To date, over 2,856,000 tests have been conducted nationally. Of those tests conducted 0.3% have been positive.
      • On 3 July, 189 historic cases reported in crew members on board a ship were classified as Australian cases and included in New South Wales totals.’

      148 new cases today, 17 cases excluded, for a net increase of 131 cases. Victoria had most of the new cases (+134/-16) There were 3 cases in the ACT today, the first for a very long time. These were people avoiding the lockdown in Melbourne, attempting to flee the state before NSW closed the border.

    8. 8.

      Bruce K

      I was starting to think about saving my use-it-or-lose-it annual leave for maybe traveling back to the US over Thanksgiving to visit loved ones.

      It’s starting to sound like I was wildly optimistic in my wishful thinking.

      Meanwhile, in Greece: 27 new cases Tuesday, according to Kathimerini; 14 were tourists tested on arrival, leaving 13 indigenous.

      Granted, those aren’t Arizona numbers, but the up-tick worries me.

    9. 9.

      Amir Khalid

      @JPL:

      Dr Noor Hisham likes to remind Malaysians at his media briefings: our numbers look good, but this fight ain’t over yet. So don’t get complacent. Wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands. We keep ourselves safe, we keep our family safe, we keep our community safe, we keep our country safe.

    10. 10.

      Chyron HR

      If the order doesn’t go into effect until July 2021, that’s one more reason to ensure that this November’s voting tally is large enough to resist every GOP attempt at suppression, thimblerigging, and foreign interference:

      Oh yeah?  Well, give me a reason to vote for Biden WITHOUT mentioning Trump, the Supreme Court, or the Andromeda Strain.

    13. 13.

      YY_Sima Qian

      For the first time since the start of the Xinfadi outbreak, Beijing reported no new domestic cases yesterday (confirmed/suspect/asymptomatic). For all of China, a single asymptomatic case was found in Enshi Prefecture in the mountainous western part of Hubei Province.

      There are currently 4 asymptomatic cases in Hubei Province, 2 in Wuhan (both imported cases, Chinese students returning from Moscow, their flights landed in Wuhan), 1 in Xiangyang (someone returning from Beijing), and the new case in Enshi (also someone returning from Beijing). So, no evidence of COVID-19 spread within Hubei province, but Beijing exporting cases to Hubei suggests that the authorities have not identified all of the transmission chains. If the case in Xianghyang and Enshi had been identified as close contacts or at high risk of exposure, they would have been placed under centralized quarantine, let alone being able to leave the city. Neither Xiangyang or Enshi Health Commissions have published case reports for the asymptomatic cases, so it is conceivable that these are asymptomatic or very mild cases who have self healed, and are now just shedding viral fragments that are testing positive on RT-PCR. It has been nearly a month since the Xinfadi outbreak was detected, likely longer since the cluster actually formed, so that is enough time for someone to become infected and self-heal. If either case frequented the Xinfadi exchange in Beijing in early June, then that would be a plausible explanation.

      The imported confirmed and asymptomatic cases found during mandatory quarantines over the past couple weeks in China (and Hong Kong) have largely come from South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka).

    14. 14.

      Mary G

      Orange County sets new records again. Went over 1,000 new cases reported in a day for the first time, also record hospitalizations & people in icu. More than 40% of all cases are age 35 or younger.

