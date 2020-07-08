This Trump/Republican GOTV program is really counterintuitive https://t.co/PT4TwUpdkP — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) July 7, 2020

U.S. closes in on grim milestone: 3 million COVID-19 cases. https://t.co/Iz4yRloriX — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) July 7, 2020

"A president whose politically motivated defiance against a global health emergency meets the reality that's becoming clearer with every crushing new day in the coronavirus pandemic. That under his leadership… the United States has failed" – @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/Mbg49HbLJp — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) July 7, 2020

When Trump first raised this ‘idea’ some weeks ago, I (like many other people) hoped (a) he would forget it when his next source of outrage emerged; or (b) the permanent bureaucracy would slow-walk the idea until, goddess willing, it became moot with Biden’s inauguration…

Polio, measles, COVID-19 and the viruses waiting to cause the next pandemic just had a very good day. https://t.co/pbKRGRxPxA — Rajeev Venkayya MD (@rvenkayya) July 7, 2020





If the order doesn’t go into effect until July 2021, that’s one more reason to ensure that this November’s voting tally is large enough to resist every GOP attempt at suppression, thimblerigging, and foreign interference:

The U.S. gives formal notice of withdrawal from the World Health Organization, which President Trump has criticized for its response to the coronavirus pandemic. The move, which isn't effective until July 2021, was immediately assailed by health officials. https://t.co/DuI1Jy7Ywv — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2020

There is simply no substitute on the global stage for the role of WHO, regardless of any limitations or issues with the organization. The US has been a key supporter and collaborator with WHO since its creation. https://t.co/36aQ4VDM1E — Josh Michaud (@joshmich) July 7, 2020



======

The American government and our fellow citizens may have had a particularly awful response to the emergence of this pandemic, but we’re hardly unique in our failures, unfortunately…

First & last link in a long thread:

China has agreed to an independent investigation into the international response to the virus, but it’s unclear what the remit will be, who will take part, and when it might happen President Xi says it will have to wait until the pandemic is overhttps://t.co/iTzVUlX0MF pic.twitter.com/oNTBB6jryD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 7, 2020

"It is simplistic to portray government actions such as quarantines as the cause of economic damage. The real culprit is the virus itself." — Sweden didn't lock down. It had vastly more #Covid19 deaths than its neighbors & equal economic pain. https://t.co/kV6ScESqjx — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 8, 2020

In France, a new study shows COVID-19 hit Black African immigrants hardest. AP's @johnleicester has the full story. https://t.co/hDsGedwdRd — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 7, 2020

Thousands of protesters clashed with police in Belgrade and some briefly entered the parliament building by force after the Serbian president announced that a coronavirus lockdown will be reintroduced in the Balkan country. https://t.co/HHqnH1rJoP — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2020

It will take years for the global economy to recover from the jobs taken away by the coronavirus pandemic, and in Europe, the recession will be significantly deeper than forecast just 2 months ago, new reports said https://t.co/fEqnsXQi8I — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 7, 2020

Israel's top public health official resigned Tuesday, claiming leaders ignored her warnings and reopened the country too quickly — driving a new surge of COVID-19 cases. https://t.co/oMfsY5hjUf — NPR (@NPR) July 7, 2020

Tradition vs. coronavirus: The summer wedding season is being blamed for a virus spike in the Israeli-occupied West Bank as Palestinian officials struggle to convince people to hold small weddings rather than the usual massive feasts. By @MohammedDaragh1. https://t.co/n9RCSkcIEp — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) July 8, 2020

A doctor in #SaudiArabia has been arrested after he discharged a family who were still infected with the #COVID19 #coronavirus before they had fully recovered, Saudi Press Agency reports, citing the Kingdom’s Control and Anti-Corruption Authority.https://t.co/rticCPPrHm — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 7, 2020

Coronavirus: The tenants enduring Australia's toughest lockdown https://t.co/PuXtfO9C0X — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 8, 2020

Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases are now above a half-million as South Africa becomes a global hot spot. https://t.co/6wO4rxbAdX — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) July 8, 2020

Kenya schools to remain closed until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/58Qzzr81zy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 7, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic's worst-case scenario is unfolding in Brazil https://t.co/XyRfiTOcql — 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 (@BW) July 7, 2020

THREAD: Bolsonaro often downplayed the virus’ severity, appearing in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would shield him from the virus. https://t.co/gYX3oqn7MK — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2020

======

Scientific shortcuts during the pandemic have slowed understanding of COVID-19 and delayed the hunt for useful drugs. Politics compounded the problem. #RacingforaRemedy https://t.co/7VIs4TRx31 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 8, 2020

Reuters reports Moderna-NIAID squabbles are delaying progress on development of their joint vaccine. Suggests the tensions account for the delay in the start of their Phase 3, which @statnews reported is now due to start several weeks late. https://t.co/gAsZikJaXb — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) July 7, 2020

======

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again. But Trump said he had replenished the stockpile. Did he lie again? https://t.co/PayD79MGyh — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) July 8, 2020

The coronavirus positivity rate in LA has jumped to 11.6%. On Mon, the county reported the rate, which is a seven-day rolling average, as 9.5%. LA reported 4,015 confirmed cases. Total number of confirmed cases to at least 120,539 via @CNN — COVID19 (@V2019N) July 7, 2020

Fears about coronavirus infections from hard-hit Arizona and local politics south of the border saw American vacationers turned back on the road to a popular Mexican tourist town. https://t.co/WBdWWwJWo8 — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) July 7, 2020

At least eight Mississippi lawmakers have contracted COVID-19, the state health officer says. The state Legislature was in session for most of June and many in the Capitol stood or sat close together and did not wear masks. https://t.co/Sw2W8F44aK — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2020

Texas surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day, crossing a sobering milestone rarely seen since the pandemic first hit the U.S. in March. Gov. Greg Abbott aggressively began reopening the Texas economy in May, but reversed course last week. https://t.co/Go0yc8F90w — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2020

On Sunday, the medical staff at a Houston hospital ran out of both space for new coronavirus patients and a key drug needed to treat them. https://t.co/neoqtS8vtI — ProPublica (@propublica) July 7, 2020

Dozens of Florida hospitals out of available ICU beds, state data shows https://t.co/vpyHMzfKun pic.twitter.com/sGkqdjgWjn — Reuters (@Reuters) July 7, 2020