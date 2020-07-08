Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / 'Blue tsunami,' she says…

‘Blue tsunami,’ she says…

by

This post is in:

With the usual preamble about counting chickens, hatchery, etc., this advisory from the Cook Political Report is amaze-balls:*

This election is looking more like a Democratic tsunami than simply a Blue wave. President Trump, mired in some of the lowest job approval ratings of his presidency, is trailing Biden by significant margins in key battleground states like Pennsylvania (8 points), Michigan (9 points), and Wisconsin (9 points). He’s even running behind Biden in his firewall states of Florida and North Carolina.

We’ve made changes to our Electoral College ratings to reflect this reality.

  • WisconsinPennsylvania, and Nebraska’s 2nd district move from Toss Up to Lean Democrat.
  • Maine, once in Lean Democrat, moves to the safer Likely Democratic category.
  • Georgia has joined Arizona, North Carolina and Florida in the Toss Up column, although, at this point, Biden would be slightly favored to win at least Arizona and Florida.
  • Maine’s 2nd district has moved from Likely Republican to a more competitive Lean Republican.

These moves alone push Biden over the 270 electoral vote threshold (to 279).

Georgia a toss up? Jeebus, Mary and Joseph! And Trump has negative coattails too!

Republican strategists we’ve spoken with this week think Trump is close to the point of no return. A couple of others wondered if Trump had reached his “Katrina” moment: a permanent loss of trust and faith of the majority of voters.

In talking with strategists on both sides this last week, it’s also clear that Trump is dragging Republican congressional candidates with him as well.

Speaking of the no-coattailed orange carbuncle, his concern for America’s children is touching:

It’s July. Schools open NEXT MONTH, and the CDC just issued guidelines, which Trump will now bully them into abandoning.

The school situation is serious. But speaking of “permanent loss of trust and faith,” we all know Trump wants to open schools (and on the cheap!) so they can function as daycare centers to goose parental productivity. He thinks if he can resurrect the economy from the smoking crater left by the massive impact of his pandemic mismanagement, he’ll have a chance in November. That’s what this is all about, period. And governors like DeSantis will follow him right off a goddamn cliff.

Open thread.

H/T: Valued commenter Marcopolo

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    104Comments

    1. 1.

      Kropacetic

      Georgia a toss up? Jeebus, Mary and Joseph! And Trump has negative coattails too!

      Is that like a butt plug?

      I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things.

      I heard they even recommended…masks…the horror…

      I will be meeting with them!!!

      Nice government agency you have here.  Shame if something were to happen to it.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’m glad he at least admitted he wants to do it on the cheap and carelessly. He’s given the Dems a big target.

      More seriously, I’ve been thinking a lot about just the physical facilities that would be needed to reopen schools. Someone suggested using movie theaters and auditoriums, but I’m just thinking about getting groups of 8, 12, and 16 You in and out of those long rows and big rooms with orderly social distancing…. Oy. Never mind the expense, the strain on already over-worked teachers, the cost of hiring more support staff, more teachers.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Gin & Tonic

      My elder daughter is a teacher in a public elementary school. In the best of times, she manages to bring home nearly every bug that circulates in the winter (first-graders are not renowned for hygiene.) These are not the best of times.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      Cook is seriously understating the polling situation–all four of their “Toss Up” states currently lean Democratic.

      As I’ve said, I am skeptical of Democrats’ ability to actually carry all of those states because they all have a notorious history of rigging elections, and in least two of them, the riggers are likely to be busy this time around. But the actual public opinion situation is good.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Roger Moore

      He thinks if he can resurrect the economy from the smoking crater left by the massive impact of his pandemic mismanagement, he’ll have a chance in November.

      And to do so, he’s doubling down on the same mismanagement that got us here in the first place.  Anyone with a remotely functioning brain can see where this is going. Unfortunately that excludes everyone in the Trump Administration.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      @Kropacetic:

      I will be meeting with them!!!

      I suppose in a sense that could be considered a step in the right direction, since he’s been basically ignoring the CDC up until now.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Tsunami sirens are sounding across the country.  It’s coming, and it’s mean, and it will kick GOP names and take GOP ass.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      Cook is seriously understating the polling situation–all four of their “Toss Up” states currently lean Democratic.

      If @Matt McIrvin is feeling optimistic, I’m gonna go get some tape to measure the drapes with.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Leto

      @Baud: I’m wondering wtf else is it going to take? Full on nuclear war where he launches on 5 Nov? Cannibalism where he eats Pence’s heart on live TV (Kah-li-mah! Kah-li-mah! Kah-li-mah!)? Divorcing Melania and finally marrying Ivanka? I mean, at this point, wtf is it going to take that hasn’t been fully exposed?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      stinger

      @Gin & Tonic: And now the bug teachers will be taking home is the coronavirus. Teachers will be out sick, not for 1-3 days, but for weeks. More, if their own kids or spouses get it and the teachers have to care for them. Districts will need to greatly increase their substitute teacher budgets.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I haven’t seen the CDC guidelines, but the fact that it took them so long to issue them tells me they originally came up with something more substantial that was whittled down, and now Trump wants to dilute it further.

      Maybe in addition to the economic boost he expects, Trump also thinks he’ll be a hero to parents if he forces schools to reopen. He’s a sociopath who doesn’t give a shit about his own children (except for the grotesque lust for Princess Complicity), so the safety angle goes right over his head…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      & expensive

      Fuck off cheapskate and give us back our money. Our kids, unlike you and yours, actually have to compete to get into college.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Brachiator

      It’s July. Schools open NEXT MONTH, and the CDC just issued guidelines, which Trump will now bully them into abandoning.

      Trump is also threatening to withhold funding from schools if they defy him. Obedience is all. Just sickening.

      He thinks if he can resurrect the economy from the smoking crater left by the massive impact of his pandemic mismanagement, he’ll have a chance in November.

      It’s all about his ego and reputation. He defines himself by big numbers in the Dow and low unemployment.
      And yet, it’s still early and segments of the economy are worsening. United Airlines said it might have to furlough 36,000 workers, about 40 percent of its staff.
      Trump is mismanaging the pandemic and the economy. It’s getting tougher to see how things can hold together until possible rescue in November.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      PsiFighter37

      No idea why ME-02 was ‘Likely Republican’ to begin with. They just sent back a Democrat to Congress this past election, who, if I had to guess, will likely win reelection.

      The fact the CW is moving PA/WI/MI to lean D is big – they will always lag so they can show a ‘horse race’, but moving those puts Biden over 270. If they ever more AZ/NC/FL there, we are hitting wave territory.

      What I’d really like to see is TX in the tossup column.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ken

      President Trump, mired in some of the lowest job approval ratings of his presidency

      Meaning the lowest job ratings of any presidency ever, though not quite to the “Nixon resigns” level.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      JPL

      @Kropacetic: He’s gonna pull more funding.    He will then give it to the evangelicals to pray to god for a miracle.   After trump was elected I spoke with someone who worked at the CDC and they have been having funding cuts for awhile.    They have walked on eggshells to placate him all along.

      We’re all gonna die because of his antics.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Moar You Know

      It’s July. Schools open NEXT MONTH, and the CDC just issued guidelines, which Trump will now bully them into abandoning.

      Great way to turn a million deaths to 20 million.

      The man has ambition, gotta give him that.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      different-church-lady

      Adam Serwer says what I’ve been saying all along:

      Time and time again we’ve seen that people who experience politics primarily through twitter are analyzing events through a really warped lens that does not reflect reality. Too many of us are still making the same mistake because it’s easy and doesn’t require actual work.

      Journalism is suffering from a laziness malady, and that’s why they embraced Twitter in a bear-hug. Now they’re so addicted they can see a way out, even though they can tell it’s doing a lot of damage to their internal organs.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: Someone suggested using movie theaters

      Movie theaters around me have gone to a model with fewer, reserved seats. Big overstuffed recliners, I guess to rival your comfortable TV watching at home. And some provide high-calorie junk food as well.

      Students might enjoy classes in that environment, but it’s probably not going to help the situation much.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      hueyplong

      @Leto: Should we presume the Supreme Court would ok Trump’s marriage to his own daughter under the Religious Exception rule?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MattF

      One should be cautious about polling. As the saying goes, prediction is hard, particularly about the future. Specifically, any polling you see is filtered through retrospective data in various ways– the future is still as unknown as ever.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Gravenstone

      Maine as likely Democratic is a joy. Because I want to see Susie Collins shot down in flames and spiraling all the way in, no parachutes (golden or otherwise).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @different-church-lady: If they’re smart they’ll start using the Disney animatronic Trump for press conferences, which could simulate empathy a lot more convincingly than the life form currently occupying the Oval Office.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      E.

      For those with the stomach for anecdotal data: I own a bakery (in northern CA) and spend over $2,000 a week on butter, flour, sugar, chocolate, and a variety of berries, cheeses, meats, and other foods. Much of this gets purchased in person, at places like Costco. I am seeing clear signs of hoarding begin again. Right now it’s dried beans, vinegar, salt, bleach, the stuff true preppers stock up on. But I saw an awful lot of toilet paper getting pushed out the door, too. I think people are bracing for a long period indoors and out of circulation, regardless what governmental mandates are or are not issued. I don’t think the uptick in case numbers is totally lost on people. Even some of the RWNJs are showing up in my bakery masked. Trump is definitely starting, at least, to lose control of the narrative.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Jinchi

      @Roger Moore: Anyone with a remotely functioning brain can see where this is going. Unfortunately that excludes everyone in the Trump Administration.

      This is what amazes me. His odds of re-election would go up dramatically if he worked to get the pandemic under control, now. Schools could reopen if our case loads dropped on a timeline seen in countries across the world. There are a series of straightforward and mostly simple ways to do that, the least of which is telling all his die-hard supporters to wear a mask for a couple of weeks, and giving the Governors of Florida and Arizona permission to shut things down until their numbers drop.

      But he just can’t do it. Not even to save himself.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kropacetic

      @JPL: He’s gonna pull more funding.    He will then give it to the evangelicals to pray to god for a miracle.

      I thought prayer was free.  That’s why churches spend all their money on images graven in gold.  And court settlements.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      MattF

      @E.: This is consistent with what I saw on my shopping trip yesterday. Lots of masks on people in the street, which hadn’t previously been the case.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Matt McIrvin:

       

      As I’ve said, I am skeptical of Democrats’ ability to actually carry all of those states because they all have a notorious history of rigging elections, and in least two of them, the riggers are likely to be busy this time around.

      Are they in states where the schools will have a sane plan to reopen? A few thousand dead children is going to have its own impact.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kay

      @Gin & Tonic:

      They are trying to address concerns here though, and the administrators who are setting the rules are also in the building so have that perspective. We have some parents who will not send their kids so they’re getting an online option, which was portrayed as kind of a win/win because fewer kids = easier distancing.

      Denmark asked families who have one parent at home to do distance learning to free up space for kids where both parents work. That would never fly here but I thought it was interesting.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      cain

      @PsiFighter37: What I’d really like to see is TX in the tossup column.

      The ‘rona will take care of that.. the party of personal responsibility is going to continue to make mistakes and those people are going to die.

      You can bet that Republican leadership in Texas are panicking because they got caught up in the culture war. None of the conservative voters are going to take responsibility — so they will either stay home or they will vote democrat.. quietly, cooly, completely without incident.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Betty Cracker

      @E.: Interesting. I admit that before the latest spike here in Florida, I got a bit lax about food stores. We always keep 2 weeks’ worth during hurricane season, but I’d let it dwindle from peak pandemic levels. When cases started spiking again here, I stocked up again, including TP.

      PS: Glad your bakery is hanging in there. I’ve wondered how you’re getting along since the last comment I saw from you a while back, when you were super-worried.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Danielx

      @Leto:

      Don’t know about shoes, but if I had the opportunity to throw rotten produce without getting shot by the Secret Service….

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      To date, the bloated mediocrity has relied on people remaining silent in their positions and silent after, even as he fucked them over and fired them or forced them out. I suspect that his luck will be completely drained out on this one, as researchers and epidemiologists sound alarms within and scream loudly as they’re pushed out the door.  If pushed out, what motive do any of them have to be quiet about anything anymore?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      cain

      @Jinchi: But he just can’t do it. Not even to save himself.

      But the Republican party won’t do it either. It’s unbelievable. They have been absolutely quiet through this whole ordeal.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Hoodie

      @Jinchi: Too late now. He made a bet on the virus magically going away because he is incredibly lazy and has no ability to do any real work (Mary Trump confirms that in her book). Ultimately, it’s also because he is playing with house money. Just like with his casinos, other people will be on the losing end of his big bet. It’s the core of his sociopathy, he gets to paint himself as a bold risk-taker while avoiding the consequences. He goes down and blames it all on liberal conspiracies and immigrants. I long for the day he ends up in a prison hospital coughing up his lungs, but that likely will never happen.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Soprano2

      Even MAGA’s can see the reality if it’s right around them. The infected count on the stupidity in MO that was Camp Kanakuk is now 82 (they had a week of camp, I still cannot believe it!). Perusing the web site of my local newspaper I see that a lifeguard at a mid-sized town to the south of here has COVID. Looking at today’s “here’s where today’s new cases visited” I see Bass Pro and Home Depot on the list, as well as several restaurants and a bar where they have karaoke every night. I’m holding my breath about the birthday party some of our regulars had at their house over a week ago; so far no one is sick. One of our servers’ husbands was possibly exposed at his workplace, so she’s getting a test to make sure she doesn’t have it.  All I can say is hurry up next Tuesday, when our City Council will be voting on a mask ordinance. They need to do it while our case counts in this county are in the single digits every day.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      MattF

      @Kent: Republicans, by the same criteria, are up to 188 EV. So, it’s a significant lead for Dems, and any additions to Dem EVs adds to a majority.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jinchi

      @Hoodie: he gets to paint himself as a bold risk-taker while avoiding the consequences.

      I doubt he’ll get away with that this time. This is a guy who has serious risks of bankruptcy or jail if he loses and he’s poisoning his jury pool in the latter case.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @E.:

      Had to get some interior painting stuff at Home Depot yesterday, and had hoped for some cleaning solutions, toilet paper and towel paper as well.

      Shelves were as barren as Holly Hunter’s womb in “Raising Arizona” on those items.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      cain

      @Hoodie:

      He needs to be his sweet self till November.. after that he can fuck off however he wants – get the ‘rona, get imprisoned, whatever.

      I’m actually hoping that he skips the country like the traitor he is and ends up in Russia. It will shame his followers to to no end. That he turned into a total traitor and supported by an entire party who are also on the Russian dole and we can finally end the Republican party for good.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Kay

      It isn’t just his cheapness. Republicans never understood the huge role public schools play in communities, particularly the communities who vote for Republicans. As they have stripped out more and more public supports public schools have been frantically filling the hole. In a lot of places they’re all we have left. If you make 32k a year and they pull public schools out from under you, there’s no “community” left. The anxiety without them is just off the charts. They’re not a “service” in this town- they’re the center.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Kay

      @Kent:

      It’s fun to think about and I think we deserve some fun, but I have never seen an election where Republicans didn’t “come home” so I’m assuming “close” and not fun at all :)

      But Texas would be great.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      patrick II

      McConnell is sitting on a funding bill right now that would help states fund school re-opening.  Trump, Mitch, Pence, et al,  want things to happen but they don’t have the skills or want to spend the time, and most importantly to them, spend the money that would be required for a successful school re-opening.

      It’s not important to them that our kids and teachers be safe unless it helps the vote. They don’t want to spend time or money, or make any political comprimises to their “everybody is on their own and deserves what they get” political philosophy.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Jeffro

      This presidency*s handling of the coronavirus is going to be studied in the history books forever.  It’s a complete cascade of failure, all because one jackass believed all the wrong things, one after another.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Kelly

      @E.: We do our shopping at a small town in rural Oregon. The area consistently votes 60% to 75% Republican. Shoppers have gone from few masks to nearly universal masks in the last couple weeks. Most stores staff 100% masked. Exception is the hardware store I mentioned below.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      joel hanes

      @different-church-lady:

      whether Trump will start caring if people die

      Trump is not capable of caring about other people, even his own family, and believes that people who do care about others are faking it for ulterior motives.

      And his own attempts to fake it are so transparently bad.

      And every time he does try to fake it, he undercuts his own narrative within days, because he is incapable of seeing himself as other see him.

      So no.   This will not happen, because it cannot.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      patrick II

      @Jeffro:

      And the other jackasses went along with it, for their own ambitions, and others went along thinking they could ameliorate the problems.

      Trump can’t do this alone.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Major Major Major Major

      @different-church-lady:

      Is it possible to place odds on whether Trump will start caring if people die before November? Because that’s the only way he turns this around.

      I’m not sure he could turn this around if he wanted to at this late date. Three million positive tests means roughly thirty million afflicted Americans, one-third of the positive tests were this last month… unless he locks down half the country and can convince Congress to dole out a trillion dollars, this ship is not rightable by November.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Kay

      @patrick II:

      There’s been no coverage of it but Democrats have done a good job pushing it and they started months ago. Patty Murray is kind of the lead for Democrats on education funding and she’s good.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JMG

      Paper goods of all kinds, even napkins, were at zero on my trip to the Stop ‘n Shop last week. BUT, it was the start of the 4th of July weekend, which is when the Cape gets its full contingent of second home residents and summer weekly rentals, people who’re going to stock up on paper goods even if there’s no pandemic. So I don’t know how much to read into it. Everything else was in normal supply.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      jonas

      @Ken: Naw, he’s still hovering around 40%. I think Nixon sunk as low as 23 or 25% shortly before he resigned. But of course that was back when many Republicans still held the good of the nation above their own party or president. Not so much, these days.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      joel hanes

      @Ken:

      Meaning the lowest job ratings of any presidency ever

      No.

      W reached 27%.

      Though if anyone can smash through the crazification factor floor, I’d bet on Trump during a pandemic.

      (Dick Cheney had reached 19% by the end of the W unpleasantness)

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Betty Cracker

      Can someone explain this to me?

      Is he saying Warren supporters are more in favor of Biden than…Biden supporters?

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Jinchi

      @Kay: 279 seems close because we’re thinking of the 538 total, but it’s not really. Cook’s estimate is currently 279 (D), 188 (R), 71 (toss up).  As a percentage that would be 52% (D), 35% (R), 13% (toss up).

      So Biden has a 17% lead in the electoral vote and is ahead in 3 out of 4 of the toss-up states.

      He’s in really good shape and Trump refuses to do anything that might save himself.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ken: Many Presidents have, at some point, had much worse approval ratings than Trump has now. George W. Bush did late in his second term, as did Papa Bush in ’92 and Jimmy Carter right at the end.

      Trump’s base is really stable. What’s historically unusual is how consistent and stable his disapproval is–he’s never had majority approval.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Roger Moore

      @Ken:

      Meaning the lowest job ratings of any presidency ever

      Not even close.  The thing that’s been remarkable about Trump is how stable his ratings have been.  His ratings have been worse overall than most presidents, but that’s because he’s basically never been in positive territory for his whole term, not because his worst ratings have been historically bad.  Several presidents, including Carter, both Bushes, and Truman got much worse approval than Trump’s worst.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      WaterGirl

      @Betty Cracker: It’s like we’re in some horror movie where you’re shouting “Get off the bus!” or “Don’t go in there!” or “the killer is on the train!”

      We’re shouting, but unfortunately we are on the train and can’t get off, and there is a sociopathic imbecile with oppositional disorder running the train.

      I don’t care for this movie.  Can we have a different one, please.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Kay

      Dave Weigel
      @daveweigel
      ·3h
      Eye-popping number in Monmouth poll: Just 18% of voters think “defund the police” means “get rid of police,” while 77% say it means “change the way police operate.”
      Trump rn is running ads portraying “Biden’s America” as one w/o police

      Either they’re getting smarter or they no longer believe a word he says. There’s a whole school of thought in Trumpology that says if Trump opposes it it immediately becomes more popular, which is what happened with immigration.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      MattF

      @Roger Moore: In fact Trump is now barely above 40%, which is as low as his approval has ever gone. Also, I should add, his approval has never (recently) been above 46%.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Jinchi

      @Betty Cracker: Is he saying Warren supporters are more in favor of Biden than…Biden supporters?

      Yes. Because it’s really two different questions.

      • The primary (I like Biden better than the other Democrats),
      • The general (I like Biden better than Trump.)

      Warren’s supporters are more liberal, hate Trump and overwhelmingly support the Democrat. Some of Biden’s primary voters are conservative and Republican curious.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Betty Cracker:

      Is he saying Warren supporters are more in favor of Biden than…Biden supporters?

      I think it makes sense. Biden’s primary supporters probably included a small fraction of conservative crossover voters who wanted to vote for the most centrist candidate, or specifically against Sanders or Warren. Given Biden vs. Trump they’ll choose Trump.

      Warren’s primary supporters were all liberals and progressives (but not those left-populist weirdos with sneaking Trump admiration; they’d be more likely to go for Bernie). Given a Biden vs. Trump choice they might be sorely disappointed but they’ll vote Biden.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      mrmoshpotato

      I will be meeting with them!!!

      Ok, but chill the fuck out first.

      Also, can you bring back the pig face for Dump’s rage tweets (really all of them), Ms. Cracker, or maybe a picture of COVID-19?

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Kropacetic

      @Betty Cracker: Is he saying Warren supporters are more in favor of Biden than…Biden supporters?

      Operation chaos, baby!

      Or, in more detail:

      @Matt McIrvin: I think it makes sense. Biden’s primary supporters probably included a small fraction of conservative crossover voters who wanted to vote for the most centrist candidate, or specifically against Sanders or Warren. Given Biden vs. Trump they’ll choose Trump.

       

      Warren’s primary supporters were all liberals and progressives (but not those left-populist weirdos with sneaking Trump admiration; they’d be more likely to go for Bernie).

      By about 4 points it seems.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay:

      There’s a whole school of thought in Trumpology that says if Trump opposes it it immediately becomes more popular, which is what happened with immigration.

      Makes sense. May that be the pig’s legacy, that he made racism, sexism, xenophobia and jingoism unpopular among a greater share of the population.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      jonas

      “Hey just pack your kids off to school! Maybe they’ll be safe! Who knows! Whatever!” is, um, generally not a well-received proposal, even in rural areas where it’s all about “muh preshus rights!”

      As his niece writes, Trump has spent his entire life in a bubble where, shielded by his wealth and the case of NPD that can be diagnosed outside the solar system, he has convinced himself that things are so simply because he wills it. North Korea is denuclearized! Poof! It’s done! The virus is gone. Poof! Go back to school! Poof! He’s going to will himself reelected as well, and talking him down from that won’t be fun…

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kay: This is an area where reading Twitter can really distort your political vision, since there, the “defund the police” folks are very clear that they really do mean “there should be no such thing as police, or anything resembling police”.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Fraud Guy

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:
      We are lucky on physical space.  Last year, our local school district finished a new grammar school building and was planning on selling/leasing out the old K-2 and 3-5 schools.

      Next year, they will be using the K-2 for 1-2, and the old 3-5 for 6th instead of the junior high building (since it is partially leased), with K & 3-5 in the new building, thus creating space for every grade through HS (and doing semi remote for that).

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Fraud Guy

      He’s going to will himself reelected as well, and talking him down from that won’t be fun…

      @jonas: And there are many in his administration who will not try, and may encourage him in this delusion.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Jinchi

      @patrick II: McConnell is sitting on a funding bill right now that would help states fund school re-opening.

      Of course, Trump could steal a couple of billion from the couple of billion he stole to build his wall if he really wanted to.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Betty Cracker

      Aaaannd the CDC already caved, according to Pence:

      So, the nation’s professional public health organization is going to water down protections for schoolchildren and staff because the screaming orange gourd who bungled the pandemic response says so. Great.

      Reply
    95. 95.

      sdhays

      I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools.

      I would have thought “tough” guidelines would have given him a thrill.

      God, I wish he would just fly to Brazil and french kiss Bolsonaro and get his COVID-19 on. He seems hell bent on imposing it on millions of Americans, so he should lead by example, for once.

      Reply
    96. 96.

      Kent

      @Betty Cracker:

      Is he saying Warren supporters are more in favor of Biden than…Biden supporters?

      it is possible that some Biden primary supporters were Republicans who will come home to Trump in the general.  While no Warren supporters were.   That’s the only logical explanation

      Reply
    97. 97.

      sdhays

      @Betty Cracker: To be fair, no one seems to be paying attention to any guidelines anyway. Pretty much all of the states opened back up despite not meeting the guidelines – with predictable results.

      ETA: I pretty much see the CDC as a completely irrelevant institution until January 21, 2021.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Roger Moore:

      And to do so, he’s doubling down on the same non-mis
      management that got us here in the first place.  Anyone with a remotely functioning brain can see where this is going. Unfortunately that excludes everyone in the Trump Administration.

      Fixed. Mismanagement would like a word. These fuckers didn’t even try to manage this. What with all the mobster-style theft of PPE, leaving states to fend for themselves and compete with each other for limited, vital resources, saying the virus will just “disappear,” etc.

      Fuckers.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Honestly, I feel like sensible people knew they didn’t mean that. We get more choices than “horrible police or no police”. Why wouldn’t we?

      I haven’t read it but I was amused to see on Twitter that the actual BLM written goals don’t include statues. They’re not statue-based. Because of course they’re not.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I was at WalMart this morning to pick up prescriptions and everyone was masked. There’s a sign on the door saying a mask is required and a “greeter” out there to make sure everyone follows the rules. This is in a NW Chicago suburb.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      Steeplejack

      @Brachiator:

      Just wanted to say that I saw your Chromebook tip yesterday (day before?) and say thanks. I just got a notice yesterday on my Chromebook (Asus Flip C100PA) that I’m getting no more system updates. That’s a bummer, but it’s still going strong. I’m not in the market for a new one yet, but I’m keeping up with developments.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Citizen Alan

      @joel hanes: I’m convinced W only got own to 27% by trying to pass immigration reform and causing the xeno wing of the GOP to turn on him. No chance of that happening with Shitgibbon.

      Reply

