What Is It Going to Take

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: 

I know I have not been talking about much but Covid, but I am really preoccupied with it. I just can not believe it is happening. I mean I know I talked about the incompetence and venality of the GOP for years, but I still thought/hoped there was a chance that when the shit hit the fan, there might be someone who would step in and take charge. I was wrong.

I turned on the tv a bit ago and TRMS was on, and after watching about 20 minutes, I had to quit because I just can not handle that we have let it get to this. Anyone in government at the federal level who is not running around with their hair on fire about this is insane. Literally everything else has to stop and we have to deal with this. And we’re not. And it’s just fucking stunning.

it’s just fucking numbing.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      Adam Lang

      What I don’t get is how badly we are doing compared to basically everyone else. I mean, I figured we would be in the worse half but I never expected us to be a quarter of the world’s deaths from this.

      I didn’t think we were that much… less than everyone else.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Chetan Murthy

      John, and on a related note, that we’re talking about pro sports (or even college sports) when we can’t get our preschools, elementary, middle, and high schools, in order.  Priorities, fucked they are.  I remember in high school learning about Thorstein Veblen, and his idea that as a society grows richer, activities that used to be leisure, become professionalized, become somebody’s job.  And this is OK, because as a rich society, we can afford that sort of thing.

      But when we cannot afford to safely operate the mechanisms for propagating our society into the future, it is *insane* to be wasting societal resources on professionalized leisure.  It’s *insane*.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Yutsano

      I go back to work on the 13th for two weeks. I’ll be catching up on training and such. Then when it comes to seeing actual humans I’ll be off again for an indeterminate time. All because of this disease. I’ll be missing helping people at the end of filing season (which really should be extended until October 15th) all because of this virus. It’s absolute insanity. All because of her e-mails and James Comey and Russian interference and misogyny and ack!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      George

      Long time lurker and very infrequent commenter here.

      The truth is that “we” have not let it get to this.  And in fact, I disagree with accepting any group blame via use of “we.”

      Elements of America have allowed and encouraged certain things–Covid being one of them–to happen.  And kids in cages.  And betraying the Kurds.  And cozying up to papa Putin.  And so forth.

      In any nation there are people who are not smart enough to understand that following their bigotries and biases will surely lead to ruin.  In contemporary America, those people are the assorted lunatics of the right.

      If “we” need to do anything, it is to ensure that those people go back to being marginalized and are never in a position of power or authority again.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      patrick II

      @Adam Lang:

      There is plenty of useful work to do, it is just different work than it was six months ago.  Someone should be organizing and spending money on a vision of America that is different for the next couple of years.  But our elite have become too use to monoply power and don”t have the imagination, will power or desire to reorganize our economy the way it needs to be in our new environment.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geoboy

      “History does not repeat, but sometimes it rhymes”  Mark Twain.

      Back in July 2001, George W. Bush received a briefing the title of which was “Bin Laden Determined to Strike in the United States”.  He dismissed the briefer by saying “You’ve covered your ass. Now get out.”  Six weeks later, 3,000 Americans died horribly.

      In January and February 2020, Donald Trump received numerous briefings about this new plague.  He dismissed them all.  Now five months later, 130,000 Americans have died horribly, and that number grows every day.

      Interestingly, these are the two American presidents that were inflicted on us by the Electoral College despite losing the popular vote.  Among the numerous other items on our “To do” list, we’ve got to get rid of the Electoral College before there’s three.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Redshift

      Anyone in government at the federal level who is not running around with their hair on fire about this is insane. Literally everything else has to stop and we have to deal with this. And we’re not.

      Yes, that is what should be happening. But we have an executive branch that is not only wildly incompetent and working from entirely evil motivations, but also refuses to allow competent people to do their jobs if it involves contradicting Dear Leader in any way, or even attracting praise or attention, since he can’t bear to have anyone else get those instead of him

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Aleta

      Looks like until 60% or so of the population are vaccinated with an safe effective vaccine (who knows how long from now) we say goodbye to a lot of wonderful things and make a point of appreciating what and who we still have.  And take care of our bodies and minds as much as possible, so we can vote and contribute to all the things that still matter.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Soprano2

      The blunt truth is that if mostly white people were dying,  they would be running around with their hair on fire trying to do something about it. Since until the last month it’s been mostly people of color and liberals in big cities and blue states who were sick and dying they didn’t care. I think that’s the truth.  Trump only cared about COVID when the stock market was tanking. Once the Fed propped it up and they figured out who was dying,  he didn’t care anymore. I think he believes it’s mostly killing people who don’t support him. He’s a monster.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      feebog

      I am resigned this won’t be over until January 20, 2021.  It’s horrid and unnecessary and ugly.  But let’s face the fact that a substantial plurality of Americans are either bat-shit crazy, politically ignorant or just plain too stupid to think for themselves.  Another segment are so politically tuned out that they can’t be bothered to show up and cast a vote, even when their own interests are at stake.  The only thing that keeps me sane is that the kids seem to get it and a sizable number are engaged and pissed off at the status quo.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Barb 2

      The U.S. is here because this is where he wants to be.

      All of his choices regarding Covid-19 are/were deliberate. No one can be that accurate by chance. He gets attention – for being a shit head. His niece says he hasn’t psychologically passed the age of 3.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ms. Deranged in AZ

      @Adam Lang: Boy howdy, we are exceptional, ain’t we?!?!  Just not exactly in the way we thought.

      I’m with you, John.  I just can’t wrap my head around the fact that a large enough percentage of this country is stupid enough to be fooled by the Orange Turdblossom (or morally depraved enough to approve of him).   And the GOP apparently loves power over country.  My whole life I always had that “Stranger in a Strange Land” kind of feeling.  But now, it’s inescapable.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Morzer

      Not to make John’s day worse, but, this is the latest in GOP corruption from dear old West Virginny:

      https://www.propublica.org/article/companies-owned-by-this-billionaire-governor-received-up-to-24-million-in-bailout-loans

      West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his family received between $11 million and $24 million from a federal coronavirus economic relief program. His luxury resort received up to $10 million, but did not promise to retain jobs because of the loan.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I saw a clip of DeSantis at The Villages, talking about how there’s no need to panic, we’ll be fine, and I kept waiting for the anchor to break back in and say “that was Florida governor in April….”, but it seems it was today.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Andrew Johnston

      Speaking from the outside, what’s going on back home is absolutely surreal. I’m sitting a stone’s throw from the epicenter, and I can now move freely in and out of shopping centers, restaurants, and all manner of public accommodations without any worries. I’ll be going to a show at a bar next week, and maybe they’ll take names and contact info from people as they enter, but that’s about it. We talk about flash floods more than we talk about COVID these days.

      Meanwhile, now that the pall of censorship has (for the moment) lifted, I’m trying to figure out why everything is going to shit in the US, and nobody can give me a good fucking answer. There are a lot of little explanations but even taken together they can’t fully explain how we lost months of progress in a couple weeks. The best explanation we’re ever going to get is “Trump sucks,” which is true, but all it does is make me realize that not only was this not among the various nightmare scenarios people dreamed up in 2016, it’s in many ways worse than what they did dream up.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Draco7

      @Barb 2: I’m not sure if chaos is just a tool or the desired end state, but I am inclined to agree that the T admin’s actions are deliberately fostering that outcome. It is against the laws of chance to be that wrong that consistently – even a stopped clock, etc.. The almost universal approach is to point and mock, but it takes some ability to accomplish this. Trivializing Garbage Boy and his support team is enabling a strange form of complacence wrt these actions.

      I’m starting to suspect that there is a gap in our imaginations – or at least mine – where whatever is actually going on is so unthinkable that we’re not thinking of it.

      Reply

