I know I have not been talking about much but Covid, but I am really preoccupied with it. I just can not believe it is happening. I mean I know I talked about the incompetence and venality of the GOP for years, but I still thought/hoped there was a chance that when the shit hit the fan, there might be someone who would step in and take charge. I was wrong.

I turned on the tv a bit ago and TRMS was on, and after watching about 20 minutes, I had to quit because I just can not handle that we have let it get to this. Anyone in government at the federal level who is not running around with their hair on fire about this is insane. Literally everything else has to stop and we have to deal with this. And we’re not. And it’s just fucking stunning.

it’s just fucking numbing.